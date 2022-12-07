ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com

City of Fort Wayne announces leaf collection updates

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne’s Street Department has recently updated their leaf collection guidelines. Street Department crews say they began leaf collection for the city’s north side on Dec. 9, and continue to finish collection around the city’s central portion. A large portion of leaves were already collected, so officials believe leaf collection will be much faster from this point forward.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

City gives update on ‘Pontiac Street Market’, southeast grocery store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City officials gave an update Thursday afternoon on the grocery store that is planned for the southeast side, which is currently a food desert. The full-service grocery store, dubbed the Pontiac Street Market, is planned for 918 E Pontiac St. City officials said the store will offer health foods and fresh produce at more affordable prices than other grocers, while also offering job and skills training to the community. The concept is based on a community grocery in Toledo, Ohio, where a major healthcare provider, ProMedica, partnered with local authorities to operate the store.
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

Mayor recognizes 75 City employees for years of service

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Mayor Tom Henry recognized milestone years of service for 75 City of Fort Wayne employees this week. “City of Fort Wayne employees are committed to providing excellent services to residents, neighborhoods, and businesses,” said Mayor Henry. “It’s a highlight each year to recognize...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Indy with Kids

The End of Matilda Jane Clothing – It Looks Like Indiana (Founded) Business is Out of Business

If you have a Matilda Jane Trunk Keeper, then you already know, the (formerly Fort Wayne-based) children’s clothing company has announced that it can no longer stay in business. There have been many now former Trunk Keepers who have posted information on their Facebook pages that Long Beach, California-based clothing company, Cabi would possibly be purchasing Matilda Jane. As of right now, that hasn’t come to fruition, at least not public-facing, and all Trunk Keepers have been laid off and locked out of their consultant accounts.
FORT WAYNE, IN
grantconnected.net

Fairmount Camp Hosts First Artisan Market

On Dec. 3, Fairmount Camp hosted its first annual Artisan Market. The market consisted of almost 50 local vendors selling a variety of products such as baked. goods, Christmas ornaments and much more. “I think that this is a one stop place where you get a lot of vendors, like...
FAIRMOUNT, IN
hot1079fortwayne.com

City: Neighborhood infrastructure roundup for 2022

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – City of Fort Wayne leaders announced a record of $38.5 million in neighborhood infrastructure improvements occurred throughout the community this construction season. Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer and Public Works Division leaders joined other elected officials and neighborhood advocates to highlight the Ludwig Road relocation...
FORT WAYNE, IN
davenportlibrary.com

At the PERSI of the ACPL Genealogy Center

The Allen County (Indiana) Public Library’s Genealogy Center is rich in resources for the family historian, not the least of which is the Periodical Source Index (PERSI) maintained by its staff. It is a subject index to articles on local history and genealogy topics published in the vast numbers of newsletters, magazines, journals, and other serial publications held by the Center.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

WANE 15 explores everything Electric Works has to offer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After years of planning and fundraising and building and restoring, the former General Electric campus in Fort Wayne is transformed into the new mixed-used development called Electric Works. WANE 15 got exclusive access to the different areas people can experience when they visit –...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Lane restrictions on Washington Center start Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Starting Monday there will be lane restrictions on Washington Center Road as crews work on gas lines. The section of road between Ridgebrook Boulevard and West Street will be affected. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be finished Wednesday, Dec. 21.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Tom Spiece, founder of Spiece Fitness, dies at 74

(WANE) — Tom Spiece, 74, of Wabash, Indiana, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service. An obituary on the funeral services website said Spiece died at Parkview Wabash Hospital, but did not mention the specific cause of death. The obituary also included comments from Joel Geyer, a...
WABASH, IN
News Now Warsaw

Apartment fire in downtown Warsaw quickly extinguished

WARSAW — A fire in downtown Warsaw Wednesday night was quickly extinguished by firefighters. The fire was reported At 8:14 p.m., at an apartment at 211 E. Center St., according to a report by the Times-Union. The apartment is on the west side of the building, facing Center Street,...
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Police searching for missing Pierceton man

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing Pierceton man. Joseph Scott Chaffins, 26, was last seen in the North Webster area on or about Oct. 26. Joseph’s family has not seen or heard from him since. Police say Joseph...
PIERCETON, IN
wfft.com

Turning cooler, rain returns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Thursday is a cloudy and cool day. Afternoon highs are expected to top out in the low to mid 40s. The clouds may thin out some late Thursday afternoon, but they will quickly increase in the evening. Thursday night lows drop into the middle...
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy