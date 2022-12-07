Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Dalton suspension is without pay, school system director says Friday
BLOUNTVILLE — Harold Edward "Eddie" Dalton Jr., a 25-year Sullivan County schools employee, is suspended from his position without pay following charges Wednesday of making a false report. Dalton, 53 of Eastern Star Road, Kingsport, was arrested and charged by the Sheriff's Office and suspended Wednesday by the school...
Johnson City Press
Shop with a Cop serves more than 160 Scott County youth
GATE CITY — Shumaker Elementary School kindergarten student Haley Porter was among more than 160 Scott County children at the Shop with a Cop event on Saturday. "I'm 5," Haley said after sitting on Santa's lap, and her mother, Reba Porter, said it was her first time at such an event.
Johnson City Press
2022 Mount Carmel Christmas parade held Saturday
MOUNT CARMEL — Mount Carmel's annual Christmas parade was held under partly cloudy skies Saturday afternoon starting shortly after 2 p.m. The parade, which started with law enforcement and the Volunteer High School Marching Band. It ended with horse riders, include emergency and public services vehicles, antique vehicles, business floats and business vehicles. Elected officials also were in the parade.
Johnson City Press
2022 KOSBE awards recognize Tri-Cities businesses
Local business owners gathered in downtown Kingsport to celebrate the successes and stories of the businesses in the Tri-Cities for the Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Enterprise awards. The KOSBE awards have been around for over 20 years, with the first award being given in 1994 to Auto...
Johnson City Press
SCSO holding its Toys from Cops event next Saturday
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary will host its annual Toys from Cops event on Saturday, Dec. 17. “We are excited to see the smiling faces of these children as they come through and accept their Christmas gifts," Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said. "Our SCSO Auxiliary members have spent numerous hours preparing for this event and are ready to help make Christmas bright for many families.”
Johnson City Press
Lee County deputies start 44-suspect drug charge roundup
JONESVILLE – Lee County police and deputies have started a roundup of 44 people indicted on felony drug distribution charges. Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons and county Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin both said Friday that the arrests stem from a series of indictments earlier in December by a county grand jury. The jury reviewed evidence and testimony that came out of a joint investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Virginia State Police and the Southwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Forces.
Johnson City Press
Wrap party at the Kingsport Senior Center
Kingsport Senior Center members embraced the Christmas spirit recently as they spent more than an hour wrapping presents of all shapes and sizes. A dozen volunteers wrapped more than 50 packages in the center’s atrium on Friday and once the work was done, the gifts were delivered to the residents of Kiwanis Towers.
Johnson City Press
Teens in Crisis How to Help
Kayla Hackney is a reporter covering Unicoi County for the Johnson City Press. A Southwest Virginia native, Kayla is an avid reader and coffee mug collector.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton Christmas Parade demonstrates community spirit
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Christmas Parade had a great night on Saturday, with 80 units marching and rolling down Elk Avenue with crowds of people enjoying the sights and the sounds. Children also enjoyed the piles of candy handed out by the marchers. It was a mild evening and...
Johnson City Press
ETSU Health, Ballad Health bring pediatric rheumatology care to Appalachian Highlands
ETSU Health and Ballad Health have partnered to welcome rheumatologist Ashley Blaske, M.D., to Johnson City as the only board-certified pediatric rheumatologist serving the Appalachian Highlands east of Nashville. Blaske will see pediatric patients at Ballad Health’s Pediatric Subspecialties office and adult patients at ETSU Health’s Internal Medicine – Johnson...
Johnson City Press
Sullivan County set to spend $1.55 million on patrol cars
The Sullivan County Commission is set to lease or purchase new patrol cars for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office as quickly as possible and the vote will come next week. Sullivan County Commissioner Michael Cole brought to the commission Thursday night during its work session a proposal to buy 28 new vehicles at a cost of $1.55 million.
Johnson City Press
It's a wrap: Volunteers help Coalition for Kids wrap Christmas gifts
Community members gathered Thursday night in the gym at Coalition for Kids to help wrap gifts during their “Wrapping for Others” event. With their “Shopping for Others” event, Coalition for Kids called on the community for donations to help them fund shopping trips that allow families who may be struggling this season to hand-pick Christmas gifts for their kids. After Coalition’s recent expansion into Bristol and Washington County, they needed more help than ever to bring Christmas to nearly 260 children.
Johnson City Press
Supervisors okay Appalachia High School partial demolition
WISE – Demolition could start as early as February on the former Appalachia High school classroom building and auditorium. The Wise County Board of Supervisors approved a $375,000 change order in a blanket demolition contract that has already seen for the former Pound and J.J. Kelly high school buildings leveled in 2022 and work continuing on the Kelly football stadium.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport shooting sends one person to hospital
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one person injured late Friday. According to Tom Patton, KPD public information officer, at approximately 11:30 p.m. patrol officers and detectives responded to a reported shooting incident at 1000 Stonegate Road (Model City Apartments/aka Stonecrest Apartments).
Johnson City Press
David Crockett High School students recognized for ACT WorkKeys scores
David Crockett High School is celebrating 30 high school seniors who have excelled on their ACT WorkKeys tests and earned their National Career Readiness Certificates. This test is composed of three assessments that help to boost students’ employability and readiness for the workforce. The areas assessed are Applied Math, Graphics Literacy and Workplace Documents.
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: West Ridge at Gate City basketball
The West Ridge and Gate City basketball teams settled for a twin bill split Saturday inside the Devils' Den. After the Lady Blue Devils sped off to a 54-37 victory, West Ridge's boys pulled out a 64-58 win.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton City Finance Department receives financial reporting award
The City of Elizabethton was recently awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021. The award is presented by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada. The Finance Department...
Johnson City Press
MECC Promise offers bridge to full two-year tuition
BIG STONE GAP –Class of 2023 high school graduates in five Southwest Virginia localities will be eligible for tuition-free community college. Mountain Empire Community College and the MECC Foundation announced Thursday that the MECC Promise program will cover up to two years of tuition for 2023 high school graduates in Wise, Lee, Scott and Dickenson counties and the city of Norton.
Johnson City Press
Witcher's late outburst lifts West Ridge past Gate City
GATE CITY — Wade Witcher couldn’t get a shot to fall in the first half of West Ridge’s boys basketball game at Gate City on Saturday. Once he started hitting shots late in the second half, he took over. Witcher scored 15 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter to lift the Wolves to a 64-58 victory over the Blue Devils.
Johnson City Press
Indians look to be among state's top wrestling teams
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett wrestling coach Wes Idlette believes his team can be a true state contender for the 2022-23 season. The Indians are coming off a season when they finished sixth in the state duals and seventh in the team standings at the state individual championships. Along the way, they captured a sweep of Big 5 Conference and Region 1-AA championships over rival Science Hill.
