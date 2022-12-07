Read full article on original website
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Troubadours' Christmas Concert coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre December 2ndThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
US Foods to open 2nd CHEF’STORE in North Carolina on Saturday
CHEF’STORE, the warehouse retail concept from US Foods that is open to restaurant professionals as well as the general public, will open its newest location on Saturday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. An alternative to wholesale clubs, the 23,000-square-foot warehouse, which will be located at 140 Stratford Commons Court, does...
wschronicle.com
Dr. Tanya Wiley-Brown recognized with Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award
Nationally recognized legal business strategist and public relations expert representing the nation’s top attorneys, Winston-Salem, North Carolina native, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., member, 2022 Honorary Doctorate Degree recipient from Trinity International University of Ambassadors, among many other countless accolades – Dr. Tanya Wiley-Brown was a 2022 recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award during Trinity International University of Ambassadors’ Fall Commencement Ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 3.
Who was Eugene Hairston, Guilford County’s only recorded lynching victim?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since learning about Eugene Hairston in 2018, the Guilford County Community Remembrance Project has tasked itself with finding him. It’s taken years of research. Because of poor record keeping, inconsistent newspaper records and the fact that he was a Black man, it has been difficult to find information about Hairston and […]
Richard Childress’ winery, Alamance Foods set to expand after state awards grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Five governments in the Triad are among 14 dividing nearly $3 million in the most recent set of grants approved by the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority that are designed to bring jobs and private investment to the state. Gov. Roy Cooper approved these payments to invest in the reuse and […]
elonnewsnetwork.com
Defining the layers of the drug epidemic in Alamance County
After 18 years in active addiction, Todd Perry surrendered. Numerous arrests, a Driving While Impaired charge, and an overdose all led him to Residential Treatment Services of Alamance in 2018. The decision to seek treatment came after Perry was arrested for a DWI when his court-appointed attorney’s son — who...
Greensboro area considers another social district on State Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Pretty soon, you might be able to walk around State Street in Greensboro with alcohol. The city is considering opening its second social district. Downtown kicked off the idea earlier this year and a map of what the State Street social district would look like is already available.
rhinotimes.com
Firefighters Ask For No Change In Pay Schedule
In January, compensation for City of Greensboro employees is going to go through a major adjustment. The city plans to change the pay schedule from twice a month to biweekly, and at the Tuesday, Dec. 6 City Council meeting President of the Professional Firefighters of Greensboro Association Dave Coker spoke against making the salary schedule change.
Marlon's Last Song: A Remembrance of Marlon Williams
The world needs more bar characters. Marlon Arrington Williams, with his trademark flowing gray whiskers, owlish Windsor glasses, and easygoing gap-toothed grin, was an habitué at a handful of bars in Durham’s downtown district. Williams often sat at the end of bar counters, sipping from a glass of...
mebaneenterprise.com
Teen artist gets Mebane into the spirit
If you’ve recently been in downtown Mebane and thought, “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” you might have Sydney Oravsky to thank. For that matter, in October, if you thought “It’s beginning to look a lot like Halloween,” you might, again, offer thanks to Oravsky. The senior at Eastern Alamance High School has been displaying her artistic flair for a number of businesses in downtown Mebane, providing locals a chance to get into the spirit.
ourstate.com
A Sweet Giveaway from Dewey’s Bakery
The winner receives a scrumptious assortment of fresh North Carolina baked goods and two exclusive gold-plated North Carolina tree ornaments, worth a total of $300. Goodies will include Moravian sugar cake, cheese straws, gift tins, and assorted Moravian cookie thins in flavors like sugar, ginger spice, hot cocoa, and more. In addition, the winner will get to treat their loved ones to four “Best of Dewey’s Bakery” gift boxes worth $54.99 each, to be shipped anywhere in the continental U.S.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem crash closes part of U.S. 52 for hours
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Part of U.S. 52 is back open in Winston-Salem after a crash that caused a fuel spill early Saturday morning. The crash happened on U.S. 52 northbound between E. Hanes Mill Road and Bethania-Rural Hall Road before 5 a.m. Saturday; authorities closed that section of the highway for hours. Drivers were diverted onto E. Hanes Mill Road during the closure.
rhinotimes.com
Pallet Shelter Project Running Ahead Of Schedule
On Oct. 10, the Greensboro City Council held a special meeting to approve funding to buy pallet shelters to provide housing for homeless people this winter. At that meeting the City Council approved $535,000 to purchase 40 pallet shelters and it was estimated that what was named the “Doorway Project” would be up and running in January.
The Good Morning Show celebrating 65 years!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Good Morning Show launched in December 1957. Lee Kinard was the writer, producer, and anchor of the show, despite the fact that Kinard wasn't a "morning person!" His first words that morning were, "Hi, folks. Welcome to 'The Good Morning Show.' Hope you had a...
Stiff person syndrome: What is it and who is most at risk?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Singer Celine Dion sent shockwaves around the world when she announced on Instagram Thursday that she is postponing her concert tour after being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome. “Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the...
What you should know before donating blood
GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 and the Red Cross are teaming up to host a holiday blood drive. Anyone 16 and up can donate with parental consent, as long as they are in good health. You can donate blood every 56 days. If you're a first-time donor, here...
Salisbury woman wins $1M Powerball prize
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Lisa Best found out her best shot at a Powerball lottery prize cost her only $2 at a gas station in November. The Salisbury mom picked up a Quick Pick ticket from the Sheetz station in Troutman on Nov. 2. She was able to match five of the white ball numbers to win that day's $1 million drawing.
‘The Price is Right Live’ coming to NC — tickets on sale this week
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WNCN) — The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will host “The Price is Right Live” stage show next year. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. for the show that’s set to happen in Greensboro on April 6, 2023. The Price Is Right Live is an […]
wraltechwire.com
Layoffs in Forsyth County as Hayward Industries cuts 57 jobs
CLEMMONS – A New Jersey manufacturer of swimming pool equipment and thermoplastic flow control products is laying off 57 workers in Forsyth County, according to a report from the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Hayward Industries Inc. will cut workers at the Clemmons facility located on Hayward Industrial Drive...
WXII 12
Flu cases decreasing, COVID-19 cases increasing in the Triad, NC, infectious disease expert says
COVID-19: According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website, as of Thursday, the Piedmont Triad is facing one of the highest COVID-19 outbreaks across the state, with Guilford County higher than Forsyth County. Forsyth County currently has 10 ongoing outbreaks, and Guilford County has 21. Most...
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff’s Department Is Filling A Bus With Something Nicer Than Inmates
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department employees always get excited this time of year because it’s time for the Fill the Bus” Kick Off. That’s a way for those in the department to help needy kids and also a way for the department to challenge the residents of Guilford County to help create smiles this holiday, by, well, filling the bus in front of the Sheriff’s office with toys that will go to kids in need this the holiday season.
