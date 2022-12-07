ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Motley Fool

Here's the Average 401(k) Balance. How Does Yours Compare?

Stock market volatility has sent 401(k) balances on a downward spiral. If you're not happy with your balance, there are steps you can take to boost it.
The Motley Fool

5 Ways to Generate Income in Retirement Without Going Back to Work

Generating income from your portfolio is a great way to fund your retirement. There are lots of options, each with varying degrees of risk.
CNET

How Much Your Social Security Check Will Increase Next Year

Starting in January, Social Security checks will increase by 8.7%, thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, assessed on benefits each year. That's the biggest bump since 1981, when they rose by an all-time high of 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would be the highest ever...
AOL Corp

Here are the last-minute tax moves you should make before year-end

If you want to lower your taxable income, there's a host of things that you can do before the end of the year. You can start by shoring up your retirement. The benefit of saving through a retirement plan allows you to take the current reduction in taxes and you land the tax-deferred growth inside the plan. The funds are taxed when withdrawn, but the compounding of the tax-deferred rate of return can mean higher balances than taxable accounts with identical investments.
WFMZ-TV Online

Here's How to Squeeze an Extra 24% Out of Social Security

For 60 years, Social Security has meant more than an ID number on a tax form; more than a monthly check in the mail. It reflects our deepest values -- our respect for our parents and our belief that all Americans deserve to retire with dignity. -- President Clinton, in 1998.
Kiplinger

4 Ways Taxes Could Burst Your Retirement Bubble (and What to Do About Them)

When people think about retirement planning, they tend to put their focus on saving and investing so they have a nice nest egg when they quit working. And that’s a great place to start. But it’s also important to pay attention to how taxes affect your retirement savings and any other sources of income you’ll tap into once you reach retirement.
Money

How to Decide if You Should Roll Over an Old 401(k) or Leave it Alone

Despite signs of a slowing labor market, Americans — especially younger ones — are still job-hopping. According to a recent Prudential Pulse survey, roughly one-third of millennials have changed jobs since the pandemic began. Among Generation Z workers, nearly half have switched employers, and 18% have been through more than one job change during this time frame.
KTEN.com

Alternatives to Annuities for Retirement Income

Annuities are a popular choice for retirees concerned they might outlive their retirement savings. These retirement savings vehicles work a bit differently than traditional or Roth retirement accounts. Instead, annuities are a type of contract you enter into with an insurance company and in exchange for paying premiums, you receive guaranteed payments down the line. You can also work with a financial advisor to help you determine the right asset allocation for your retirement accounts.

