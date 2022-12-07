ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

winsightgrocerybusiness.com

US Foods to open 2nd CHEF’STORE in North Carolina on Saturday

CHEF’STORE, the warehouse retail concept from US Foods that is open to restaurant professionals as well as the general public, will open its newest location on Saturday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. An alternative to wholesale clubs, the 23,000-square-foot warehouse, which will be located at 140 Stratford Commons Court, does...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wschronicle.com

Dr. Tanya Wiley-Brown recognized with Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award

Nationally recognized legal business strategist and public relations expert representing the nation’s top attorneys, Winston-Salem, North Carolina native, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., member, 2022 Honorary Doctorate Degree recipient from Trinity International University of Ambassadors, among many other countless accolades – Dr. Tanya Wiley-Brown was a 2022 recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award during Trinity International University of Ambassadors’ Fall Commencement Ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 3.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Defining the layers of the drug epidemic in Alamance County

After 18 years in active addiction, Todd Perry surrendered. Numerous arrests, a Driving While Impaired charge, and an overdose all led him to Residential Treatment Services of Alamance in 2018. The decision to seek treatment came after Perry was arrested for a DWI when his court-appointed attorney’s son — who...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Firefighters Ask For No Change In Pay Schedule

In January, compensation for City of Greensboro employees is going to go through a major adjustment. The city plans to change the pay schedule from twice a month to biweekly, and at the Tuesday, Dec. 6 City Council meeting President of the Professional Firefighters of Greensboro Association Dave Coker spoke against making the salary schedule change.
GREENSBORO, NC
indyweeknc

Marlon's Last Song: A Remembrance of Marlon Williams

The world needs more bar characters. Marlon Arrington Williams, with his trademark flowing gray whiskers, owlish Windsor glasses, and easygoing gap-toothed grin, was an habitué at a handful of bars in Durham’s downtown district. Williams often sat at the end of bar counters, sipping from a glass of...
DURHAM, NC
mebaneenterprise.com

Teen artist gets Mebane into the spirit

If you’ve recently been in downtown Mebane and thought, “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” you might have Sydney Oravsky to thank. For that matter, in October, if you thought “It’s beginning to look a lot like Halloween,” you might, again, offer thanks to Oravsky. The senior at Eastern Alamance High School has been displaying her artistic flair for a number of businesses in downtown Mebane, providing locals a chance to get into the spirit.
MEBANE, NC
ourstate.com

A Sweet Giveaway from Dewey’s Bakery

The winner receives a scrumptious assortment of fresh North Carolina baked goods and two exclusive gold-plated North Carolina tree ornaments, worth a total of $300. Goodies will include Moravian sugar cake, cheese straws, gift tins, and assorted Moravian cookie thins in flavors like sugar, ginger spice, hot cocoa, and more. In addition, the winner will get to treat their loved ones to four “Best of Dewey’s Bakery” gift boxes worth $54.99 each, to be shipped anywhere in the continental U.S.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem crash closes part of U.S. 52 for hours

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Part of U.S. 52 is back open in Winston-Salem after a crash that caused a fuel spill early Saturday morning. The crash happened on U.S. 52 northbound between E. Hanes Mill Road and Bethania-Rural Hall Road before 5 a.m. Saturday; authorities closed that section of the highway for hours. Drivers were diverted onto E. Hanes Mill Road during the closure.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Pallet Shelter Project Running Ahead Of Schedule

On Oct. 10, the Greensboro City Council held a special meeting to approve funding to buy pallet shelters to provide housing for homeless people this winter. At that meeting the City Council approved $535,000 to purchase 40 pallet shelters and it was estimated that what was named the “Doorway Project” would be up and running in January.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

The Good Morning Show celebrating 65 years!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Good Morning Show launched in December 1957. Lee Kinard was the writer, producer, and anchor of the show, despite the fact that Kinard wasn't a "morning person!" His first words that morning were, "Hi, folks. Welcome to 'The Good Morning Show.' Hope you had a...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Stiff person syndrome: What is it and who is most at risk?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Singer Celine Dion sent shockwaves around the world when she announced on Instagram Thursday that she is postponing her concert tour after being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome. “Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

What you should know before donating blood

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 and the Red Cross are teaming up to host a holiday blood drive. Anyone 16 and up can donate with parental consent, as long as they are in good health. You can donate blood every 56 days. If you're a first-time donor, here...
GREENSBORO, NC
WCNC

Salisbury woman wins $1M Powerball prize

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Lisa Best found out her best shot at a Powerball lottery prize cost her only $2 at a gas station in November. The Salisbury mom picked up a Quick Pick ticket from the Sheetz station in Troutman on Nov. 2. She was able to match five of the white ball numbers to win that day's $1 million drawing.
SALISBURY, NC
wraltechwire.com

Layoffs in Forsyth County as Hayward Industries cuts 57 jobs

CLEMMONS – A New Jersey manufacturer of swimming pool equipment and thermoplastic flow control products is laying off 57 workers in Forsyth County, according to a report from the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Hayward Industries Inc. will cut workers at the Clemmons facility located on Hayward Industrial Drive...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Sheriff’s Department Is Filling A Bus With Something Nicer Than Inmates

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department employees always get excited this time of year because it’s time for the Fill the Bus” Kick Off. That’s a way for those in the department to help needy kids and also a way for the department to challenge the residents of Guilford County to help create smiles this holiday, by, well, filling the bus in front of the Sheriff’s office with toys that will go to kids in need this the holiday season.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

