Read full article on original website
Jackie Schmidt
7d ago
take your time in getting baxk to work...it's not like the lieutenant governor can screw things up much worse then Murphy already does.
Reply
6
speedball
7d ago
I wish the civilian well and hope for a God speed recovery so he can get the hell out of N.J.!!!!! Bye Bye Phil.....
Reply
2
Related
NJ Statistics: Senior Citizens are Overdosing at a Higher Clip
Advocates and officials in New Jersey have their eyes on a disturbing trend within an already depressing opioid epidemic. Seniors have never really had the spotlight during the nation's years-long battle with a growing dependence on narcotics, but statistics suggest that the number of overdoses has skyrocketed among the 55-and-older demographic.
This is what Gov. Murphy said about a new mask mandate in NJ
With the number of COVID-19 cases rising again in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy says he does not "foresee any mandates," but he reserves the right to change his mind. New Jersey's rate of transmission (r/t) is 1.12, indicating an active spread of coronavirus. The state reported another 1,199 new confirmed cases on Monday.
NJ Lawmaker Wants to End Millions in Christmas Handouts
When the New Jersey budget was finalized back in June, hundreds of so-called Christmas tree items worth more than $2 billion were added to the spending plan that was eventually signed by Gov. Phil Murphy. This practice of handing out politically motivated financial gifts has become a tradition in the...
NJ local officials, unions ally for last-gasp bid to head off tax hike
TRENTON – Officials from local governments and unions for the workers employed by them are pushing for the state to spend $350 million to offset a spike in health benefits costs – and say it must be done within two weeks, as the higher costs start in January.
NJ Abandons Plan to Require Costly Electric Boiler Upgrades
TRENTON – State environmental officials have dropped a plan that would have required industrial boilers in New Jersey to be electric starting in 2025. The proposal made last December led to a year of furious pushback from business interests who said shifting to the new boilers, including the retrofitting of buildings that would be required, would be prohibitively expensive.
Watch: NJ State Troopers Pull Suicidal Woman From I-295 Overpass
Several New Jersey State Troopers are being credited with rescuing a suicidal woman from an overpass on Interstate 295 in Burlington County late last month. On November 29th, Tprs. Michael Basti and Stephen McDonald were called to the Route 38 interchange in Mt. Laurel for a report of a person sitting on the edge of a bridge.
Absecon, NJ, Man Sentenced For Role in $50M Health Care Fraud Conspiracy
A man from Absecon has been sentenced to 37 months in prison for his role in defrauding New Jersey state and local health benefits programs and other insurers by submitting fraudulent claims for medically unnecessary prescriptions. Attorney for the United State Vikas Khanna says 45-year-old Brian Pugh previously pleaded guilty...
NJ Muslim Leaders Demand Accountability For Anti-Muslim Truck
PISCATAWAY — Muslim leaders gathered Sunday in a show of solidarity after a truck with an anti-Muslim message appeared at four Central Jersey Islamic centers on Nov. 26. At first, the Council on American-Islamic Relations of New Jersey believed the truck with an electronic billboard had only been driven by the Muslim Center of Middlesex County in Piscataway. They then learned the same truck had also passed by Masjid Al-Wali in Edison, New Brunswick Islamic Center in North Brunswick, and the Muslim Community of New Jersey Masjid in the Fords section of Woodbridge.
All of Their Money Left to a Caregiver? NJ Looks to Change Law
It happens more than you might imagine. An elderly parent or relative passes away and when their will is revealed to family members most or all of the money and possessions are left to a caregiver, a handyman or some other non-relative who only had minimal contact with the deceased.
NJ is spending millions so you can safely ride a bike to work
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has announced the awarding of $24.7 million in state Department of Transportation grants specifically targeted at pedestrian and public safety improvements around transit facilities. During a visit to Dover Township on Monday, Murphy said the grants mean communities across the Garden State can make infrastructure...
Stormy and Sloppy: NJ Nor’easter Update
A significant coastal storm system — a nor'easter — is set to impact New Jersey from Thursday through Friday. But it has become clear the track of the storm is really not a snowy one for us. The latest forecast for the Thursday-Friday nor’easter, as of Wednesday morning....
NJ Extends Black Bear Hunt to Kill More Bruins
New Jersey's controversial black bear hunt is being extended because not enough bruins have been killed. Hunters have killed 92 black bears during a five day hunt. That is estimated to be just 6% of the current black bear population. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and wildlife management...
NJ Lawmakers Want to Know Why Students are Dropping Out of High School
Clarence Pate's high school education in Mercer County was disrupted by housing insecurity and family responsibilities. When his mother lost their home, he had to withdraw. And although he wanted to keep going to school, he wasn't able to because he was no longer a resident of the town. "I...
Late week nor’easter impacts for NJ: 1-2″ rain, snow northwest
There are two prominent weather stories emerging for this week. First, a cold, dry air mass will keep our weather quiet and temperatures chilly for Tuesday and Wednesday. And then a nor'easter (coastal storm) will drive in sloppy, mainly wet, somewhat wintry weather for Thursday into Friday. We are getting...
NJ Man Among 7 Charged in Russian Government Money Laundering Scheme
UPPER SADDLE RIVER — Seven people including a New Jersey resident and five Russian nationals have been charged with conducting a money laundering operation on behalf of the Kremlin to dodge U.S. sanctions, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday. According to Attorney General Merrick Garland, U.S. citizen Vadim...
Bill Would Make NJ First With Bike Helmet Mandate For Adults
TRENTON – Adults in New Jersey would be required to wear a helmet when bicycling, roller skating, or skateboarding, under a bill introduced this week in the state Assembly. Kids have had to wear a helmet during those activities since 1992, but the new proposal (A4894) extends that law to begin applying to people aged 18 and older.
Sicklerville, NJ, Man Gets 30 Months in Prison for Selling Phony Prescriptions
A former employee of a Mount Holly medical practice has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for selling fraudulent prescriptions for controlled substances. 37-year-old Jose Colon of Sicklerville previously pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of controlled substances. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says Colon, who is not...
Two babies surrendered at Safe Haven sites, NJ’s third and fourth this year
The month of November saw the third and fourth surrenders of infants under New Jersey's Safe Haven law in 2022, according to information released by the state Department of Children and Families on Monday. DCF said two healthy, unrelated newborns were brought to separate designated sites last month, but citing...
States Move to Ban TikTok – Could NJ Join Them?
TRENTON – While a handful of states have moved to ban TikTok from their employees’ computers and phones, New Jersey officials haven’t made a similar move but have had discussions about apps that pose potential security risks. Policies for the security of mobile devices for the state’s...
88-year-old NJ Nun Dies in Garden State Parkway Crash
ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 AM, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 17