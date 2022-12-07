ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sag Harbor, NY

Two Suspects Arrested After Attempting Million Dollar Heist on Victim’s Long Island, NYC Residences

By Chris Boyle
longislandbusiness.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Elderly woman attacked while walking in Manhattan

NEW YORK - A 71-year-old woman was attacked last month while walking on the sidewalk in Manhattan, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say the woman was walking in front of 485 7th Ave. Tuesday, Nov. 8 around 5:50 p.m. when the suspect bumped into her and forcefully pushed her to the ground, causing a fractured left elbow. The suspect then fled on foot. The victim was transported to a hospital.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and strangled: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. The random attack happened near Washington Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 26-year-old victim entered her apartment building and was strangled […]
BROOKLYN, NY
riverheadlocal

Riverhead Police announce arrest in Home Depot grand larceny last October

The Riverhead Police Department has arrested one of three men wanted for allegedly stealing more than $1,500 in roofing shingles at the Home Depot in Riverhead in Oct. 2021. Police said Miles A. Connors, 38-years-old of the United Kingdom, was arrested today and charged with Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree, a class E felony. Riverhead Police were aided in the arrest by the special agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Securities Investigations division.
RIVERHEAD, NY
therealdeal.com

3 arrested in Queens deed thefts, 5 at large: AG

Last month, Attorney General Letitia James called on New York lawmakers to consider deed theft a standalone crime to make it easier to bring offenders to justice. In the meantime, though, James is making do. The attorney general’s office said Friday it had indicted five members of a deed theft...
QUEENS, NY
Shore News Network

Queens man who stabbed and killed his brother arraigned on murder charge

NEW YORK – A Queens man who stabbed and killed his own brother inside their Jamaica, Queens home this summer has formally been indicted for murder. A grand jury indicted Henrry Gutierrez for murder and other charges in July after an argument in the multi-unit Jamaican residence where the two men lived on separate floors was revealed by Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. Gutierrez was arraigned on murder and other charges. “This is a horrific family tragedy. One brother is dead, another faces life in prison and everyone else is left to grieve and mourn and deal for the rest The post Queens man who stabbed and killed his brother arraigned on murder charge appeared first on Shore News Network.
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy