Two Suspects Arrested After Attempting Million Dollar Heist on Victim’s Long Island, NYC Residences

NEW YORK – A Queens man who stabbed and killed his own brother inside their Jamaica, Queens home this summer has formally been indicted for murder. A grand jury indicted Henrry Gutierrez for murder and other charges in July after an argument in the multi-unit Jamaican residence where the two men lived on separate floors was revealed by Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. Gutierrez was arraigned on murder and other charges. "This is a horrific family tragedy. One brother is dead, another faces life in prison and everyone else is left to grieve and mourn and deal for the rest

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO