Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Risk of uterine diseases, cancers up with tamoxifen treatment
Tamoxifen treatment is associated with increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia, polyps, and carcinoma, as well as other uterine cancers, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Ki-Jin Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and colleagues examined the association of...
physiciansweekly.com
Cancer Pain Treatment: Preferences of Patients for Rescue Medications
For a study, researchers sought to examine Chinese cancer patients’ risk-benefit preferences for rescue medications (RD) and their willingness to pay (WTP) in the treatment of breakthrough cancer pain (BTcP), the discrete choice experiment (DCE) was used. Through literature reviews, expert consultation, and patient surveys, the work was able...
labroots.com
Mucus Eating Microbe Contributes to Major Cancer Treatment Complication
Akkermansia muciniphila loves to degrade mucin, a molecule found in mucus. We’ve identified this and other mucus-degrading bacteria of our gut microbiome as playing a role in various human diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease, colitis, and colonic epithelial carcinogenesis. New research suggests this microbe plays a role in a deadly cancer treatment complication.
Medical News Today
Cancer treatment shows promise against multiple sclerosis in mouse study
About 4% of the world’s population has one of more than 100 autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis. Most medications used to treat autoimmune diseases suppress a person’s entire immune system, leaving them vulnerable to infections. Researchers from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis discovered...
Researchers said acholic stools are the most common sign of "early" stage pancreatic cancer.
Pancreatic cancer is one of the most serious types of cancer and one of the deadliest in history. Most of the symptoms of this disease do not appear until later, but the earlier they are detected, the better for the patient. Misdiagnosis makes pancreatic cancer one of the most difficult diseases to treat.
Medical News Today
What is the link between alcohol and pancreatic cancer?
Some research shows a link between heavy alcohol consumption and pancreatic cancer. Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol may also lead to chronic pancreatitis, which increases pancreatic cancer risk. Pancreatic cancer develops in the pancreas, the organ that produces enzymes to aid digestion. Symptoms may appear only in the later stages...
Potatoes could hold a ‘powerful’ new treatment for cancer: study
Scientists claim a potentially “powerful” treatment for cancer might lie in potatoes, according to new research published Wednesday. Academic researchers from Poland report that glycoalkaloids — naturally occurring chemicals found in potatoes — have some cancer-fighting properties and could also help patients with the devastating side effects of treatments. A new peer-reviewed study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology reexamined the properties of medicinal plants — including the evidence on glycoalkaloids, which are also prominent in foods like tomatoes, peppers, goji berries and huckleberries. While chemotherapy is largely a success at killing cancer cells, it comes with a wide array of harsh side effects...
cohaitungchi.com
Levothyroxine Treatment and the Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias – Focus on the Patient Submitted to Thyroid Surgery
Thyroidectomy is a surgical process, carried out both as a typical open surgical procedure or in its place strategy surgical procedure, comparable to minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to take away all or a part of the thyroid gland (1). The process is often used to deal with a spread of thyroid-related issues, together with thyroid most cancers, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that may be obstructive and trigger swallowing or respiratory difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the remedy choices for some thyroid situations. Regardless of superiority concerning sufferers’ satisfaction with quicker restoration and decreased issues related to customary open thyroidectomy (neck ache, voice issues, nervousness), it's confirmed as a dependable process in solely strictly indicated instances (1). It isn't appropriate for sufferers with thyroiditis, giant multinodular goiters, domestically invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as customary process within the fastidiously chosen instances with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).
technologynetworks.com
Muscle Wasting Severity in Cancer Is Linked to Tumor Characteristics
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. “Muscle wasting, and...
Two new drugs could fight COVID-19
Story at a glance There are no monoclonal antibodies currently authorized in the U.S. to fight a SARS-CoV-2 infection. A new antiviral drug received emergency authorization in Japan and will enter global phase 3 clinical trials. A paper published today introduces a “decoy” drug that targets the virus through a novel mechanism. With no monoclonal…
Medical News Today
Carpal tunnel syndrome: New treatment may offer lasting relief without surgery
Carpal tunnel syndrome is a condition where pressure on the median nerve in the wrist causes pain, tingling, and numbness in the hand. It often results from repetitive wrist movements, such as using a mouse and keyboard, and can cause permanent damage. Current treatments include rest, anti-inflammatories, and, in severe...
Medical News Today
What to know about cervical stenosis in the spine
Cervical stenosis (CS) is the medical term for the narrowing of the spinal canal in the cervical or “neck” region of the spine. In CS, the upper part of the spinal canal becomes narrowed, compressing the spinal cord and nerve roots in this area. CS can cause various...
MedicalXpress
Muscle wasting severity linked to type, size and location of tumor in mice
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. "Muscle wasting, and...
Healthline
Sjögren’s Syndrome and Dry Eyes: How to Treat This Common Symptom
Sjögren’s syndrome often affects the salivary and tear glands. Dry eye is one of the most common symptoms. There’s no cure for Sjögren’s syndrome, but there are many things you can do to make the related dry eye more manageable. Sjögren’s syndrome impacts between...
Medical News Today
Can endometriosis cause cancer?
Endometriosis does not cause cancer. However, research suggests that people with endometriosis may be at an increased risk of developing some cancers, including ovarian cancer. This article examines the link between endometriosis and cancer risk, including symptoms, causes, and treatments. Endometriosis and cancer. Endometriosis. of the female reproductive system. It...
Medical News Today
PCOS and depression: The link
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a group of symptoms that can impact females during their reproductive years. People with PCOS may be more likely to develop depression and anxiety. Around. 6–12% — of females living in the United States in their reproductive years have PCOS. Most people with...
technologynetworks.com
New Oral Compound May Help Prevent and Treat Osteoporosis
Parathyroid hormone can stimulate bone formation, and analogs of the hormone are often prescribed to patients with osteoporosis; however, these medications are only effective when administered by daily injection. A team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) recently identified a promising compound that influences components of the parathyroid...
MedicineNet.com
What Are 5 Disorders of the Nervous System?
Disorders of the nervous system can be categorized into five types: vascular disorders, infections, structural disorders, functional disorders, and degeneration. Vascular disorders: These disorders affect the blood vessels running through the central nervous system (CNS). Common examples include:. Subarachnoid hemorrhage. Subdural hemorrhage and hematoma. Extradural hemorrhage. Infections: Bacterial, parasitic, viral,...
buffalohealthyliving.com
What is Peripheral Neuropathy?
According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), peripheral neuropathy is one of many conditions that involve damage to the peripheral nervous system that transmits signals between the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord) to all other parts of the body. “Peripheral nerves send many...
MedicalXpress
Research team discovers glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of gamma delta T cells in diabetes
A research team at LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) has discovered that high glucose impairs the anti-tumor activity of immune effector gamma delta T cells (γδ-T cells), which contributes to the increased cancer risk in diabetes, and that metabolic reprogramming by glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of γδ-T cells.
Comments / 0