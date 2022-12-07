Attorney General James Stops Illegal Agreement between Home Care Companies to Protect Patients and Caregivers

Read full article on original website
Governor Hochul Proclaims December as Stop-DWI Month and Announces Statewide Measures to Stop Impaired Driving
Governor Kathy Hochul has issued a proclamation designating December as STOP-DWI Month and announced a series of targeted initiatives to prevent impaired driving across the state. Throughout December, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee will launch a new anti-drinking and driving Public Service Announcement. GTSC will also launch a $1 million ‘Don’t Drive High’ public awareness campaign, which will use funding from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management.
Long Island Board of REALTORS CEO Tessa Hultz Receives NAR Award for Excellence
Long Island Board of REALTORS (LIBOR) Chief Executive Officer Tessa Hultz, RCE, CAE, was named the recipient of the William R. Magel Award of Excellence by the National Association of REALTORS (NAR) during its 2022 REALTOR® Conference and Expo held recently in Orlando, Florida. The William R. Magel Award...
FASNY: Holiday Safety Tips to Spread Holiday Cheer, and Fire Safety
The holiday season is here! All across the state, New York residents are setting up holiday candles, trees, and lights to decorate their home. The Firefighter’s Association of New York (FASNY) would like to remind everyone of a few safety tips to enjoy a safe holiday season. “The holidays...
