Alicia Keys Says She’s Scared to Work with JAY Z Again
Alicia Keys has a confession to make. After her mega-topping hit, Empire State of Mind, featuring JAY Z, the Fallin’ star said she fears working with him again because there’s “no topping it.”. “I wonder if it kind of hinders us in some ways,” the 41-year-old singer...
Black Woman From Canada Accepted Into Jay-Z’s Roc Nation School at LIU With $40,000 Scholarship
Canadian native Samantha Samaka has been awarded a scholarship of $40,000 to attend Long Island University for four years thanks to Jay-Z. As previously reported in BLACK ENTERPRISE, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation partnered with LIU to open the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment based in Brooklyn, New York, for students to pursue undergraduate degree programs in music technology, entrepreneurship, sports management, and more.
Alicia Keys and Jay-Z Fear They Can't Top 'Empire State of Mind'
Alicia Keys helped Jay-Z earn his first No. 1 song back in 2009 with "Empire State of Mind” -- an accomplishment she now calls a gift and a curse, because they both fear they can't repeat it. Alicia told E! ... she and Jay consider doing new songs together...
Ice Cube Explains Declining “Verzuz” With LL Cool J & Scarface
The L.A. native has his own concept for the face-off. Ice Cube has undoubtedly made his fair share of hits throughout his decorated career. However, he declined to participate in a Verzuz battle with both LL Cool J and Scarface. His reason? Because it’s all love on his side.
Ice Cube Wants To Regain Full Control Of ‘Friday’ Film Franchise Because DUH
Ice Cube wants his baby back. He is now making one of his goals to regain control of his 'Friday' film franchise. The post Ice Cube Wants To Regain Full Control Of ‘Friday’ Film Franchise Because DUH appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
World’s First AI Supermodel is a Black Woman: But Her Creator is a White Man Who Reaps the Profit
The faux faces of AI models are taking the digital world by storm. Shudu, a South African model created by artificial intelligence, is the world’s first model in the realm, and her popularity is growing rapidly. According to Phoenix, the creator – Cameron-James Wilson, a white man – is...
Summer Walker Plans Soul EP After Award Show Snubs
Summer Walker is teasing a new project and the recent season of award shows is the inspiration. On Wednesday (Nov. 29), Summer took to her secondary Instagram account, glctawhre, to post her feelings about getting snubbed at various 2022 award shows. Walker disclosed that, no matter what kind of music she decides to make, she won’t get the proper respect and recognition from “these award shows” so she may as well move forward crafting music she loves. Towards the end of her statement, she also announced she has an EP on the way. More from VIBE.comSummer Walker Drops First Rap Video, "Sense...
Fat Joe Reflects on His Time With Big Pun, Losing the Grammy to Chance the Rapper and His Lost Jay-Z Collab
I was afraid of the old Fat Joe. As a young journalist in New York City in the early 1990s, I’d often see him at clubs and intimate rap shows and I knew that when the chubby Latino man with the uncompromising screwface scowl popped up in the spot with his green army jacket, blue jeans and brown Timberland boots, that trouble was around the corner. He always seemed on guard and ready to bring the ruckus—the muthafuckin’ ruckus. Anybody seen the exit door?
In sci-fi series 'Kindred,' a modern-day Black woman is transported to an 1800s plantation
FX’s “Kindred,” which begins streaming Tuesday on Hulu, plunges viewers into a mystery that exists to be experienced, not solved. A young Black woman named Dana, later revealed as an aspiring TV writer in modern-day Los Angeles, lies dazed and apparently injured on the floor of her new house. Barely able to move, she grabs a bag and gathers clothes, a kitchen knife and a bottle of aspirin. She eases into a tub of water, which turns red from her wounds. Then the police start banging on her door, demanding to know whether anything is wrong. ...
DJ Quik: I Deserve To Be Where Dr. Dre Is
Gangsta rap pioneer and Compton native DJ Quik believes that with the reception he’s received from the fans as well as the consistency of his sometimes underrated career over the decades, that his success should match or at least rival that of the other Compton gangsta rap pioneer and producer, Dr. Dre.
Biggest Hip Hop Comebacks of 2022
If Drake and Beyonce’s respective albums proved anything, it’s that 2022 was all about being back outside. The dancefloor-friendly Honestly, Nevermind and Renaissance provided a fitting soundtrack to a world re-emerging from the worst of the global COVID-19 pandemic and reconnecting with one another in the flesh. That was certainly the case in the music industry, with festivals, tours and events coming back in full force.
JAY-Z Awards $40K Scholarship To Roc Nation School Of Music Student: 'I Am So Honored!'
JAY-Z is granting the wish of another young adult who’s looking to continue their path to higher learning at the Roc Nation School of Music at Long Island University (LIU). The student, Samantha Samaka, announced on Twitter recently that she’s received a $40,000 scholarship to attend the school, which had apparently been her dream. Samaka thanked Hov and his wife, Beyoncé, for the kind gesture while celebrating being the first Black woman from Toronto, Canada to enroll.
Tattoo Artists Are Now Working Their Magic on Boots and Wallets
"Once is a fluke. Twice is a coincidence. Three times is a trend," as the famous saying goes. It crossed my mind as I scrolled Instagram the other day, when I noticed posts from two separate brands (in different countries, to boot) promoting "flash days" — when tattoo artists offer a single sheet of ideas, which cannot be edited or altered — at their stores.
Kevin Durant And Artist Timothy Goodman Honor Brooklyn Community With Nike Collaboration
Timothy Goodman has strewn his unmistakable art style across billboards, basketball courts, garbage trucks and restaurants. Encouraging phrases and boisterously colorful motifs centric to community have continuously proffered an amalgamation of black and white shaded beauty. His latest work, however, hits home on every inspirational avenue that rises to the forefront of the New Yorker’s work, representing the values of his Brooklyn borough through Goodman’s first sneaker collaboration with The Swoosh through the Nike KD 15.
