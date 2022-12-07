From the Heart of Praise

Psalms 90 This beautiful chapter of worship was a prayer of Moses. We don’t know the time, place, or circumstances in which it took place. However we do know that at some point in his journey, Moses got alone with God and began to pray.

As often was the case, when Moses began to seek the face of God, he became hungry for more of the intimate presence of God. This beautiful prayer became beautiful song that became beautiful scripture.

I believe that God wants us to both understand and desire the intimacy that is described in this passage of scripture. Over and over the Word of god encourages us to seek the face of God. Jeremiah 29:13 declares, And you shall seek me and you shall find me when ye shall search for me with all your heart. God spoke to Solomon in 1st Chronicles 28:9 If thou will seek Him, He will be found of thee. We are also encouraged in John 4:8 Draw nigh unto God and he will draw nigh unto you.

God so desires a relationship with his people that He was willing to pay the ultimate price to reconcile us. For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son that whosoever believeth in him shall not perish but have everlasting life. John 3:16 When we have that relationship and continually desire that intimacy, then like Moses, it will become our prayer, our song, and our message of hope to others.

Vernon Groce is the Pastor of Holly Street Church of God located at 807 Holly Street in Atlanta, Texas.