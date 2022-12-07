Two Suspects Arrested After Attempting Million Dollar Heist on Victim’s Long Island, NYC Residences

Read full article on original website
Former NYPD Employee Found Guilty of Killing His 8-Year-Old SonAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
Nassau police: 5 arrested for illegally selling cannabis and THC chocolate bars at 2 smoke shops
Police say three people are accused of illegally selling the products at Da Smoke Spot at 230 Merrick Road in Oceanside.
fox5ny.com
Elderly woman attacked while walking in Manhattan
NEW YORK - A 71-year-old woman was attacked last month while walking on the sidewalk in Manhattan, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say the woman was walking in front of 485 7th Ave. Tuesday, Nov. 8 around 5:50 p.m. when the suspect bumped into her and forcefully pushed her to the ground, causing a fractured left elbow. The suspect then fled on foot. The victim was transported to a hospital.
Man, 30, arrested after fatal overdose on Long Island
Officials arrested a man on Long Island during a fatal overdose investigation on Thursday evening, authorities said.
16-year-old LI boy arrested for ramming 2 teens with car after argument
A 16-year-old driver was arrested after he ran down two other 16-year-olds with his car, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. The driver, who was not identified because he is a minor, was driving a Honda Civic in Brentwood.
Suspected NYC baseball bat attacker released on $7,500 bail day after brutal assault
The baseball bat-wielding suspect in a brazen attack in New York City was released from jail on just $7,500 bail less than 24 hours after his arrest.
NYC deed theft ring targeted elderly residents, stole their homes in Queens, AG says
According to the indictment, the defendants impersonated the homeowners by using forged driver's licenses and Social Security cards and closed on the properties with forged signatures on deeds and documents.
Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and strangled: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. The random attack happened near Washington Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 26-year-old victim entered her apartment building and was strangled […]
Riverhead Police announce arrest in Home Depot grand larceny last October
The Riverhead Police Department has arrested one of three men wanted for allegedly stealing more than $1,500 in roofing shingles at the Home Depot in Riverhead in Oct. 2021. Police said Miles A. Connors, 38-years-old of the United Kingdom, was arrested today and charged with Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree, a class E felony. Riverhead Police were aided in the arrest by the special agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Securities Investigations division.
Police arrest 3 teens linked to fatal stabbing of Brooklyn man
The NYPD has arrested three people in connection to a Queens stabbing that left one man dead and another recovering at a hospital.
Cops search for Jeep driver in fatal hit-run of LI man, 59
Suffolk police are asking the public’s help for any information leading to the arrest of a hit-and-run driver who killed a man last month, police said Friday as they released video of the crash.
NBC New York
Walmart Theft Busted After NY Women Use Child to Steal Thousands in Merchandise: Police
Two women allegedly responsible for stealing a few thousand dollars worth of merchandise from a Walmart in New York had a child at the center of their operation, according to police. The two adult suspects, both from Yonkers, were arrested last month after hitting up the Mohegan Lake Walmart off...
Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run vehicle while crossing street on Upper East Side
Police are searching for the vehicle that struck and killed a woman on the Upper East Side Thursday night.
Reward offered for information on driver in fatal Holbrook hit-and-run
According to police, Alan Lepre was walking home from work when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Veterans Memorial Highway at Grundy Avenue.
therealdeal.com
3 arrested in Queens deed thefts, 5 at large: AG
Last month, Attorney General Letitia James called on New York lawmakers to consider deed theft a standalone crime to make it easier to bring offenders to justice. In the meantime, though, James is making do. The attorney general’s office said Friday it had indicted five members of a deed theft...
NJ man gets 20 years in prison for shooting random bystander during shootout at club
A 28-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday for killing a random bystander during a shootout outside a Paterson nightclub, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Paterson Detectives Slam Drug Dealers Serving Out-Of-Town Buyers Near City Transportation Hubs
Dealers slinging heroin and crack in Paterson had what clearly felt like a safe setup near the train station. Out-of-town buyers could walk a short stretch of Park Avenue -- a one-way street always thick with vehicles -- and cop their drugs before hopping a train back to wherever they came from.
pix11.com
‘I am filled with shame’: Ex-NYPD officer sentenced in son’s freezing death on LI
Most of the jurors who convicted Michael Valva of murder in the second degree in the hypothermia death of his son Thomas, 8, turned out to see the ex-NYPD police officer sentenced. ‘I am filled with shame’: Ex-NYPD officer sentenced …. Most of the jurors who convicted Michael Valva...
Stamford residents create petition calling for driver allegedly involved in double fatal hit-and-run to be charged
They started a petition asking that the Connecticut state attorney file charges for the deaths of Giovanni Vega Benis and Yuliana Arias Lozano.
Woman dies after being struck by black sedan, MTA bus while crossing the street
Police are searching for the vehicle that struck and killed a woman on the Upper East Side Thursday night.
Queens man who stabbed and killed his brother arraigned on murder charge
NEW YORK – A Queens man who stabbed and killed his own brother inside their Jamaica, Queens home this summer has formally been indicted for murder. A grand jury indicted Henrry Gutierrez for murder and other charges in July after an argument in the multi-unit Jamaican residence where the two men lived on separate floors was revealed by Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. Gutierrez was arraigned on murder and other charges. “This is a horrific family tragedy. One brother is dead, another faces life in prison and everyone else is left to grieve and mourn and deal for the rest The post Queens man who stabbed and killed his brother arraigned on murder charge appeared first on Shore News Network.
