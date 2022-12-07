Attorney General James Stops Illegal Agreement between Home Care Companies to Protect Patients and Caregivers

Governor Kathy Hochul has issued a proclamation designating December as STOP-DWI Month and announced a series of targeted initiatives to prevent impaired driving across the state. Throughout December, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee will launch a new anti-drinking and driving Public Service Announcement. GTSC will also launch a $1 million ‘Don’t Drive High’ public awareness campaign, which will use funding from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management.

