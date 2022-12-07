Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Agapē Cafe & Grille: Faith-Based Coffee Shop Dishing Up a Little Bit of EverythingMelissa FrostStrasburg, PA
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
Football team supports opposing player: "No dry eye in the stadium"Amy ChristieCoatesville, PA
How Making Changes to Your Home Affects Your Mental StateElliot RhodesHavertown, PA
sanatogapost.com
‘Coffee With A Cop’ Planned Monday in Royersford
ROYERSFORD PA – Settle in with a cup of coffee Monday (Dec. 12, 2022), and while you’re at it take the time to meet members of the Limerick Township Police Department during its “Coffee With A Cop” event. It begins at 10:30 a.m. in the Starbucks restaurant, 100 Diamond Way, is free to attend, and open to the public.
WFMZ-TV Online
AG: 2 Allentown businesses charged in auto title fraud scheme
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania's Attorney General says a pair of Allentown businesses were involved in a massive auto title fraud scheme involving stolen vehicles. J&J Car and Truck Sales on South 4th Street and MP Notary and Tags on Hamilton Street are among 21 businesses in Lehigh, Philadelphia and Lebanon counties being charged.
Man fatally injured while burning trash
DURHAM TOWNSHIP, BUCKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a Bucks County man has died due to injuries sustained while burning trash. The Lehigh County Coroner says Lutz K. Wundshock, 59 from Bucks County, died on December 10 at 2:30 a.m. after sustaining severe burns while burning trash the day prior. Investigators said Wundshock was burning […]
sanatogapost.com
Police Report Dumping Incident in Birdsboro Area
BIRDSBORO PA – Another incident of what appears to be local environmental vandalism has occurred at a municipally-owned Birdsboro area property, the Robeson Township Police Department reported Wednesday (Dec. 7, 2022). Rather than involve rubber tires – as did somewhat similar incidents discovered last week in Lower, Upper, and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Road rage ends in gunfire outside police station
MT. PENN, Pa. — A case of road rage resulted in one driver drawing a gun and opening fire outside a police station in Berks County on Friday, according to the police. The series of events began around 12:45 p.m. in southeast Reading and ended less than a mile away in the neighboring borough of Mt. Penn.
The Fate of the Proposed Wawa Location in Holland Has Just Been Announced. Read For All the Details
As Wawa continues to expand in the Bucks County area, the fate of one of the most talked-about locations has finally been determined. Damon C. Williams wrote about the decision in the Bucks County Courier Times. The infamous Holland Wawa, which was planned to be located at 287 Holland Road,...
abc27.com
Crash disrupted traffic on US 222 South in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused an aa traffic jam on US 222 South in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on US 222 southbound between Exit: To Pa. 272- Oregon Pike and Exit: US 30 WEST/PA 283 WEST/US 222 SOUTH. All lanes were closed for a time.
Accused Stalker Put Tracking Device On Victim's Car: Bucks Police
A Chester County man is accused of stalking a victim in Bucks County by placing a tracking device on their car, authorities say. Michael John Kennedy, 53, of Phoenixville, surrendered to Central Bucks police on Wednesday, Nov. 9 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. In August, investigators say...
Former Bucks County Commissioner Saved by Local Officers After Severe Health Scare
A former Bucks County commissioner is very thankful to be able to talk to the local law enforcement officials who recently saved his life. Peg Quann wrote about the recent rescue in the Bucks County Courier Times. Andy Warren, a former Bucks County Commissioner, was in the Bucks County Administrative...
fox29.com
Police: 1 man killed, 1 arrested in deadly Northeast Philadelphia shooting
PHILADELPHIA - A morning shooting in Northeast Philadelphia has left one man dead, according to investigators. Police say the shooting took place on the 2000 block of Carver Street around 10:12 a.m. A 29-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, authorities say. Police transported the...
sanatogapost.com
Two Vehicles Heavily Damaged in Limerick Crash
LIMERICK PA – A two-vehicle crash Friday (Dec. 9, 2022) at 5:26 p.m. on the 400 block of West Ridge Pike, in front of the Wawa convenience store, prompted Montgomery County emergency dispatchers to send Limerick Fire Department apparatus and volunteers to the scene, its website reported. Its fire police, Squad 51, and Rescue 51 units responded to the call.
NBC Philadelphia
Husband of Missing Bucks County Mom Leads Police to Human Remains
The husband of a missing woman from Bucks County on Friday led police to a location where human remains were found, sources told NBC10. The sources said 55-year-old Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi’s husband, Stephen Capaldi, was taken into custody Thursday and led police to the remains the next day. The remains, found near Philadelphia International Airport, have not been officially identified as those of Elizabeth Capaldi.
Antelope Valley Press
Black guns matter, activist believes
We know about Black Lives Matter. My new video is about a group called Black Guns Matter. Maj Toure, a Philadelphia high school dropout turned activist, tells me he started it after he got tired of hearing people endless chanting, “Black lives matter” but saying nothing “when it’s time for Black people to defend their lives.”
Main Line Media News
Nabbed by Montgomery County Violent Crime Unit, gun trafficker faces up to 3 decades in prison
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man is headed to prison for up to three decades for his involvement in a gun trafficking organization that relied on straw purchase schemes to purchase and resell more than three dozen firearms to others in a three-county area. Aaron Walker, 22, of the 2500...
Concordville Inn to be Converted to a Health Care Facility
The 245-year-old Concordville Inn in Glen Mills is set to become an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal. The inn is contracted to be acquired by Encompass Health Corp. in Alabama. The company has received approval from the Concord Township Zoning Hearing Board to for a...
FedEx driver who struck motorcycle in Lehigh County, killing 2, is sentenced
An Allentown man will spend nearly eight years, at least, behind bars in two separate crashes in 2020 and 2021 that left a total of three people dead. Lehigh County Judge Robert Steinberg on Wednesday sentenced 24-year-old Devon M. Lindeman to three to seven years in prison for a crash June 21, 2020, on Route 145 in North Whitehall Township that claimed the lives of husband and wife Robert J. O’Rourke, 55, and Mary O’Rourke, 54, of Lower Macungie Township.
knightcrier.org
HVAC malfunction prompts schoolwide evacuation, students back inside
LANSDALE— Alarms ushered students out of North Penn High School this morning at around 7:04 a.m. due to an HVAC system malfunction in the school’s second floor. “The fire alarm was triggered at North Penn High School due to a malfunction in an HVAC unit on the second floor. Students and staff were evacuated and everyone is safe… We appreciate your patience,” Dr. Bauer stated in a district-wide email.
Authorities identify 3rd casualty in blaze that killed 2 Lehigh Valley firefighters
A third person found dead outside a burning home where two Lehigh Valley firefighters died Wednesday has been identified as a resident of the home, authorities said Thursday afternoon. Christopher Kammerdiener, no age given, was found to the rear of the home in the 1000 block of Clamtown Road in...
Motorcyclist Critical In Manheim Route 72 Crash
A motorcyclist was in critical condition after a crash on Route 72 in Manheim Friday, Dec. 9, authorities said.The Myerstown man, 64, was going into the intersection after passing a stopped vehicle at a stop sign when another vehicle going across the intersection struck the motorcyclist, attempting…
After Years of Rumors, Construction to Finally Begin on Oxford Valley Mall Apartments in Middletown
Construction is finally set to begin on a set of luxury apartments in the vicinity of the Oxford Valley Mall, a long-awaited project for many. Peg Quann wrote about the upcoming construction for the Bucks County Courier Times. About 600 apartments are set to be built at the former location...
