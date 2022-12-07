Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne outreach programs give away winter clothes to families in need
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Families who need clothes to keep warm throughout the winter months can come to a holiday giveaway Saturday in Fort Wayne. Ayers Community Outreach and Pie’s Clothing Closet have collected clothes, shoes, coats and more for men, women, kids and babies to have for free.
fortwaynesnbc.com
City of Fort Wayne announces leaf collection updates
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne’s Street Department has recently updated their leaf collection guidelines. Street Department crews say they began leaf collection for the city’s north side on Dec. 9, and continue to finish collection around the city’s central portion. A large portion of leaves were already collected, so officials believe leaf collection will be much faster from this point forward.
fortwaynesnbc.com
City gives update on ‘Pontiac Street Market’, southeast grocery store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City officials gave an update Thursday afternoon on the grocery store that is planned for the southeast side, which is currently a food desert. The full-service grocery store, dubbed the Pontiac Street Market, is planned for 918 E Pontiac St. City officials said the store will offer health foods and fresh produce at more affordable prices than other grocers, while also offering job and skills training to the community. The concept is based on a community grocery in Toledo, Ohio, where a major healthcare provider, ProMedica, partnered with local authorities to operate the store.
963xke.com
Mayor recognizes 75 City employees for years of service
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Mayor Tom Henry recognized milestone years of service for 75 City of Fort Wayne employees this week. “City of Fort Wayne employees are committed to providing excellent services to residents, neighborhoods, and businesses,” said Mayor Henry. “It’s a highlight each year to recognize...
The End of Matilda Jane Clothing – It Looks Like Indiana (Founded) Business is Out of Business
If you have a Matilda Jane Trunk Keeper, then you already know, the (formerly Fort Wayne-based) children’s clothing company has announced that it can no longer stay in business. There have been many now former Trunk Keepers who have posted information on their Facebook pages that Long Beach, California-based clothing company, Cabi would possibly be purchasing Matilda Jane. As of right now, that hasn’t come to fruition, at least not public-facing, and all Trunk Keepers have been laid off and locked out of their consultant accounts.
WANE-TV
Here’s how to make sure those large trash items get picked up in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne, Ind. – The City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department has updated the proper procedures for bulk trash collection. Residents who would like the City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department to collect up to three bulk items must schedule the pick-up at least 2 business days prior to their regular garbage day.
grantconnected.net
Fairmount Camp Hosts First Artisan Market
On Dec. 3, Fairmount Camp hosted its first annual Artisan Market. The market consisted of almost 50 local vendors selling a variety of products such as baked. goods, Christmas ornaments and much more. “I think that this is a one stop place where you get a lot of vendors, like...
hot1079fortwayne.com
City: Neighborhood infrastructure roundup for 2022
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – City of Fort Wayne leaders announced a record of $38.5 million in neighborhood infrastructure improvements occurred throughout the community this construction season. Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer and Public Works Division leaders joined other elected officials and neighborhood advocates to highlight the Ludwig Road relocation...
WANE-TV
‘Santa on Tour’ toy drive spreads holiday cheer to Fort Wayne families
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Santa Claus is comin’ to town on Saturday, thanks to local organizations who are giving back to families this season. ‘Santa on Tour’ is providing gifts for kids ages 2-12 through donations from the community. The toy drive is being held at...
davenportlibrary.com
At the PERSI of the ACPL Genealogy Center
The Allen County (Indiana) Public Library’s Genealogy Center is rich in resources for the family historian, not the least of which is the Periodical Source Index (PERSI) maintained by its staff. It is a subject index to articles on local history and genealogy topics published in the vast numbers of newsletters, magazines, journals, and other serial publications held by the Center.
WANE-TV
WANE 15 explores everything Electric Works has to offer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After years of planning and fundraising and building and restoring, the former General Electric campus in Fort Wayne is transformed into the new mixed-used development called Electric Works. WANE 15 got exclusive access to the different areas people can experience when they visit –...
WANE-TV
Commissioners file zoning paperwork ahead of Dec. 16 jail hearing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Kassy Feemster represents the third generation in her family to own an acre homestead on Bremer Road. Each year, she plants a tree to honor her grandpa, and her children love the freedom of the open land. However, she’s afraid it is all going...
wfft.com
Lane restrictions on Washington Center start Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Starting Monday there will be lane restrictions on Washington Center Road as crews work on gas lines. The section of road between Ridgebrook Boulevard and West Street will be affected. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be finished Wednesday, Dec. 21.
WANE-TV
Repave and Resurface: Huntertown is among several getting state money to improve roads
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Last spring, Allen County received $1 million in the first round of state road-funding grants. With that money, along with local money amounting to $1.7 million, the county fixed 25 miles of roads, says Margaret Hershberger, project manager with the Allen County Highway Department.
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported two deaths and 625 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 121,200 cases and 1,219 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
WANE-TV
Tom Spiece, founder of Spiece Fitness, dies at 74
(WANE) — Tom Spiece, 74, of Wabash, Indiana, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service. An obituary on the funeral services website said Spiece died at Parkview Wabash Hospital, but did not mention the specific cause of death. The obituary also included comments from Joel Geyer, a...
News Now Warsaw
Apartment fire in downtown Warsaw quickly extinguished
WARSAW — A fire in downtown Warsaw Wednesday night was quickly extinguished by firefighters. The fire was reported At 8:14 p.m., at an apartment at 211 E. Center St., according to a report by the Times-Union. The apartment is on the west side of the building, facing Center Street,...
WNDU
Police searching for missing Pierceton man
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing Pierceton man. Joseph Scott Chaffins, 26, was last seen in the North Webster area on or about Oct. 26. Joseph’s family has not seen or heard from him since. Police say Joseph...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Family of missing Fort Wayne man still searching for answers four years later
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - In the early morning hours of December 8th, Kevin Nguyen disappeared after leaving the Brass Rail in downtown Fort Wayne. He was last seen on surveillance cameras at the Arby’s around the corner on Jefferson Boulevard, but what happened to him from there, no one knows.
wfft.com
Turning cooler, rain returns
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Thursday is a cloudy and cool day. Afternoon highs are expected to top out in the low to mid 40s. The clouds may thin out some late Thursday afternoon, but they will quickly increase in the evening. Thursday night lows drop into the middle...
Comments / 0