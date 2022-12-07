Read full article on original website
Video Shows Crowd Fighting at MMA Event in Atlantic City, NJ
Not all the fights at a recent Atlantic City MMA event took place in the ring. A video showing members of the crowd fighting at an MMA event held Saturday at Showboat Hotel is going viral. Dead Serious MMA 46 was held Saturday featuring 13 mixed martial arts fights with...
Vehicle transactions restored at MVC agency in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – There’s some good news for residents in South Jersey. The Motor Vehicle Commission agency office in the Cardiff section of Egg Harbor Township is fully back in business. New Jersey state Sen. Vince Polistina, along with Assemblyman Don Guardian and Assemblywoman Claire Swift (all...
Bart Blatstein Brings Holiday Cheer To Atlantic City’s Stanley Holmes
Bart Blatstein is a very good neighbor. He has loved Atlantic City since his childhood. Blatstein gives back to Atlantic City regularly. His latest act of philanthropy came yesterday, Monday, December 12, 2022, when Blatstein and members of his Showboat Atlantic City team brought a beautiful holiday meal and personally served it to residents of Atlantic City’s Stanley Holmes Village.
Atlantic City Public Schools Has Not Paid Rowing Coaches
We have learned that the four Atlantic City Public Schools rowing coaches have not been paid since July, 2022. We’re not even sure and are presently investigating how many New Jersey employment laws may have been potentially violated?. The Atlantic City Public Schools annual budget is in the $...
New Restaurant Taking Over Former Golden Corral in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
Golden Corral in Egg Harbor Township closed its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened. However, it looks like there will be a new restaurant taking over that location, which sits in the Boscov's parking lot at Harbor Square Shopping Center (still locally known as the old Shore Mall) in Egg Harbor Township.
Ventnor Mayor Rejects ‘Ice Skating For Whites Only’ At AC Rink
Ventnor City Mayor Beth Maccagnano Holtzman is not sitting back any longer while some in Atlantic City are erroneously spreading the word that ice skating and ice hockey at the Atlantic City Skate Zone participants are “whites only from out of town.”. It’s a disturbing (similar) narrative that Atlantic...
Popular Chain Restaurant Closes a NJ Shore Location After 45 Years
It's the end of the line for one location of a national chain restaurant at the Jersey Shore that has been around for well over a generation. And, at this point, if you have lost count of all of the great restaurants in our area that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one.
Atlantic City School Board Embarrasses Former Superintendent
It’s beyond embarrassing. Last night, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, former Atlantic City Superintendent of Public Schools Barry Caldwell failed to receive the required number of votes to be rehired. A late agenda item was added in an attempt to hire Caldwell to the position of Acting Director of Operations...
Atlantic City, New Jersey Potential Armed Incident Is In Progress
An Atlantic City official has confirmed that there is a potentially armed man at Iowa and Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City at this hour (8:00 a.m.) There is a large Atlantic City Police Department officers presence on the scene. A command post has been established. We have confirmed that the...
Old Theatre in Wildwood, NJ, Re-opens With a New Twist
Old Movies by the Sea in Wildwood has a long history. It originally opened in 1915 as a theater before going through a series of different businesses ranging from a hardware store to a music store in the '20s. In the '60s it became a baby store until closing in...
Here Are The True Violent Crime Statistics In Atlantic City For 2022
Perception versus reality is a very powerful optic. Sometimes things appear to be one way, when (in fact) the exact opposite could actually be true. The perception these days is that Atlantic City, New Jersey has never been more violent and dangerous. It feels that way. Doesn’t it?. But,...
Ocean City High School Drama Guild Presents: ‘Once In A Lifetime’
Congratulations to the William and Nancy Hughes Performing Arts Center and Ocean City High School Drama Guild and everyone involved with the four performances of the Fall 2022 play, “Once In A Lifetime.”. ”Once In A Lifetime” is by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart. We attended three...
Atlantic City Residents Fix A Large Pothole: Look At Their Solution
Last week we wrote an article about the horrific condition of the roads in Atlantic City, fairly comparing them to the surface of the moon. If you missed our coverage, here’s a link to catch-up now. The dereliction of public service duty by the Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small...
Mystery solved – What caused the ground to shake in NJ on Monday
The mystery of what caused the ground to shake in South Jersey on Monday has been solved. Military aircraft were flying about three miles off the Atlantic Coast, and the U.S. Navy is confirming some of those aircraft were traveling at super-sonic speeds. Sonic booms can be created when an...
Sand Storm: NJ Sues North Wildwood For Fixing Eroded Beach Despite Ban
NORTH WILDWOOD — A sand storm at the Jersey shore is escalating. New Jersey is suing a coastal town that repaired beach erosion from a fall storm in defiance of a state order not to do so. And the town, North Wildwood, remains defiant: It says it will place...
Watch: NJ State Troopers Pull Suicidal Woman From I-295 Overpass
Several New Jersey State Troopers are being credited with rescuing a suicidal woman from an overpass on Interstate 295 in Burlington County late last month. On November 29th, Tprs. Michael Basti and Stephen McDonald were called to the Route 38 interchange in Mt. Laurel for a report of a person sitting on the edge of a bridge.
Cash Reward Offered for Cumberland County, NJ, Murder Suspect
More than four months after authorities say he shot and killed an innocent bystander, a cash reward has been offered for the capture of Ryan Askins of Bridgeton. The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office and the Marshal's Fugitive Task Force are still searching for a suspect they say shot and killed a man during a fight at a Bridgeton apartment complex and later eluded police in a high-speed car chase.
20-year-old Man Wounded, Vehicle Hit by Gunfire in Atlantic City, NJ
Authorities in Atlantic City are investigating a shooting this past weekend that injured a 20-year-old man. Just after 11:30 last Saturday night, officers with the Atlantic City Police Department responded to the area of the 600 block of North New York Avenue for a report of a shots fired and a ShotSpotter alert.
U.S. Coast Guard Trying to Locate Overdue Sailboat that Departed Cape May, NJ
Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard are asking for your help as they try to locate a sailboat and its crew that haven't been seen in several days. According to a Facebook post, 76-year-old Joe DiTommasso and 64-year-old Kevin Hyde were aboard a 30-foot Catalina sailboat with a bluish-purple hull, a white superstructure, and white sails.
Massive Whale Washes Up on ‘Whale Beach’ in Strathmere, NJ
A massive humpback whale washed up along Whale Beach in the Strathmere section of Upper Township on Saturday. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center of Brigantine was brought in to assist with the massive beast which was an estimated 30 feet long and weighed about 20 tons. The whale, which was...
