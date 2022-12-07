Sometimes the people you meet are angels in disguise.

Jamie Young is one of those people. A few years ago she orchestrated an event to help bring Christmas joy to the Cass County CPS kids.

The event titled, “Making Christmas Happen”, just completed year five as of Nov. 12.

Young and friends, Cindi Young and Kristin Thompson, helped arrange the event at Atlanta Elementary School where approximately 60 vendors and six or so food trucks set up and raised $3,515 for the CPS kids of Cass County.

CPS received all ticket sales, booth rentals and some of the vendors even donated a percentage of their sales to help give the CPS kids a memorable Christmas.