The 903 Artisans “Auction to Chairish” fundraiser came to an end Friday night with a reception at Luigi’s Italian Restaurant. The artists mingled with bidders and a bidding war ensued over the Arkansas Razorback theme-painted chair.

All together, the chairs, painted by members of 903 Artisans, raised over $3,500 to be split between that club and the Friends of Atlanta Grade School nonprofit organization.