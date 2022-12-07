Read full article on original website
Parents refuse baby’s life-saving surgery over concerns about vaccinated blood
Parents of a 4-month-old in need of a life-saving heart surgery are refusing to go ahead with the procedure unless the blood used is from donors who were not vaccinated against COVID-19. The New Zealand couple spoke out in an interview published online Monday about their reservations over the open-heart surgery, which their child desperately needs to treat severe pulmonary valve stenosis. “We don’t want blood that is tainted by vaccination,” the father said in an interview with anti-vaccine campaigner Liz Gunn. “That’s the end of the deal – we are fine with anything else these doctors want to do.” As a result,...
Parents lose custody of sick baby after refusing blood from vaccinated donor
The New Zealand parents who refused to allow blood transfusions for their sick 4-month-old child unless they came from donors unvaccinated against COVID-19 have been temporarily stripped of medical custody of the baby. New Zealand’s High Court on Wednesday ordered that the infant, identified in documents only as Baby W, be placed into the guardianship of health authorities until after he undergoes an urgently needed open-heart surgery and recovers. The boy’s parents remain his primary guardians and are still in charge of decisions about their boy that don’t relate to the medical procedure, according to the court ruling. The parents’ legal battle...
Boy, 12, dies from Strep A infection as parents warned to be vigilant
A 12-year-old boy is the latest child to die after contracting Strep A, according to reports.The boy, believed to be a Year 8 pupil from Colfe’s School in Lewisham, is understood to be the first secondary school student to fall victim to an infection caused by the bacteria after a spike in cases in recent weeks. In a letter reported to have been sent to parents, headmaster Richard Russell said the student’s death was a “huge shock”. He said the school had taken advice from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), but reassured parents that the risk to their...
Vaccinated Americans a majority of COVID deaths for first time in August: analysis
The waning efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and increasingly contagious strains of the virus are taking a toll even among those who got their primary vaccine doses.
Parents refuse to let their 4-month-old baby get heart surgery if blood is donated by a vaccinated person, saying it would be 'tainted'
New Zealand's health agency is taking the baby's parents to court in a bid to get the surgery to go ahead.
Fauci called China's 'zero-COVID' policy 'draconian' and says lockdowns 'should always be a temporary phenomenon'
Fauci said in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on Monday that lockdowns should have an "end game."
Is it Covid, flu or RSV? A chart compares the most common symptoms of each virus
Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are together driving a national wave of respiratory illnesses. Around 76% of U.S. hospital inpatient beds are full, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Pediatric beds are at a similar level, though six states have 90% or more of their pediatric beds full, according to an NBC News analysis of HHS data.
Fears skyrocketing formula milk costs will force babies into hospitals with serious illness
There are fears that the skyrocketing costs of formula milk will force babies into hospitals from malnourishment and serious illnesses.An independent inquiry by the charity Feed discovered struggling parents are already being forced to put their babies’ health at risk by missing feeds, diluting formula or giving them unsuitable food such as porridge as they cannot access formula.It comes as research carried out by the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) found the cost of formula has soared from August 2021 to November 2022 - with the price of the least expensive brand rising by 22 per cent.BPAS, Feed, and Mumsnet...
COVID No Longer 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'
Nov. 27, 2022 – For the first time, the majority of people dying from COVID-19 in America have been vaccinated. “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Kaiser Family Foundation Vice President Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis, told The Washington Post. People...
Disarray in a manger! Fury as primary school imposes 'crazy' ban on parents of Year 1 pupils from attending nativity play while allowing parents of Year 2 due to outbreaks of 'cold, flu and Covid'
Parents are 'fuming' after a primary school banned them from watching their children in a nativity play. Birch Hill Primary School in Bracknell, Berkshire caused outrage when parents reported it would ban the parents of Year 1 children from attending, while inviting those of Year 2. The school's head teacher...
Britain's health regulator backs COVID vaccine for infants from six months
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Britain's health regulator on Tuesday authorised a COVID-19 vaccine for infants as young as six months, opening the door for vaccinating the country's youngest children once the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) agrees.
Authorities move to reassure parents as Strep A confirmed in child’s death
Health authorities have moved to reassure parents after it was confirmed that an invasive form of Strep A was linked to the death of a four-year-old child in Ireland.The Health Service Executive (HSE) had been investigating whether invasive Group A streptococcal had been a factor in the death of the child in the north east area of the country.“We can now confirm that invasive Group A Streptococcal infection was found to be the cause of the infection associated with their death,” it said.Public health staff are supporting the family as well as the school the child had attended.Health authorities have...
Ohio measles outbreak hits partially vaccinated kids, babies too young for shots
The measles outbreak in Ohio continues to swell, striking a total of 63 children to date. The tally now includes at least three children who were partially vaccinated against the highly contagious virus and 14 who are typically too young to be vaccinated. The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine...
Column: COVID boosted anti-vaccine propaganda. Now measles and other childhood diseases are on the march
The anti-vaccination movement grew stronger during the COVID pandemic. The result is a surge in measles and other preventable diseases.
Face masks come back to forefront amid triple threat of Covid-19, flu, RSV
Months after most mask requirements have come to an end and many people have stopped wearing them, some of the nation's leading health experts are encouraging people to put their face masks back on -- but this time, it's not just because of Covid-19.
Measles Outbreak Risk Is Rising as Vaccination Rates Drop, CDC Says
Measles vaccination rates fell to the lowest level in more than a decade during the COVID-19 pandemic, complicating efforts to prevent outbreaks, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Globally, a record high of nearly 40 million children missed a measles vaccine...
Parents report struggle to find antibiotics as UK strep A cases rise
Parents are reporting serious difficulties in obtaining antibiotics for their sick children, amid concerns over UK-wide shortages after rising strep A infections. While the government has maintained there are sufficient supplies of penicillin and amoxicillin, pharmacists and GPs around the country have reported they are struggling to get hold of supplies.
As China moves away from zero-Covid, health experts warn of dark days ahead
China's zero-Covid policy, which stalled the world's second-largest economy and sparked a wave of unprecedented protests, is now being dismantled as Beijing on Wednesday released sweeping revisions to its draconian measures that ultimately failed to bring the virus to heel.
More cases of diphtheria recorded among asylum seekers
Seven more cases of diphtheria among asylum seekers were reported in England last week, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).The total number of cases for the year so far now stands at 57, figures published on Tuesday show.It comes after there were reports of fresh cases of diphtheria being found at the Manston migrant processing centre in Kent.The UKHSA said seven cases of diphtheria among asylum seekers were reported between November 28 and December 4. In the previous week – from November 21 to November 27 – the total was 50 after five cases were reported.Some 44 of...
Strep A explained as sixth child in the UK dies from infection
Six children in the UK have passed away after being infected with Group A strep bacteria. Here's everything you need to know about the infection. Yesterday (2 December), the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued an update on scarlet fever and invasive Group A strep (iGAS) which confirmed there have been five recorded deaths within seven days of an iGAS diagnosis in children under 10 in England.
