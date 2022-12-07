Read full article on original website
Crime-Busting Haledon Police Pair Seize Loaded Guns In Separate Traffic Stops
A pair of Haledon police officers seized guns in separate traffic stops as part of a year-long law enforcement initiative that authorities say has been a huge success. One of the stops involved an ex-con with a suspended license who wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was drinking tequila when police said they stopped him for failing to signal a turn and found a loaded revolver and hollow-nose bullets in his SUV.
Feds: Truck driver on NJ Turnpike had 95 Kilos of cocaine, fentanyl
Federal authorities say a man from Yonkers, New York, was arrested earlier this week after police found a combined 95 kilograms of cocaine and fentanyl in his tractor-trailer on the New Jersey Turnpike. 39-year-old Alejandro Nouel Lajud was arrested on Dec. 5 and charged with one count of possession with...
Man Lurking In Secaucus Resident's Yard Had Loaded Handgun, Cocaine: Police
A New York man with an outstanding warrant found lurking in a Secaucus resident's yard in the middle of the night was found in possession of a handgun, cocaine, ecstasy and more, authorities said. Police were called to a Second Street home around 2:05 a.m. when the homeowner said her...
Man, 30, arrested after fatal overdose on Long Island
Officials arrested a man on Long Island during a fatal overdose investigation on Thursday evening, authorities said.
Suspect in shooting of NYPD officer during Staten Island drug raid posts bond for release
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man charged with shooting a detective during a drug raid in New Springville has been released from police custody after posting half a million dollars for bail. Nelson Pizarro, 40, faces a litany of charges in connection with the Jan. 20 incident,...
Suffolk Sheriff’s Office Busts Suspect Who Crashed Stolen Car at 120MPH
On Thursday, December 8, at approximately 12:25 A.M., Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs observed a vehicle pass the Deputy Sheriff Vehicle at 90mph eastbound on Sunrise Highway in Brookhaven, NY. The Deputy Sheriffs attempted to initiate a traffic stop when the speeding vehicle accelerated to 122 mph and weaved through traffic...
Intruder Strangles Woman After Following Her Into NYC Apartment Lobby: Cops
The screams pleading for help are what saved a woman from the violent grip of an aggressive intruder who snuck into her apartment building this week, police said. Police say the man followed a 26-year-old woman into her apartment building Tuesday night on Washington Avenue, right next to the Brooklyn Botanical Garden.
Police: Ambulance rear-ended in Newark; teen arrested
The ambulance was transporting three passengers when the stolen BMW hit them.
N.J. man sentenced to 20 years for killing innocent bystander
A Passaic County man who fatally shot a 22-year-old innocent bystander outside a Paterson nightclub four years ago was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison, authorities said. Ferreie Johnson, 28, of Paterson, was found guilty after a jury trial in October of second-degree reckless manslaughter and weapons charges in...
Paterson Detectives Slam Drug Dealers Serving Out-Of-Town Buyers Near City Transportation Hubs
Dealers slinging heroin and crack in Paterson had what clearly felt like a safe setup near the train station. Out-of-town buyers could walk a short stretch of Park Avenue -- a one-way street always thick with vehicles -- and cop their drugs before hopping a train back to wherever they came from.
Police: Three men from Bayonne charged with beating 17-year-old unconscious
Three men from Bayonne has been charged with beating a 17-year-old male unconscious back in October near the intersection of 18th Street and Broadway, police said. Lamont Clark, 19, Malachi Thomason, 21, and Rymel D. Graham, 20, all of Bayonne, were each charged with aggravated assault, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
Police: Woman struck and killed by tractor-trailer in North Bergen
Authorities say the woman was struck and killed in the area of Tonnelle Avenue and 91st Street on Friday night.
2 Bronx Men Found with Loaded Ghost Gun with Laser Sight Following New Rochelle Traffic Stop
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 8, 2022) — Two men from the Bronx are facing weapons charges after a ghost gun with a laser sight was found in their Mercedes. Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree, a C Felony. Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, an A...
Bergen Motorist Severely Injured In Rear-End Crash Receives $760,000 Settlement
UPDATE: A Bergen County woman received a $760,000 settlement after she was seriously injured when her car was rammed from behind on a busy Oradell street, according to a published report.Mary Kathlynne "Kat" Flanders, 47, was stopped in traffic on Kinderkamack Road on April 29, 2017 when another ve…
UPDATE: NJ Admits Errors, Clears Correctional Officer Over Motorcycle Gang Membership, Side Gig
New Jersey authorities have dropped a case against a correctional police officer who'd been accused of hiding his membership in two outlaw motorcycle gangs.Ruben Morales, who worked at the state prison in Newark, had also been accused of hiding a food truck business he worked on the side.All of the…
Paterson man wounded in Auburn Street shooting
A city man was wounded in a shooting on Auburn Street on Saturday morning. The victim, 55-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Auburn and Hamilton streets at around 7:25 a.m. Police found the victim suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment and later transferred to University Hospital in Newark.
Video claims two New York City cops caught on camera smoking weed on duty
NEW YORK, NY – A video of two female New York City cops claiming to have been smoking weed while leaning up against their patrol car has gone viral again this week, lighting up the marijuana debate in the city once again. The video was published by WorldStar, a popular video-sharing brand that often focuses on the dark side of social behavior. Today, a published news article claimed the two officers were smoking marijuana. In the video, the two cops were seen sharing a hookah from inside the police car. It would be impossible to tell if it was marijuana The post Video claims two New York City cops caught on camera smoking weed on duty appeared first on Shore News Network.
Thieves steal Ferrari, Lamborghini from same Montclair, NJ home
MONTCLAIR — A homeowner woke up to find two luxury vehicles worth a combined $750,000 gone from his garage, according to several reports citing township police. The resident of a property on Club Way reported that a 2018 Ferrari Spider and a 2021 Lamborghini Urus were both missing from his garage and his front gate wrecked when he woke up on Monday.
Carload Of Fool's Gold Sinks Jersey City DEA Imposter's Plan For Riches: Feds
When a Massachusetts woman contacted federal authorities to report a man claiming to be one of them and asking for $330,000 in gold bars, they came up with a plan that would turn the tables and ultimately land the Jersey City imposter in police custody.The undercover agents set up a meeting with 38…
Police: Food delivery driver robbed in Nutley
They say a man and woman threatened the food delivery driver with a gun in Nutley. Officials say the thieves stole the car, food and money. That duo also fit the description of another carjacking in Belleville.
