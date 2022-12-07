Parents of a 4-month-old in need of a life-saving heart surgery are refusing to go ahead with the procedure unless the blood used is from donors who were not vaccinated against COVID-19. The New Zealand couple spoke out in an interview published online Monday about their reservations over the open-heart surgery, which their child desperately needs to treat severe pulmonary valve stenosis. “We don’t want blood that is tainted by vaccination,” the father said in an interview with anti-vaccine campaigner Liz Gunn. “That’s the end of the deal – we are fine with anything else these doctors want to do.” As a result,...

