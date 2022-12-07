Read full article on original website
newbooksnetwork.com
Makhno and Memory
In the chaos of the end of WWI, the Russian Civil War, and a brief period of Ukrainian independence there occurred a series of massacres of German Mennonites. Sean Patterson's recent book Makhno and Memory: Anarchist and Mennonite Narratives of Ukraine's Civil War, 1917-1921 (University of Manitoba Press, 2020) analyzes the varying historical memories of these massacres. Patterson's book raises numerous and timely issues of national memory and identity, and contains much poignant reflection on the problems faced by an historically pacifist community facing down violent circumstances. What it means to be a member of a national community is an interesting and important question in any circumstances, but the construction of Ukrainian national identity is a subject of more-than-casual interest, in 2022. Makhno and Memory discusses a complicated and important series of event in accessible fashion, and usefully circumscribes what can and cannot be known about Nestor Makhno's specific role in those events.
The medieval Battle of Visby left behind a mass grave of children and elderly soldiers still wearing their chainmail
A victim of the invasion of Visby in 1361 still in his chainmailPhoto byWolfgang Sauber; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Battle of Visby which was fought in 1361 is associated with mass graves.
80 years ago, Nazi Germany occupied Tunisia – but North Africans' experiences of World War II often go unheard
Eighty years ago, in November 1942, the Nazis occupied Tunisia. For the next six months, Tunisian Jews and Muslims were subjected to the Third Reich’s reign of terror, as well as its antisemitic and racist legislation. Residents lived in fear – “under the Nazi boot,” as Tunisian Jewish lawyer Paul Ghez wrote in his diary during the occupation. One of us is a historian; one of us is an anthropologist. Together, we have spent a decade gathering the voices of the diverse peoples who endured World War II in North Africa, across lines of race, class, language and region. Their letters,...
A theory claims that Jesus died in Japan at the age of 106 years old
There is an uncommon legend that says that Jesus was not the one who died on the cross. Rather, it was his younger brother Isukiri. A small village in Japan called the Shingo village claims to be the place where Jesus got buried and where his tomb resides. The residents of this village believe that Jesus escaped his crucifixion by traveling across Siberia to a Japanese province called Mutsu.
Inside Pulse
With One Tied Hand: The Buffalo Soldiers of World War II
With One Tied Hand: The Buffalo Soldiers of World War II goes into the experience of black soldiers who were fighting Nazis in Europe. How did they come to terms with knowing they’d return to the open racism in America after they were decorated on the battlefield? How did they view their lives and accomplishments? The documentary probes the experience. You can currently watch the film on digital and On Demand. Here’s the press release from Shout! Factory:
2,100-Year-Old Text By Previously Thought to Be Illiterate Spanish Tribe Found On Bronze Relic
Archaeologists in Spain have made a stunning discovery that could prove a previously thought to be illiterate Spanish tribe had a written language, El Pais reported Monday. In June 2021, a research team from the Spain-based Aranzadi Science Society uncovered a metal hand-shaped symbol with a hole by the palm while excavating a site in Northern Spain known as Irulegi. The bronze relic was initially thought to be a simple charm hung on a door until this year, when restoration of the piece revealed engraved text. The Hand of Irulegi, as it is now called, is now believed to be...
Cannibalism was a means of survival for ancient Neanderthals
Display of Neanderthal man in a museumCredit: Jakub Halun; CC-BY-SA-4.0 Neanderthals who are the closest extinct relatives of modern humans lived from 400,000 to 40,000 years ago.
NPR
Discovery of ancient bronze statues in Italy may rewrite Etruscan and Roman history
It's being hailed as the most exceptional art discovery from the antiquity era in half a century. Archaeologists in Italy have uncovered two dozen perfectly preserved bronze statues buried under hot mud and water for more than 2,000 years. NPR's Sylvia Poggioli recently visited the excavation site that could rewrite the history of an ancient era.
First refugees arrive in empty Catalan villages under repopulation plan
Teacher Orwa Skafe, who fled Syria seven years ago, is among those given jobs and a home in attempt to revive rural areas
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Gods of War: History’s Greatest Warriors Who Never Lost a Battle
Throughout history, the world’s best leaders have, largely, started out as some of the greatest warriors. From the ancient societies of Greece, Rome and Egypt to contemporary military giants like the United States and the United Kingdom, these 10 commanders all come from different time periods, backgrounds and specialties. Despite that, they share one thing in common: they never lost a battle.
newbooksnetwork.com
Women and Latin in the Early Modern Period
Jane Stevenson’s newest book, Women and Latin in the Early Modern Period (Brill, 2022), tracks the history and historiography of women Latinists in the early modern period. She relates how the first early modern women Latinists lived in mid-fourteenth century Italy, and were educated as diplomats. By the fifteenth century, other upper-class women were educated in order to perform as prodigies on behalf of their city. Both strands of education for women spread to other European countries in the course of the sixteenth century: the principal women humanists were either princesses or courtiers. In the seventeenth century Latin lost its importance as a language of diplomacy and was no longer needed at court, but there was still a place for the ‘woman prodigy’, and a variety of women performed in this way. However, the productions of seventeenth and eighteenth-century women Latinists are more extensive and more varied than those of their predecessors, and include scientific writing and ambitious translations. By the mid-nineteenth century the integration of studious women into the wider academy was well under way.
newbooksnetwork.com
The Lost History of Cosmopolitanism
The Lost History of Cosmopolitanism: The Early Modern Origins of the Intellectual Ideal (Bloomsbury, 2020) challenges our most basic assumptions about the history of an ideal at the heart of modernity. Beginning in antiquity and continuing through to today, Leigh T.I. Penman examines how European thinkers have understood words like 'kosmopolites', 'cosmopolite', 'cosmopolitan' and its cognates. The debates over their meanings show that there has never been a single, stable cosmopolitan concept, but rather a range of concepts-sacred and secular, inclusive and exclusive-all described with the cosmopolitan vocabulary.
newbooksnetwork.com
Identities and Ideologies in the Medieval East Roman World
Identities and Ideologies in the Medieval East Roman World (Edinburgh UP, 2022) examines ideas, beliefs and practices of identification in the medieval East Roman world. Approaches ideology and identity in the Byzantine world from different perspectives, top-down, bottom-up, and outside-in, and from various disciplinary perspectives including historical, literary, art-historical and archaeological.
newbooksnetwork.com
The Remaking of Archival Values
The Remaking of Archival Values by Victoria Hoyle (Routledge, October 2022) posits that archival theory and practice are fields in flux, and that recent critical archival discourse that addresses neoliberalism, racism, and the legacies of colonialism and patriarchy represents a disruption not only to established principles but also to the values that underpin them.
newbooksnetwork.com
Fire on the Island
In 2014, the island of Ahamb in Vanuatu became the scene of a startling Christian revival movement led by thirty children with ‘spiritual vision.’ However, it ended dramatically when two men believed to be sorcerers and responsible for much of the society’s problems were hung by persons fearing for the island’s future security. Based on twenty months of ethnographic fieldwork on Ahamb between 2010 and 2017, Tom Bratrud's book Fire on the Island: Fear, Hope and a Christian Revival in Vanuatu (Berghahn Books, 2022) investigates how upheavals like the Ahamb revival can emerge to address and sometimes resolve social problems but also carry risks of exacerbating the same problems they arise to address.
America Invaded during World War II
The last time American soldiers died defending America on American soil. Japanese troops raising the Imperial battle flag on the American island of Kiska, June 1942.Photo byPublic Domain via, Wikimedia Commons.
During WWII, Native American code talkers used Navajo language to create an unbreakable code that helped America win the war
Native Americans were told to stop speaking their language for years. But 400 Navajos used it to create a code that was instrumental in the war.
newbooksnetwork.com
Nearly the New World
In the years leading up to the Second World War, increasingly desperate European Jews looked to far-flung destinations such as Barbados, Trinidad, and Jamaica in search of refuge from the horrors of Hitler’s Europe. Joanna Newman's book Nearly the New World: The British West Indies and the Flight from...
Like Primo Levi at Auschwitz, Behrouz Boochani testifies for the people who lived and died in a prison camp
This is an edited extract from Freedom, Only Freedom: The Prison Writings of Behrouz Boochani. Two of my grandparents were Jewish Holocaust survivors who came to Australia as displaced people, refugees or stateless – in the words they chose to use in their landing documents and naturalisation applications. I thus find myself drawn to thinking about Behrouz Boochani’s project of writing the histories of Manus Prison as being part of the same project of history-writing as the writing about the ghettos, camps and bureaucracies of violence that made up the Holocaust. This is not to say that the two “events” are...
Why modern wars cannot escape the trenches
The history of warfare is not linear, and introducing new capabilities to the battlefield can elicit the return of old ones.
