ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Passenger claims Qatar Airways crew removed him from flight due to disability

By Helen Wilson-Beevers
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RPT03_0jaE2QlR00

An Australian man has accused Qatar Airways of removing him from a flight to Doha on Wednesday because of his disability .

Passenger Craig Nolan was travelling home to Helsinki, Finland from Melbourne, via Doha, when the incident occurred.

Mr Nolan was born with spina bifida – which means the spine and spinal cord doesn’t develop properly in the womb – so he requires a wheelchair for mobility.

When taking a flight, he is typically transferred to an aisle chair, which allows transportation from a passenger ’s own wheelchair to their plane seat.

However, when returning home from a trip to Australia, Nolan was travelling alone and told airport staff his wheelchair needed to be tagged for use at the next stage of his journey. He says he was then transferred to an aisle chair for boarding, lifted onto the plane and into his seat.

After this, Nolan’s friend Bridget Mullahy says, he thanked the stewardess and “explained that all he would need now was for someone to push the aisle chair to the toilet door mid-flight and back to his seat.”

Mr Nolan told 7 News breakfast show Sunrise , in response to the stewardess asking what help he would need during the flight, he answered: “[if he needed to use the bathroom] just bring the aisle chair” adding that “I’m independent otherwise in the bathroom, but again just take me back to my seat afterwards, as is their job as a stewardess”.

He continues: “She said OK and walked away and five to 10 minutes later another stewardess walked towards me and said I need to leave the flight.”

After questioning the stewardess, Nolan says he was told the captain had made this decision because of him travelling alone as a disabled person.

“I asked to speak with the captain and was denied that opportunity” Nolan continues, adding “they didn’t want any further discussion.”

At this point, Ms Mullahy added in a Twitter thread, Nolan was then “pushed towards Reservations Customer Service, who told him they would charge $400 for a ‘no show’ fee.”

In a video shared by SBS News , Mr Nolan claims Qatar Airways told him: “You’re travelling on your own, you need somebody to travel with you.” But Nolan says he’s travelled the world for over 20 years and had never experienced this issue before.

Ms Mullahy says that her friend was clearly communicating “his simple needs, fulfilled by many airlines before”. She criticised Qatar Airways for their decision to “strand him in Melbourne”.

“The whole travel industry needs more education from disabled people,” Nolan told 7 News presenters.

The Independent has contacted Qatar Airways for comment.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Passenger dies onboard easyJet flight

A passenger died onboard a recent easyJet flight from Cyprus to the UK.Travellers became worried about the unnamed, dark-haired man in his fifties when he failed to wake up during the Paphos to London Gatwick service on 17 November.Flight EZY8454 departed from Paphos at around 2.20pm GMT, with concerns over the man’s health arising an hour and 20 minutes later, at around 3.40pm GMT.Cabin crew asked if there was a doctor onboard to provide medical assistance but no one came forward, reported the Daily Star.A defibrillator was used to try to resuscitate the man, but attempts to revive him...
cruisefever.net

World’s Newest Cruise Ship Arrives in the U.S.

The world’s newest cruise ship, MSC Seascape, arrived in the U.S. and the vessel will be christened this week in New York City. After the cruise ship is named, it will head to the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, and sail week long cruises to the Caribbean. MSC...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Andrei Tapalaga

Man Who Was Stuck in Airport for 18 Years Passed Away in the Airport

Nasseri In the section of The airport where he slept and spent most of his time (2005)History of Yesterday. On Saturday 12th of November Mehran Karimi Nasseri passed away due to a heart attack. Nasseri has lived for the past 18 years in Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport. His story had become famous after Steven's Spielberg Film "The Terminal" which appeared in 2004 and was inspired by Nasseri's life stuck in the airport.
The Independent

Unaccompanied 11-year-old boy ‘inconsolable’ after being kicked off Jetstar flight

An 11-year-old boy was “left inconsolable” after being kicked off a Jetstar flight, according to his mother.Jack Garland was due to travel with his 13-year-old sister Scarlett from Sydney to the Gold Coast in Australia for a long weekend in October when the incident occurred.The siblings were originally meant to be travelling with their father, but last-minute work engagements prevented him from taking the trip.The pair’s mother, Emma Garland, claims she checked beforehand with Qantas, through whom she’d booked the tickets, that the two could travel unaccompanied by an adult.But she alleges that, once they had boarded the plane,...
MilitaryTimes

Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16

An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Cruise passenger who fell off ship shares what it was like to spend 20 hours at sea

A Carnival cruise ship passenger has shared his experience of treading water for 20 hours in the gulf of Mexico in a new tell-all interview.James Michael Grimes, from Alabama, US, went missing on 24 November, the night before Thanksgiving, after falling from the Carnival Valor cruise ship into the ocean.During the five-day cruise from Cozumel to Mexico, Mr Grimes left the bar to use the toilet. In an interview with ABC News on Friday 2 December, he said he woke up in the ocean, and could no longer see the ship.Grimes explained that surviving the fall felt like he had...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Couple screams ‘we’re tired’ after boarding flight without passes, forcing plane to disembark

A couple was allegedly put on a “no-fly” list after they boarded a Frontier flight without checking their bags or boarding passes, forcing all other passengers to disembark the plane.The viral video was captured by TikTok user @sunny.and.golden before being removed from the platform for “harassment and bullying”. In the clip, which has since been reposted to Instagram, a couple is seen yelling at cabin crew who told them the plane would not be able to take off unless they disembarked. All passengers were allegedly told to deplane so that airline authorities could intervene.“How my Frontier trip experience went...
The Independent

23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla

In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
New York Post

World Cup fan bullied over bad teeth gets stunning free makeover from celebrity dentist

Morocco has given its fans plenty of reasons to smile at the World Cup and now one of their most famous supporters can grin with the best of them. Mohammed Al Sharafi was brutally bullied over his bad teeth by online trolls after being interviewed in Qatar early in the tournament. But in one of the most uplifting stories of the World Cup, he is now the proud owner of a new set of dentures after a celebrity dentist took action. Dr. Shadi Al Shaikh, who is from Jordan, asked his one million followers to help him track down Al Sharafiso for a...
Phone Arena

The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear

While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
The Independent

The Independent

968K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy