Read full article on original website
Related
Chapel Hill town manager resigns, search for replacement to begin in January
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Chapel Hill Town Manager Maurice Jones has announced his resignation and will be leaving Dec. 31. “After an assessment of my personal priorities, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my position as town manager,” Jones told the town council. The council...
Wake County: 11 ways to keep trash out of the landfills this holiday season
With the holiday season comes a lot of waste -- including discarded food at Thanksgiving or holiday parties and extra trash from package deliveries, boxes and wrapping paper. According to Wake County, Americans throw away 25% more trash between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day. That's why government officials are sharing...
Raleigh metro is second fastest-growing metro in the U.S., study finds
RALEIGH – The Raleigh metropolitan statistical area grew the second-most of any similarly-sized region in the United States between 2016 and 2021, a new analysis found. A report from the Inspection Support Network ranked the region, which includes Wake, Johnston, and Franklin Counties, as the second fastest-growing area of the country when it came to the percentage growth of its population.
Stolen check: Someone swiped $1.4 million from Cumberland County and Fayetteville Tech
The Fayetteville Observer reports someone stole a $1.4 million check sent via U.S. mail from the Cumberland County government to Fayetteville Technical Community College. The thief intercepted the check in June, got JPMorgan Chase Bank to redeem it, and got away with the cash, according to county and college officials.
As Moore County investigators ask for tips, lawmakers consider ways to protect power grid
Ten days after the attack on Moore County's power grid, investigators are still urging the public to come forward with any information that might lead to an arrest. Shots were fired into two electrical substations on Dec. 3, leaving 40,000 homes and businesses in the dark for days. As the...
Drought, climate, pests, disease: NC State breeding more resilient Christmas trees
Climate change is threatening Christmas tree crops, according to North Carolina State University researchers, who are working to make trees more resilient through genetics. "We're developing trees that have natural genetic resilience to drought, climate, and also some of the pests that we’re facing," said Justin Whitehall, director of NC State's Christmas tree genetics program.
Panel examining UNC system governance holds first meeting
RALEIGH, N.C. — A panel asked by Gov. Roy Cooper to recommend changes to how governing boards of the University of North Carolina system and its member schools are chosen met for the first time on Wednesday. The Commission on the Governance of Public Universities in North Carolina convened...
Driver: Man killed in Glenwood Avenue crash was walking close to cars
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man walking along Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh was killed Wednesday morning. Police said Otoniel Hernandez, 35, was walking southbound on Glenwood Avenue into oncoming traffic. The driver of a 2001 Toyota 4 Runner was traveling westbound on Glenwood Avenue and struck Hernandez. The westbound lanes...
NC governor has little wiggle room with legislature in 2023
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper described on Wednesday jobs announcements, an emerging clean energy sector and his ability to block “culture-war, business-killing” laws on social issues from the General Assembly among his administration's accomplishments during 2022. There could be little room for error...
Rats, mold and electrical hazards: Renter says home in Raleigh has had problems for nearly three years
RALEIGH, N.C. — Rats, mold and electrical hazards are just three of several violations that city inspectors found at a rental property in Raleigh. Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years. The only reason Wilson...
Millbrook holds early signing ceremony for 4-star Tennessee commit Nathan Leacock
Raleigh, N.C. — Millbrook held an early signing day ceremony for its 4-star wide receiver Nathan Leacock. The standout offensive weapon will play his college ball at the University of Tennessee. Leacock is set to leave for Tennessee tomorrow and will officially sign his National Letter of Intent on...
'Everybody was just in here enjoying themselves.': Bullet fired into downtown Raleigh business with customers inside
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jimmy Fleck, the owner of Roshambo Beverage Company, was shocked and frustrated Tuesday over gunshots fired into his store with customers inside. "I got a phone call from my bartender and my bartender said ‘the place has been shot," Fleck said. A frightening call no...
Happy holidays despite dementia: White Christmas
RALEIGH, N.C. — When you have a loved one with dementia, the holidays can be particularly difficult. Traditions feel especially important but there’s a real tug and pull between wanting special celebrations to remain the same and knowing your person with dementia cannot handle it. My mom’s Alzheimer’s...
Woman charged with kidnappings in Durham, Orange counties has lengthy criminal record
DURHAM, N.C. — On Tuesday night, Alicia Moles was arrested by the Orange County Sheriff's Office for crimes in Hillsborough and Chapel Hill. A deeper look shows Moles has a lengthy criminal history in addition to the charges she faces now. Orange County Sheriff's deputies took Alicia Moles into...
Moore County man charged with selling drugs to man who overdosed, died
BEAR CREEK, N.C. — Nathanial Lynn Rush, 28, was arrested Dec. 6 in connection with an overdose death that occurred in the Bear Creek area of Chatham County. Authorities said an autopsy was performed on the victim and revealed the cause of death to be a fatal mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to Chatham County investigators, the victim bought the drugs from Rush the day he died.
North Raleigh community uses social media to lead police to alleged stalker
RALEIGH, N.C. — Neighbors on high alert in a North Raleigh community banded together to get an alleged stalker off the streets. Monday, Raleigh police arrested 42-year-old Ufuk Kiser for stalking in the Valley Estates neighborhood. "It’s really creepy," a victim told WRAL News. "My heart’s racing remembering it."...
Woman arrested after forcing drivers to go to bank, withdraw money at gunpoint in Durham, Orange counties
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office on Monday arrested a woman linked to two armed robberies. Alicia Inez Moles, 38, was wanted for crimes in Durham and Orange counties that occurred about 12 hours apart on Monday. On 6 a.m. on Monday she asked...
81-year-old woman struck by train, killed in Benson
BENSON, N.C. — A woman who died after being struck by an Amtrak train Monday in Benson has been identified. The train hit the pedestrian around 4 p.m. somewhere in the area of Railroad and Market Street in Benson. Officers with the Benson Police Department told WRAL News that...
Fayetteville witnesses heard shots, truck crash and catch fire; man, child were shot
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man and a young girl were shot Sunday night outside a Fayetteville apartment complex, and the truck they were in caught fire. Police said the man, Bishop Rhone, 27, died at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. The girl was listed in critical condition. Residents of...
One-time American Idol foes, Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard will perform together in Cary, concert will benefit Kay Yow fund
CARY, N.C. — Twenty years ago, Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard were competitors on "American Idol." Next spring, they bring their joint tour to Cary, and the show will benefit the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. Organizers on Monday announced the April 29, 2023, show at Booth Amphitheatre, part of...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
70K+
Followers
76K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0