ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 17

Jackie Schmidt
7d ago

take your time in getting baxk to work...it's not like the lieutenant governor can screw things up much worse then Murphy already does.

Reply
6
speedball
7d ago

I wish the civilian well and hope for a God speed recovery so he can get the hell out of N.J.!!!!! Bye Bye Phil.....

Reply
2
Related
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Statistics: Senior Citizens are Overdosing at a Higher Clip

Advocates and officials in New Jersey have their eyes on a disturbing trend within an already depressing opioid epidemic. Seniors have never really had the spotlight during the nation's years-long battle with a growing dependence on narcotics, but statistics suggest that the number of overdoses has skyrocketed among the 55-and-older demographic.
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Abandons Plan to Require Costly Electric Boiler Upgrades

TRENTON – State environmental officials have dropped a plan that would have required industrial boilers in New Jersey to be electric starting in 2025. The proposal made last December led to a year of furious pushback from business interests who said shifting to the new boilers, including the retrofitting of buildings that would be required, would be prohibitively expensive.
WASHINGTON STATE
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Muslim Leaders Demand Accountability For Anti-Muslim Truck

PISCATAWAY — Muslim leaders gathered Sunday in a show of solidarity after a truck with an anti-Muslim message appeared at four Central Jersey Islamic centers on Nov. 26. At first, the Council on American-Islamic Relations of New Jersey believed the truck with an electronic billboard had only been driven by the Muslim Center of Middlesex County in Piscataway. They then learned the same truck had also passed by Masjid Al-Wali in Edison, New Brunswick Islamic Center in North Brunswick, and the Muslim Community of New Jersey Masjid in the Fords section of Woodbridge.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

All of Their Money Left to a Caregiver? NJ Looks to Change Law

It happens more than you might imagine. An elderly parent or relative passes away and when their will is revealed to family members most or all of the money and possessions are left to a caregiver, a handyman or some other non-relative who only had minimal contact with the deceased.
WPG Talk Radio

NJ is spending millions so you can safely ride a bike to work

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has announced the awarding of $24.7 million in state Department of Transportation grants specifically targeted at pedestrian and public safety improvements around transit facilities. During a visit to Dover Township on Monday, Murphy said the grants mean communities across the Garden State can make infrastructure...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

Stormy and Sloppy: NJ Nor’easter Update

A significant coastal storm system — a nor'easter — is set to impact New Jersey from Thursday through Friday. But it has become clear the track of the storm is really not a snowy one for us. The latest forecast for the Thursday-Friday nor’easter, as of Wednesday morning....
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Extends Black Bear Hunt to Kill More Bruins

New Jersey's controversial black bear hunt is being extended because not enough bruins have been killed. Hunters have killed 92 black bears during a five day hunt. That is estimated to be just 6% of the current black bear population. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and wildlife management...
WPG Talk Radio

Bill Would Make NJ First With Bike Helmet Mandate For Adults

TRENTON – Adults in New Jersey would be required to wear a helmet when bicycling, roller skating, or skateboarding, under a bill introduced this week in the state Assembly. Kids have had to wear a helmet during those activities since 1992, but the new proposal (A4894) extends that law to begin applying to people aged 18 and older.
WASHINGTON STATE
WPG Talk Radio

States Move to Ban TikTok – Could NJ Join Them?

TRENTON – While a handful of states have moved to ban TikTok from their employees’ computers and phones, New Jersey officials haven’t made a similar move but have had discussions about apps that pose potential security risks. Policies for the security of mobile devices for the state’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
WPG Talk Radio

88-year-old NJ Nun Dies in Garden State Parkway Crash

ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 AM, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy