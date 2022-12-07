SchoolPass Awarded Contract with Greenbush for Campus Safety and School Movement Solutions for K-12 Schools

Bike Durham and the Durham Public Schools are onto something: riding a bicycle is a fun way to learn. It builds confidence, promotes critical thinking and responsibility, and as a bonus, uses Mother Nature as its classroom. The partnership between the two entities began in 2021 after the Bike Durham Board entered into a contract with the City for their Safe Routes to School program and began a pilot program at Merrick-Moore Elementary School.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO