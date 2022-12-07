SchoolPass Awarded Contract with Greenbush for Campus Safety and School Movement Solutions for K-12 Schools

Read full article on original website
Related
KEPR
School Delays & Closures for Monday, Dec. 5
Due to the winter weather and road conditions a few school districts will start late. The following school districts announced delays to the start of school on Monday, Dec. 5. Prosser School District: 2 hour delay, No AM preschool. Richland School District: 2 hour delay. Stanfield School District: 3 hour...
Granite school district votes to close down three schools
Granite School District Spokesperson Ben Horsley said the student population is diminishing, the district losing around 8,000 students in the last decade and 1,200 in the past year alone.
Hoisington BOE entertaining idea of returning cheer at middle school
A school can never have too much team spirit. In an effort to increase that spirit and overall student participation, Hoisington Middle School Assistant Principal Nick Flowers pitched the return of cheerleading at the school to the USD 431 Board of Education during Monday's meeting. "Ultimately, we have a large...
hiphopnc.com
Don’t Miss This Bike Safety Program This Weekend In Durham
Bike Durham and the Durham Public Schools are onto something: riding a bicycle is a fun way to learn. It builds confidence, promotes critical thinking and responsibility, and as a bonus, uses Mother Nature as its classroom. The partnership between the two entities began in 2021 after the Bike Durham Board entered into a contract with the City for their Safe Routes to School program and began a pilot program at Merrick-Moore Elementary School.
Comments / 0