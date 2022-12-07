Read full article on original website
Video: A chilly start to the weekend
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Feeling a lot more like winter with cold temperatures. Highs will only be in the low to mid 30s and there's a chance of some light snow in central and southern NH Sunday. Today will be a split forecast with the northern half of the state...
Video: cold weekend with snow coming Sunday night
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Feeling a lot more like winter with cold temperatures. Highs will only be in the low to mid 30s and there's a chance of some light snow in central and southern NH Sunday. A split forecast this afternoon with the northern half of the state seeing...
Video: Weather turns colder for weekend in New Hampshire
A feel of winter this weekend with cold temperatures. Highs will only be in the low to mid 30s and there's a chance of some light snow in central and southern NH this weekend. Tonight will be chilly with lows in the teens and 20s under fair skies. Clouds will roll in off the ocean by daybreak in southern areas.
Video: Cold night ahead in New Hampshire before sunny Friday
A brighter end to the work week, but more clouds return this weekend as some unsettled weather passes to our south. As the wind lightens tonight, temps will drop into the teens (north) and 20s elsewhere under fair skies. Sunny with a lighter breeze on Friday. It will be a...
Ski season arrives at three New Hampshire resorts
BENNINGTON, N.H. — With the official start of winter just over a week away, three ski areas in New Hampshire opened for the season on Saturday. Ski managers at Crotched Mountain Resort in Bennington had hoped to open earlier, but opening day had to wait until Saturday, after a lack of snow delayed the start. However, thanks to the resort’s snowmaking machine, skiers and snowboarders alike were able to take to the slopes.
Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway
Video above: Iowa family surprised by Mother Nature while on vacation in Hawaii. Lava from the world's largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said Thursday, a development that was a welcome reprieve for motorists who depend on the road.
What’s happening, New Hampshire? Things to do Dec. 10-11, 2022
Looking for something fun to do? Here's a check of what's happening around the Granite State this weekend. Forget the sleigh. Santa Claus will be arriving by helicopter to the Aviation Museum in Londonderry. Touchdown is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, and all are welcome to attend. Kids can also...
NH Chronicle: Erin and her teens Cook up some cocoa bombs
Thursday, December 15th — Tonight, we head into Erin's kitchen where she and her teens cook up some eye-catching treats you can give as a gift, and their puppy makes an appearance too!. Plus, during the COVID shutdown theatrical performances were forced to get creative in order to allow...
Eversource files for supply rate decrease in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Residential and small business Eversource customers could see a drop in their bills this winter, but it wouldn't take effect until February. The company filed new electricity supply prices with the state. If approved, Eversource said the new rate of 20.2 cents per Kilowatt hour would bring the average household bill down by about 7%, or $14 per month. The current rate is 22.6 cents per Kilowatt hour.
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best toy stores in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Where is the best place to shop local for toys in New Hampshire? Our viewers let us know. Toy City has been open in Keene since 1972 and sells toys and board games for kids of all ages. 2 (tie). Noggin Factory! in Dover. Fans of...
Hiker killed after falling off a cliff at the summit of Mount Willard
HART'S LOCATION, N.H. — A hiker was killed this morning after falling off the summit of Mt. Willard in Crawford Notch. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say the man was taking photos of the summit with his wife when he fell. The wife called 911 after he fell,...
2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in...
Psychotherapist shares advice for how to talk to kids after New Hampshire school threat hoaxes
CONCORD, N.H. — Parents may have kids with a lot of questions about what happened Thursday afterfake reports of an active shooter were called into several New Hampshire schools. Concord psychotherapist Lynn Lyons said the best advice in helping your child deal with situations like the false alarm is...
NH school safety plans put to test during shooting hoaxes
New Hampshire requires that schools hold 10 safety drills per year, six for fires and four for hazards. One of the hazard drills is for armed assailants.
New Hampshire House votes for special election to be held after Rochester state rep race ends in tie
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire House voted on Wednesday to approve a special election in a Rochester state representative race that ended in a tie. The candidates in the race – Republican David Walker and incumbent Democratic State Rep. Chuck Grassie – said they have served together on the municipal level in Rochester and live down the street from each other.
Granite Staters buying gifts for kids at Nashua Children's Home
NASHUA, N.H. — Granite Staters are teaming up to help kids at the Nashua Children's Home have a fun Christmas. They're buying gifts from the facility's Amazon Wish List. The list includes gifts for young children, all the way up to older teenagers. They also range in price. “You'll...
State, federal officials work to find whoever was behind fake active-shooter threats at New Hampshire schools
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The FBI released a statement saying they are aware of fake active-shooter threats made to multiple New Hampshire schools on Thursday and are working with officials to identify the source of the hoax threats. There has been a widespread investigation at multiple schools in New Hampshire...
Man sentenced to over four years in federal prison for robbing banks in New Hampshire, Massachusetts
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man prosecutors call a "serial bank robber" will spend more than four-and-a-half years in federal prison. Eric Mohan, of Manchester, was sentenced Thursday for robbing six banks in New Hampshire and Massachusetts earlier this year. Those include the Service Credit Union in Hampton, the Northeast...
Interview: NH Homeland Security director discusses hoax school threats made
VIDEO: New Hampshire Homeland Security & Emergency Management Director Robert Buxton details the response and investigation into threats made against several New Hampshire schools. Read the full coverage.
Symposium in New Hampshire tackles connection between politics, public health
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The former White House coronavirus response coordinator was among the featured speakers at a symposium Thursday in New Hampshire that was devoted to the relationship between politics and health. The meeting at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College was hosted by Dartmouth...
