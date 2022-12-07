ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell County, KS

Salina Post

UPDATE: Dense fog advisory extended

UPDATE 10 a.m. Saturday: The dense fog advisory for Ellsworth Lincoln Marion, McPherson, and Saline counties has been extended to noon. Dense fog advisories are in effect for most counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a dense fog advisory in effect until noon. Saturday...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KSNB Local4

Icy roads lead to crashes in Central Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A major accident forced closure of Interstate 80 Thursday morning. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that the east-bound lanes of I-80 between Giltner and Aurora were closed because of what they called a major accident. The scene was cleared over the noon hour and all lanes were again open. An DOT traffic cam at the Aurora exit was partially covered with ice.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

School Delays and Closings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Snow and ice in the area are leading to the closing or delay of a number of schools in our area. CLICK HERE full the list of active closings and delays that have been reported to us.
HASTINGS, NE
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 9

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Abrego-Salas, Erick Oswaldo; 28; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Regulations on Use of Controlled-Access...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Cloud County women's hoops turned back by Grizzlies 69-55

CONCORDIA - Cutting a 21-point deficit down to just three points with 3:35 remaining in the third quarter, the Cloud County Community College women's basketball team would be limited to just 12 points the rest of the way in a 69-55 home defeat to No. 23 nationally ranked Butler Community College inside Arley Bryant Gymnasium in Concordia on Saturday.
CONCORDIA, KS
Salina Post

Two arrested after north Salina traffic stop Thursday

A traffic violation led to the arrest of two Salinans on requested drug charges and a requested firearms charge late Thursday morning in north Salina. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that an officer on patrol in the 500 block of E. Pacific Avenue saw a blue motorcycle with a man and a woman on it driving eastbound just before noon. The officer recognized the motorcycle as being associated with someone he knew to have an active Saline County District Court warrant.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Ell-Saline hosts Solomon looking for historic win

The Solomon and Ell-Saline boy’s basketball teams will meet in Brookville on Friday night, with the Cardinals looking to equal their win total from a season ago in as many games, while the Gorillas look to get back on track, after hitting a speed bump on Tuesday. For Solomon,...
SOLOMON, KS
agupdate.com

Cost to raise a cow could top $1K, according to Kansas economics professor

Estimated average cow-calf costs are up due to inflation. In 2014, it cost $879 to run a cow, compared to $852 in 2021. In 2022, it will be up by more than $100 per cow to $963. In 2023, the cost to run a cow will hit $1,000, according to Glynn Tonsor, professor of agricultural economics at Kansas State University.
KANSAS STATE
ksal.com

Motorcycle Ride to Jail

An expired Kansas motorcycle tag leads to the arrest of a Salina couple. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 23-year-old Dillon Sonnier and 22-year-old Elektra Iford were taken into custody on Thursday night around 11:50pm, after the two jumped off the bike and entered the Casey’s General Store at 500 N. Ohio.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Lady Mustangs and Cougars meet at Mabee for Mayor's Cup Matchup

In years past, Salina South and Salina Central would meet twice in the regular season, with the possibility of additional meetings in the SIT and postseason. This year however, only one matchup between the two is guaranteed, and the Lady Mustangs and Lady Cougars will meet on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan tonight with a year's worth of potential bragging rights on the line.
SALINA, KS
