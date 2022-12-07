ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Video: A chilly start to the weekend

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Feeling a lot more like winter with cold temperatures. Highs will only be in the low to mid 30s and there's a chance of some light snow in central and southern NH Sunday. Today will be a split forecast with the northern half of the state...
Video: Weather turns colder for weekend in New Hampshire

A feel of winter this weekend with cold temperatures. Highs will only be in the low to mid 30s and there's a chance of some light snow in central and southern NH this weekend. Tonight will be chilly with lows in the teens and 20s under fair skies. Clouds will roll in off the ocean by daybreak in southern areas.
Ski season arrives at three New Hampshire resorts

BENNINGTON, N.H. — With the official start of winter just over a week away, three ski areas in New Hampshire opened for the season on Saturday. Ski managers at Crotched Mountain Resort in Bennington had hoped to open earlier, but opening day had to wait until Saturday, after a lack of snow delayed the start. However, thanks to the resort’s snowmaking machine, skiers and snowboarders alike were able to take to the slopes.
Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway

Video above: Iowa family surprised by Mother Nature while on vacation in Hawaii. Lava from the world's largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said Thursday, a development that was a welcome reprieve for motorists who depend on the road.
NH Chronicle: Erin and her teens Cook up some cocoa bombs

Thursday, December 15th — Tonight, we head into Erin's kitchen where she and her teens cook up some eye-catching treats you can give as a gift, and their puppy makes an appearance too!. Plus, during the COVID shutdown theatrical performances were forced to get creative in order to allow...
Eversource files for supply rate decrease in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Residential and small business Eversource customers could see a drop in their bills this winter, but it wouldn't take effect until February. The company filed new electricity supply prices with the state. If approved, Eversource said the new rate of 20.2 cents per Kilowatt hour would bring the average household bill down by about 7%, or $14 per month. The current rate is 22.6 cents per Kilowatt hour.
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best toy stores in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Where is the best place to shop local for toys in New Hampshire? Our viewers let us know. Toy City has been open in Keene since 1972 and sells toys and board games for kids of all ages. 2 (tie). Noggin Factory! in Dover. Fans of...
2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in...
New Hampshire House votes for special election to be held after Rochester state rep race ends in tie

CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire House voted on Wednesday to approve a special election in a Rochester state representative race that ended in a tie. The candidates in the race – Republican David Walker and incumbent Democratic State Rep. Chuck Grassie – said they have served together on the municipal level in Rochester and live down the street from each other.
Granite Staters buying gifts for kids at Nashua Children's Home

NASHUA, N.H. — Granite Staters are teaming up to help kids at the Nashua Children's Home have a fun Christmas. They're buying gifts from the facility's Amazon Wish List. The list includes gifts for young children, all the way up to older teenagers. They also range in price. “You'll...
