Simply Business to Offer General Liability Solutions on Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Digital Agent Portal

The Standard Promotes Jon Shervey to Second Vice President for Customer Service in Employee Benefits
PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) announced today that Jon Shervey has been promoted to second vice president for Customer Service in Employee Benefits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005025/en/ Jon Shervey, second vice president in Customer Service for Employee Benefits at The Standard. (Photo: Business Wire)
Most Hated Insurance Companies in America
Theoretically, buying insurance should provide financial protection against a specified loss. On one side of the contract, the customer pays a premium to the insurance company over time in exchange for financial coverage in case of an accident, illness, or other contingencies. On the other side of the contract, the insurance company is supposed to […]
Does Paying a Mortgage Off Early Make Sense
The mortgage is a loan taken by a homeowner to purchase or improve a house. It is usually repaid over many years, with regular payments of interest and repayments of the principal outstanding.
Mortgage lenders have range of options to support struggling borrowers, says FCA
Mortgage lenders should support struggling customers in a range of ways that suit their needs, the City regulator has said.The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published guidance setting out options that firms can use to support their customers to manage their monthly mortgage payments amid the cost-of-living squeeze.It is seeking comments on the draft guidance by December 21 2022.The FCA’s draft guidance sets out the flexibility that firms have to support customers who have missed monthly mortgage payments or are worried they may not be able to make payments in future.It covers options including extending the term of the mortgage,...
PPP firms gave selves loans, bought Porsche, $8M home, says report on COVID loan fraud
Some of the most prolific online lenders in the federal Paycheck Protection Program had remarkably lax fraud protection controls even as they approved billions of dollars worth of loans in the COVID-19 small business relief program.
Instant Payments Forces Banks to Put Fraud Prevention at the Forefront
The speed that makes instant payment apps such as Zelle and Venmo popular also makes them attractive tools for fraudsters. Bad actors defrauded nearly 18 million Americans through digital wallets and peer-to-peer (P2P) payment scams in 2020, for example. There is currently much debate in the United States on who...
Women, Divorce & Retirement: Post-Divorce Financial Planning Leads to Best Outcome
“June,” 75, says her post-divorce retirement financial lifestyle exceeds her original expectations. Learn how she managed her personal finance challenges to achieve these goals in the 25 years since her divorce. Has your divorce financially impacted your retirement plans?. Yes. Did you hire a financial adviser, a CPA, or...
Does the age of a car affect your auto insurance coverage?
Newer cars may benefit from policy add-ons to protect their value, and older cars may not require as much coverage. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. Selecting which type of car insurance coverage is right for you is an important decision and may need to be reviewed...
Robinhood Retirement Plan Viewed with Skepticism by Some Analysts
So now they want to roll out retirement accounts. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report, the trading app that fueled the revolt of amateur traders against Wall Street elites in early 2021, introduced Robinhood Retirement on Dec. 6. Prospective customers were allowed to apply to the waitlist "to invest for...
Do You Need a Financial Planner? Four Questions to Ask
I love what I do, so I frequently find myself talking about all the different ways I help people. Most people don’t understand all that encompasses the job. Usually, it is an assumption that we are only helping with investments, but it is so much more than that. Because of this, I wanted to dive into what comprehensive financial planning looks like and what questions to ask if you are interviewing potential planners.
thededicatedhouse.com
How to Build Wealth Through Real Estate Investing
Hello World! Welcome Friends! Do you know what it means to invest?. To invest is to put money into an opportunity, product, or service to get more money back. Every time you buy a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you’re investing in a cup of coffee. The company is purchasing the raw materials to make the cup of coffee and the used space for the cup of coffee. You’re helping them create the cup of coffee, and you’re investing in it.
Here’s the No. 1 Factor Contributing to Millennials’ Wealth
Millennials' total net worth has doubled over the past two years, a MagnifyMoney study found. In the first quarter of 2020, millennials had a collective net worth of $4.55 trillion. That figure jumped...
Robinhood wants to be your retirement fund, offering a 1% match
Robinhood, a stock-trading app that became a favorite of the "meme-stock" crowd during the pandemic, has a new proposition: Open an Individual Retirement Account with the service and it will match 1% of the funds customers contribute. The company, which is rolling out its new retirement savings program on Tuesday,...
New Research from Edelman Financial Engines Explores the Mindset Around Wealth in America Today
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- To better understand how Americans perceive wealth in relation to the world around them, Edelman Financial Engines (EFE) the nation’s top independent wealth planning and investment advisory firm 1, today released findings from a new report titled Everyday Wealth in America. The research explores critical areas at the intersection of life and money and how people form opinions and make decisions relative to their own financial values and goals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005200/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
How much tax will you owe when you sell your company?
After an exit, some founders may pay a 0% tax while others pay over 50% of their sale proceeds. Some founders can walk away with as much as two times the money as other founders at the same sale price — purely due to circumstances and tax planning. Personal tax planning can ultimately impact a founder’s take-home proceeds as much as exit-level valuation changes can.
marthastewart.com
Best Engagement Ring Insurance Policies for Peace of Mind
That gorgeous new engagement ring is a symbol of love that's designed to last forever. But even though diamond rings are resilient, they're not impervious to damage, theft, or loss. Your homeowners or renters insurance policy won't be sufficient to cover an expensive ring or protect against mysterious disappearance, but a standalone jewelry insurance policy can provide peace of mind. Whether you drop your ring in the disposal or leave it in your hotel room, insurance can pay for repair or replacement.
Car insurance premiums to top $150 monthly in 2023
Drivers are facing car insurance premium hikes in 2023 as more expensive vehicles and higher rates of crashes translate into more expensive coverage. Why it matters: Drivers can't avoid insurance costs, so increases tend to hurt low-income and fixed-income people more than others. Driving the news: The average driver is...
CAR AND DRIVER
Best Place to Get a Car Loan
Aside from a house, a car is one of the biggest purchases you'll ever make. Most of us don't have thousands of dollars lying around to pay off this investment in full. Thus, you'll likely have to take advantage of auto financing. The good news is that you're not alone, as many drivers rely on lenders ranging from dealerships and online providers to banks and credit unions.
seniorresource.com
Long-Term Care Insurance Basics Every Retirement Planner Should Know
What is long-term care insurance? How much does it cost? And, do I really need it?. Whether you’re thinking about retirement or just planning for the future, long-term care insurance can be a long-term game-changer. Let’s talk about the basics!. First, what is long-term care?. Long-term care refers...
