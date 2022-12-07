Read full article on original website
BBC
Women drugged victim with GHB - murder trial
A 33-year-old man was murdered after two women drugged him in his flat with the sedative GHB, a court heard. Saul Murray died in the early hours of 27 February in New Town Street, Luton. Luton Crown Court heard that one of the women made contact with the victim...
BBC
Driver jailed for crash that left five people dead
An Italian tourist convicted of causing the deaths of five people - including his own four-year-old son - in a crash in north east Scotland has been jailed. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, drove a minibus on the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with a car on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.
BBC
Met Police officer charged with two rapes
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with two counts of rape. PC Rupert Edwards, attached to the South West Basic Command Unit, was arrested on suspicion of rape on 5 September. The charges relate to alleged offences in Lambeth and Surrey against two women aged in their 20s...
BBC
Police call handler Joshua Tilt jailed for sharing body photo
A police call handler has been jailed for sharing a photo that showed a dead teenager who had been hit by a train. Joshua Tilt, who worked for British Transport Police, posted the image of 18-year-old Lewis Williams, from Slough, on a WhatsApp group in June. Tilt, 31, pleaded guilty...
a-z-animals.com
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
Accidental kidnapper who did not realise two-year-old girl was in back of Vauxhall Vectra when he stole it is jailed for 30 months
An acccidental kidnapper who did not realise a two-year-old girl was in the back of a stolen Vauchall Vectra has been jailed for 30 months. Luke James Joyce, 27, stole the vehicle from Quarrington Hill, near Durham, while the toddler was still sitting in the rear on September 21. The...
BBC
Police name man and woman killed in A7 crash
Police have named two people killed in a crash in the Scottish Borders last month. Keith Holme, 90, of Melrose, and Janette Tait, 79, of Selkirk died at the scene of the accident on the A7 between Galashiels and Selkirk. The incident - which involved a Honda Jazz and a...
BBC
Hull: Girl, 11, was pushed into icy East Park lake, says father
An 11-year-old girl had to be rescued by her twin sister after being pushed into an icy lake by a boy, their father has said. The girls were playing with friends at about 15:30 GMT on Friday when the incident happened at East Park in Hull. The Malet Lambert School...
Driver allegedly drove his luxury sports car straight into a creek in a desperate effort to evade police
A man has deliberately driven his car into a gully in an attempt to evade police after he was pursued for allegedly failing to pay for petrol in Central West NSW. The 33-year-old man allegedly left a service station on Medley St in Gulgong without paying on Thursday morning. Police...
BBC
Baby died after carrycot put in shed in haste or recklessly, judge rules
A baby living in "overcrowded circumstances" during lockdown died after the carrycot he was in was put in a shed, a judge has concluded. Judge Steven Parker said the boy's cot was put on an unsecured cardboard box in the shed "in haste or recklessly". A family court hearing in...
BBC
Driver who killed passenger while trying to evade police jailed
A disqualified driver who killed his passenger when he crashed a stolen car into a tree as he tried to evade police has been jailed. Anthony Riley lost control of a Volvo XC90 after driving at 89mph (143km/h) in a 30mph (48km/h) zone. He survived the crash - on 28...
Three bailed after being arrested when two babies were found dead in house
Three people have been bailed after being arrested when two babies were found dead in a South Wales house.They were held on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child after police were called to an end-terrace home in Maes-Y-Felin, Wildmill, Bridgend, at about 8pm on Saturday.All three – two men, 37 and 47, and a woman, 29 – were released on Thursday morning, though an investigation continues, South Wales Police said.We know this update will impact on the local community where this incident happened and beyond, and I’d encourage anyone with concerns or worries to speak to their local...
BBC
Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears
Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
BBC
Nightclub spiking: Police apology after victim waits five months for test result
A woman who had been injected with morphine in a nightclub waited five months for test results after reporting the attack to the police. Becca Collins, 20, said she was spiked while on a night out in Maidstone, Kent, on 30 October 2021. She only received the result at the...
BBC
Eleven arrests in lorry crime crackdown
Eleven men have been arrested as part of a police crackdown on gangs stealing from delivery lorries in Derbyshire and other parts of central England. Several forces worked together to target suspected criminals who have been using the road networks to target lorry drivers. The suspects were arrested in Derbyshire,...
Son-in-law jailed for murdering great-grandmother in her bed
A former plumber who sexually assaulted and murdered his elderly mother-in-law has been jailed for life.Simon Parks, 52, strangled 79-year-old Mari O’Flynn as she lay in bed at the home they shared in Newport, Gwent.Parks, an alcoholic, held a long-term grunge against the mother-of-three and a few months after she moved into the mid-terrace property he shared with her daughter, he left.However, just five days before the killing on May 24 this year Parks had returned to the house in Leach Road in Bettws.Cardiff Crown Court was told Parks had been drinking heavily before and after the murder – making...
Rapper Pa Salieu jailed for his part in ‘mob’ attack on lone victim
Rap star Pa Salieu has been jailed for two years and nine months for his part in an attack on a lone victim launched shortly after his best friend was stabbed to death.The award-winning singer was jailed at Warwick Crown Court despite a judge accepting the 25-year-old had “done a good deal more than just behave himself” since getting involved in the violence four years ago.Salieu admitted violent disorder at a previous hearing, having been caught on CCTV using a tree branch to repeatedly hit a 23-year-old man who spent ten days in hospital.The Coventry-based artist, who was named the...
BBC
Delay contributed to death of Havant teenage mother, coroner says
A delay in recognising the cause of a cardiac arrest "made a material contribution" to the death of a 17-year-old mother, an inquest found. Teegan Barnard, from Havant, Hampshire, suffered a cardiac arrest and brain damage two hours after she gave birth at St Richard's Hospital in Chichester, West Sussex, in September 2019.
BBC
Boys tried to break York pond ice as they stood on it
Four boys have been advised on their "life choices" after they were spotted trying to smash the ice on a frozen pond as they stood on it, police said. The incident, in York's Rowntree Park, came on the day four children were pulled from a lake in Solihull, West Midlands. Three of them later died.
Disabled grandmother accuses coach firm of ‘discrimination’ after mobility scooter row
A disabled grandmother has accused a coach company of “discrimination” after they refused to allow her on the bus with her mobility scooter.Lesley McMaster was travelling to visit her grandchildren when Nu-Venture staff told her she couldn’t get on the bus with the scooter.The driver allegedly told her she was “too heavy” and that it was down to his discretion to let her on, while she was weighed down with shopping for her poorly daughter and grandchildren.She was forced to drive 1.5 miles on the scooter – the size of a double buggy – in pouring rain.Normally, the grandmother from...
