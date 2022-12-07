ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Crime-Busting Haledon Police Pair Seize Loaded Guns In Separate Traffic Stops

A pair of Haledon police officers seized guns in separate traffic stops as part of a year-long law enforcement initiative that authorities say has been a huge success. One of the stops involved an ex-con with a suspended license who wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was drinking tequila when police said they stopped him for failing to signal a turn and found a loaded revolver and hollow-nose bullets in his SUV.
HALEDON, NJ
longislandbusiness.com

Suffolk Sheriff’s Office Busts Suspect Who Crashed Stolen Car at 120MPH

On Thursday, December 8, at approximately 12:25 A.M., Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs observed a vehicle pass the Deputy Sheriff Vehicle at 90mph eastbound on Sunrise Highway in Brookhaven, NY. The Deputy Sheriffs attempted to initiate a traffic stop when the speeding vehicle accelerated to 122 mph and weaved through traffic...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NJ.com

N.J. man sentenced to 20 years for killing innocent bystander

A Passaic County man who fatally shot a 22-year-old innocent bystander outside a Paterson nightclub four years ago was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison, authorities said. Ferreie Johnson, 28, of Paterson, was found guilty after a jury trial in October of second-degree reckless manslaughter and weapons charges in...
PATERSON, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Police: Three men from Bayonne charged with beating 17-year-old unconscious

Three men from Bayonne has been charged with beating a 17-year-old male unconscious back in October near the intersection of 18th Street and Broadway, police said. Lamont Clark, 19, Malachi Thomason, 21, and Rymel D. Graham, 20, all of Bayonne, were each charged with aggravated assault, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
BAYONNE, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson man wounded in Auburn Street shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting on Auburn Street on Saturday morning. The victim, 55-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Auburn and Hamilton streets at around 7:25 a.m. Police found the victim suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment and later transferred to University Hospital in Newark.
PATERSON, NJ
Shore News Network

Video claims two New York City cops caught on camera smoking weed on duty

NEW YORK, NY – A video of two female New York City cops claiming to have been smoking weed while leaning up against their patrol car has gone viral again this week, lighting up the marijuana debate in the city once again. The video was published by WorldStar, a popular video-sharing brand that often focuses on the dark side of social behavior. Today, a published news article claimed the two officers were smoking marijuana. In the video, the two cops were seen sharing a hookah from inside the police car. It would be impossible to tell if it was marijuana The post Video claims two New York City cops caught on camera smoking weed on duty appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Thieves steal Ferrari, Lamborghini from same Montclair, NJ home

MONTCLAIR — A homeowner woke up to find two luxury vehicles worth a combined $750,000 gone from his garage, according to several reports citing township police. The resident of a property on Club Way reported that a 2018 Ferrari Spider and a 2021 Lamborghini Urus were both missing from his garage and his front gate wrecked when he woke up on Monday.
MONTCLAIR, NJ

