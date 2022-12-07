ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Simply Business to Offer General Liability Solutions on Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Digital Agent Portal

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The Associated Press

The Standard Promotes Jon Shervey to Second Vice President for Customer Service in Employee Benefits

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) announced today that Jon Shervey has been promoted to second vice president for Customer Service in Employee Benefits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005025/en/ Jon Shervey, second vice president in Customer Service for Employee Benefits at The Standard. (Photo: Business Wire)
OREGON STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Most Hated Insurance Companies in America

Theoretically, buying insurance should provide financial protection against a specified loss. On one side of the contract, the customer pays a premium to the insurance company over time in exchange for financial coverage in case of an accident, illness, or other contingencies. On the other side of the contract, the insurance company is supposed to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Mortgage lenders have range of options to support struggling borrowers, says FCA

Mortgage lenders should support struggling customers in a range of ways that suit their needs, the City regulator has said.The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published guidance setting out options that firms can use to support their customers to manage their monthly mortgage payments amid the cost-of-living squeeze.It is seeking comments on the draft guidance by December 21 2022.The FCA’s draft guidance sets out the flexibility that firms have to support customers who have missed monthly mortgage payments or are worried they may not be able to make payments in future.It covers options including extending the term of the mortgage,...
PYMNTS

Instant Payments Forces Banks to Put Fraud Prevention at the Forefront

The speed that makes instant payment apps such as Zelle and Venmo popular also makes them attractive tools for fraudsters. Bad actors defrauded nearly 18 million Americans through digital wallets and peer-to-peer (P2P) payment scams in 2020, for example. There is currently much debate in the United States on who...
Fortune

Does the age of a car affect your auto insurance coverage?

Newer cars may benefit from policy add-ons to protect their value, and older cars may not require as much coverage. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. Selecting which type of car insurance coverage is right for you is an important decision and may need to be reviewed...
TheStreet

Robinhood Retirement Plan Viewed with Skepticism by Some Analysts

So now they want to roll out retirement accounts. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report, the trading app that fueled the revolt of amateur traders against Wall Street elites in early 2021, introduced Robinhood Retirement on Dec. 6. Prospective customers were allowed to apply to the waitlist "to invest for...
Retirement Daily

Do You Need a Financial Planner? Four Questions to Ask

I love what I do, so I frequently find myself talking about all the different ways I help people. Most people don’t understand all that encompasses the job. Usually, it is an assumption that we are only helping with investments, but it is so much more than that. Because of this, I wanted to dive into what comprehensive financial planning looks like and what questions to ask if you are interviewing potential planners.
thededicatedhouse.com

How to Build Wealth Through Real Estate Investing

Hello World! Welcome Friends! Do you know what it means to invest?. To invest is to put money into an opportunity, product, or service to get more money back. Every time you buy a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you’re investing in a cup of coffee. The company is purchasing the raw materials to make the cup of coffee and the used space for the cup of coffee. You’re helping them create the cup of coffee, and you’re investing in it.
CBS News

Robinhood wants to be your retirement fund, offering a 1% match

Robinhood, a stock-trading app that became a favorite of the "meme-stock" crowd during the pandemic, has a new proposition: Open an Individual Retirement Account with the service and it will match 1% of the funds customers contribute. The company, which is rolling out its new retirement savings program on Tuesday,...
The Associated Press

New Research from Edelman Financial Engines Explores the Mindset Around Wealth in America Today

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- To better understand how Americans perceive wealth in relation to the world around them, Edelman Financial Engines (EFE) the nation’s top independent wealth planning and investment advisory firm 1, today released findings from a new report titled Everyday Wealth in America. The research explores critical areas at the intersection of life and money and how people form opinions and make decisions relative to their own financial values and goals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005200/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

How much tax will you owe when you sell your company?

After an exit, some founders may pay a 0% tax while others pay over 50% of their sale proceeds. Some founders can walk away with as much as two times the money as other founders at the same sale price — purely due to circumstances and tax planning. Personal tax planning can ultimately impact a founder’s take-home proceeds as much as exit-level valuation changes can.
marthastewart.com

Best Engagement Ring Insurance Policies for Peace of Mind

That gorgeous new engagement ring is a symbol of love that's designed to last forever. But even though diamond rings are resilient, they're not impervious to damage, theft, or loss. Your homeowners or renters insurance policy won't be sufficient to cover an expensive ring or protect against mysterious disappearance, but a standalone jewelry insurance policy can provide peace of mind. Whether you drop your ring in the disposal or leave it in your hotel room, insurance can pay for repair or replacement.
Axios

Car insurance premiums to top $150 monthly in 2023

Drivers are facing car insurance premium hikes in 2023 as more expensive vehicles and higher rates of crashes translate into more expensive coverage. Why it matters: Drivers can't avoid insurance costs, so increases tend to hurt low-income and fixed-income people more than others. Driving the news: The average driver is...
VIRGINIA STATE
CAR AND DRIVER

Best Place to Get a Car Loan

Aside from a house, a car is one of the biggest purchases you'll ever make. Most of us don't have thousands of dollars lying around to pay off this investment in full. Thus, you'll likely have to take advantage of auto financing. The good news is that you're not alone, as many drivers rely on lenders ranging from dealerships and online providers to banks and credit unions.
seniorresource.com

Long-Term Care Insurance Basics Every Retirement Planner Should Know

What is long-term care insurance? How much does it cost? And, do I really need it?. Whether you’re thinking about retirement or just planning for the future, long-term care insurance can be a long-term game-changer. Let’s talk about the basics!. First, what is long-term care?. Long-term care refers...

