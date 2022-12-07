ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

WPG Talk Radio

Bart Blatstein Brings Holiday Cheer To Atlantic City’s Stanley Holmes

Bart Blatstein is a very good neighbor. He has loved Atlantic City since his childhood. Blatstein gives back to Atlantic City regularly. His latest act of philanthropy came yesterday, Monday, December 12, 2022, when Blatstein and members of his Showboat Atlantic City team brought a beautiful holiday meal and personally served it to residents of Atlantic City’s Stanley Holmes Village.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Cash Reward Offered for Cumberland County, NJ, Murder Suspect

More than four months after authorities say he shot and killed an innocent bystander, a cash reward has been offered for the capture of Ryan Askins of Bridgeton. The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office and the Marshal's Fugitive Task Force are still searching for a suspect they say shot and killed a man during a fight at a Bridgeton apartment complex and later eluded police in a high-speed car chase.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
