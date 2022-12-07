ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglassville, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

sanatogapost.com

‘Coffee With A Cop’ Planned Monday in Royersford

ROYERSFORD PA – Settle in with a cup of coffee Monday (Dec. 12, 2022), and while you’re at it take the time to meet members of the Limerick Township Police Department during its “Coffee With A Cop” event. It begins at 10:30 a.m. in the Starbucks restaurant, 100 Diamond Way, is free to attend, and open to the public.
ROYERSFORD, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

AG: 2 Allentown businesses charged in auto title fraud scheme

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania's Attorney General says a pair of Allentown businesses were involved in a massive auto title fraud scheme involving stolen vehicles. J&J Car and Truck Sales on South 4th Street and MP Notary and Tags on Hamilton Street are among 21 businesses in Lehigh, Philadelphia and Lebanon counties being charged.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Man fatally injured while burning trash

DURHAM TOWNSHIP, BUCKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a Bucks County man has died due to injuries sustained while burning trash. The Lehigh County Coroner says Lutz K. Wundshock, 59 from Bucks County, died on December 10 at 2:30 a.m. after sustaining severe burns while burning trash the day prior. Investigators said Wundshock was burning […]
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Police Report Dumping Incident in Birdsboro Area

BIRDSBORO PA – Another incident of what appears to be local environmental vandalism has occurred at a municipally-owned Birdsboro area property, the Robeson Township Police Department reported Wednesday (Dec. 7, 2022). Rather than involve rubber tires – as did somewhat similar incidents discovered last week in Lower, Upper, and...
BIRDSBORO, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Road rage ends in gunfire outside police station

MT. PENN, Pa. — A case of road rage resulted in one driver drawing a gun and opening fire outside a police station in Berks County on Friday, according to the police. The series of events began around 12:45 p.m. in southeast Reading and ended less than a mile away in the neighboring borough of Mt. Penn.
READING, PA
abc27.com

Crash disrupted traffic on US 222 South in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused an aa traffic jam on US 222 South in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on US 222 southbound between Exit: To Pa. 272- Oregon Pike and Exit: US 30 WEST/PA 283 WEST/US 222 SOUTH. All lanes were closed for a time.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Two Vehicles Heavily Damaged in Limerick Crash

LIMERICK PA – A two-vehicle crash Friday (Dec. 9, 2022) at 5:26 p.m. on the 400 block of West Ridge Pike, in front of the Wawa convenience store, prompted Montgomery County emergency dispatchers to send Limerick Fire Department apparatus and volunteers to the scene, its website reported. Its fire police, Squad 51, and Rescue 51 units responded to the call.
LIMERICK, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Husband of Missing Bucks County Mom Leads Police to Human Remains

The husband of a missing woman from Bucks County on Friday led police to a location where human remains were found, sources told NBC10. The sources said 55-year-old Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi’s husband, Stephen Capaldi, was taken into custody Thursday and led police to the remains the next day. The remains, found near Philadelphia International Airport, have not been officially identified as those of Elizabeth Capaldi.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Antelope Valley Press

Black guns matter, activist believes

We know about Black Lives Matter. My new video is about a group called Black Guns Matter. Maj Toure, a Philadelphia high school dropout turned activist, tells me he started it after he got tired of hearing people endless chanting, “Black lives matter” but saying nothing “when it’s time for Black people to defend their lives.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Concordville Inn to be Converted to a Health Care Facility

The 245-year-old Concordville Inn in Glen Mills is set to become an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal. The inn is contracted to be acquired by Encompass Health Corp. in Alabama. The company has received approval from the Concord Township Zoning Hearing Board to for a...
GLEN MILLS, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

FedEx driver who struck motorcycle in Lehigh County, killing 2, is sentenced

An Allentown man will spend nearly eight years, at least, behind bars in two separate crashes in 2020 and 2021 that left a total of three people dead. Lehigh County Judge Robert Steinberg on Wednesday sentenced 24-year-old Devon M. Lindeman to three to seven years in prison for a crash June 21, 2020, on Route 145 in North Whitehall Township that claimed the lives of husband and wife Robert J. O’Rourke, 55, and Mary O’Rourke, 54, of Lower Macungie Township.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
knightcrier.org

HVAC malfunction prompts schoolwide evacuation, students back inside

LANSDALE— Alarms ushered students out of North Penn High School this morning at around 7:04 a.m. due to an HVAC system malfunction in the school’s second floor. “The fire alarm was triggered at North Penn High School due to a malfunction in an HVAC unit on the second floor. Students and staff were evacuated and everyone is safe… We appreciate your patience,” Dr. Bauer stated in a district-wide email.
LANSDALE, PA
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Critical In Manheim Route 72 Crash

A motorcyclist was in critical condition after a crash on Route 72 in Manheim Friday, Dec. 9, authorities said.The Myerstown man, 64, was going into the intersection after passing a stopped vehicle at a stop sign when another vehicle going across the intersection struck the motorcyclist, attempting…
MANHEIM, PA

