Moore County, NC

WRAL News

Raleigh metro is second fastest-growing metro in the U.S., study finds

RALEIGH – The Raleigh metropolitan statistical area grew the second-most of any similarly-sized region in the United States between 2016 and 2021, a new analysis found. A report from the Inspection Support Network ranked the region, which includes Wake, Johnston, and Franklin Counties, as the second fastest-growing area of the country when it came to the percentage growth of its population.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Drought, climate, pests, disease: NC State breeding more resilient Christmas trees

Climate change is threatening Christmas tree crops, according to North Carolina State University researchers, who are working to make trees more resilient through genetics. "We're developing trees that have natural genetic resilience to drought, climate, and also some of the pests that we’re facing," said Justin Whitehall, director of NC State's Christmas tree genetics program.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Panel examining UNC system governance holds first meeting

RALEIGH, N.C. — A panel asked by Gov. Roy Cooper to recommend changes to how governing boards of the University of North Carolina system and its member schools are chosen met for the first time on Wednesday. The Commission on the Governance of Public Universities in North Carolina convened...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

NC governor has little wiggle room with legislature in 2023

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper described on Wednesday jobs announcements, an emerging clean energy sector and his ability to block “culture-war, business-killing” laws on social issues from the General Assembly among his administration's accomplishments during 2022. There could be little room for error...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Happy holidays despite dementia: White Christmas

RALEIGH, N.C. — When you have a loved one with dementia, the holidays can be particularly difficult. Traditions feel especially important but there’s a real tug and pull between wanting special celebrations to remain the same and knowing your person with dementia cannot handle it. My mom’s Alzheimer’s...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Moore County man charged with selling drugs to man who overdosed, died

BEAR CREEK, N.C. — Nathanial Lynn Rush, 28, was arrested Dec. 6 in connection with an overdose death that occurred in the Bear Creek area of Chatham County. Authorities said an autopsy was performed on the victim and revealed the cause of death to be a fatal mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to Chatham County investigators, the victim bought the drugs from Rush the day he died.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

81-year-old woman struck by train, killed in Benson

BENSON, N.C. — A woman who died after being struck by an Amtrak train Monday in Benson has been identified. The train hit the pedestrian around 4 p.m. somewhere in the area of Railroad and Market Street in Benson. Officers with the Benson Police Department told WRAL News that...
BENSON, NC
