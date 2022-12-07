Read full article on original website
VILANO BEACH, Fla. — A Vilano man and his machine were no match for the strong surge Nicole brought to the beach. Action News Jax shared Chris McKinney’s story in October after Hurricane Ian. He used a bobcat and pumps to fight the tide from breaching into homes along Viejo Street.
One of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S., Ian left southwest Florida devastated, causing at least 75-billion dollars in damage.
