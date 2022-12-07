Read full article on original website
Related
UPDATE: Dense fog advisory extended
UPDATE 10 a.m. Saturday: The dense fog advisory for Ellsworth Lincoln Marion, McPherson, and Saline counties has been extended to noon. Dense fog advisories are in effect for most counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a dense fog advisory in effect until noon. Saturday...
KSNB Local4
Icy roads lead to crashes in Central Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A major accident forced closure of Interstate 80 Thursday morning. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that the east-bound lanes of I-80 between Giltner and Aurora were closed because of what they called a major accident. The scene was cleared over the noon hour and all lanes were again open. An DOT traffic cam at the Aurora exit was partially covered with ice.
KSNB Local4
School Delays and Closings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Snow and ice in the area are leading to the closing or delay of a number of schools in our area. CLICK HERE full the list of active closings and delays that have been reported to us.
1011now.com
Leak from Keystone Pipeline reported near Nebraska-Kansas border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A leak has been reported in the Keystone Pipeline near the Nebraska-Kansas border. According to TC Energy, the pipeline was shut down around 8 p.m. on Wednesday after the leak was reported and confirmed. The leak was releasing oil into a creek about 20 miles south...
🎥Watch live as Southeast of Saline takes on Beloit tonight!
It's the battle of the Trojans Friday night as Southeast of Saline travels to Beloit. If you can't make it to the games, we've got you covered!. The girls play at 6 p.m. Friday and the boys at approximately 7:30 p.m. You can listen to the basketball games on KINA...
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 9
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Abrego-Salas, Erick Oswaldo; 28; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Regulations on Use of Controlled-Access...
#9 Lady Trojans travel to Beloit looking to resume NCAA dominance
Despite facing a scare on Tuesday night, the ninth-ranked Southeast of Saline girl’s basketball team was able to persevere and advance to 2-0 with a 48-46 win over Smoky Valley. The Lady Vikings held a two-point lead in the final minutes but Southeast tightened the clamps and rattled off...
Saline County Health Dept.: COVID-19 cases rise in November
There were 194 reported cases of COVID-19 throughout the month of November, up from the 157 cases reported in the previous month. Salina Regional reported six hospitalizations due to COVID-19. One person died of COVID-19 in November. While COVID-19 continues to spread, most cases are being well-managed at home.
Cloud County women's hoops turned back by Grizzlies 69-55
CONCORDIA - Cutting a 21-point deficit down to just three points with 3:35 remaining in the third quarter, the Cloud County Community College women's basketball team would be limited to just 12 points the rest of the way in a 69-55 home defeat to No. 23 nationally ranked Butler Community College inside Arley Bryant Gymnasium in Concordia on Saturday.
Two arrested after north Salina traffic stop Thursday
A traffic violation led to the arrest of two Salinans on requested drug charges and a requested firearms charge late Thursday morning in north Salina. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that an officer on patrol in the 500 block of E. Pacific Avenue saw a blue motorcycle with a man and a woman on it driving eastbound just before noon. The officer recognized the motorcycle as being associated with someone he knew to have an active Saline County District Court warrant.
SC Health Dept.: Older adults, infants, young children at high risk for RSV
Respiratory Syncytial Virus, more often referred to simply as RSV, is a common virus that affects the lungs and breathing passages. RSV may not be severe when it first starts but can progress quickly. Each year, an estimated 60,000 to 120,000 adults aged 65 and older and 58,000 to 80,000...
Ell-Saline hosts Solomon looking for historic win
The Solomon and Ell-Saline boy’s basketball teams will meet in Brookville on Friday night, with the Cardinals looking to equal their win total from a season ago in as many games, while the Gorillas look to get back on track, after hitting a speed bump on Tuesday. For Solomon,...
agupdate.com
Cost to raise a cow could top $1K, according to Kansas economics professor
Estimated average cow-calf costs are up due to inflation. In 2014, it cost $879 to run a cow, compared to $852 in 2021. In 2022, it will be up by more than $100 per cow to $963. In 2023, the cost to run a cow will hit $1,000, according to Glynn Tonsor, professor of agricultural economics at Kansas State University.
ksal.com
Motorcycle Ride to Jail
An expired Kansas motorcycle tag leads to the arrest of a Salina couple. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 23-year-old Dillon Sonnier and 22-year-old Elektra Iford were taken into custody on Thursday night around 11:50pm, after the two jumped off the bike and entered the Casey’s General Store at 500 N. Ohio.
Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool, becoming the largest onshore crude pipeline spill in nine years and surpassing all the previous ones on the same pipeline system combined, according to federal data.
Second-half surge allows #1 SES takes first round of Trojan War
The top-ranked Southeast of Saline boys basketball team kept the good times rolling in the 2022 portion of their season, handing Beloit a 68-46 loss to open league play. With this win, SES advances to 3-0 while Beloit will continue their search for a first victory at 0-3. It was...
Top-ranked Trojans travel to Beloit for first edition of Trojan War
After laying claim to the top spot in the 3A rankings following a takedown of the two-time defending state champs in Hesston, the Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team made a statement on Tuesday with a 70-38 decimation of Smoky Valley. The Trojans have quickly developed a reputation for...
Lady Mustangs and Cougars meet at Mabee for Mayor's Cup Matchup
In years past, Salina South and Salina Central would meet twice in the regular season, with the possibility of additional meetings in the SIT and postseason. This year however, only one matchup between the two is guaranteed, and the Lady Mustangs and Lady Cougars will meet on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan tonight with a year's worth of potential bragging rights on the line.
Undefeated Cardinals travel to Bennington for showdown with #8 Bulldogs
For two straight seasons, the Ell-Saline boy’s basketball team didn’t win a single game. Last season, the Cardinals turned a corner, battling night in and night out but still finishing the season with just three victories. With a 63-35 triumph over Solomon last night, Ell-Saline collected their third...
Cougars and Mustangs look for first victory in Mayor's Cup Matchup
With just one Mayor’s Cup matchup on this year’s calendar, the Salina South and Central boy’s basketball teams will meet on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan tonight, for the chance to take home a year’s worth of bragging rights, as well as some much-needed early-season momentum.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0