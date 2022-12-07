Three people have been bailed after being arrested when two babies were found dead in a South Wales house.They were held on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child after police were called to an end-terrace home in Maes-Y-Felin, Wildmill, Bridgend, at about 8pm on Saturday.All three – two men, 37 and 47, and a woman, 29 – were released on Thursday morning, though an investigation continues, South Wales Police said.We know this update will impact on the local community where this incident happened and beyond, and I’d encourage anyone with concerns or worries to speak to their local...

13 DAYS AGO