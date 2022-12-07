Read full article on original website
SaY nO To HaTe
3d ago
justice was served an eye for an eye. rest in peace young lady your dad is a hero to all fathers that know the pain of losing a son or a daughter
Boy dies, man in critical condition after shooting in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A boy died after a shooting Friday night, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) told KRON4. The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on the 2800 block of 68th Avenue where another victim, a man, was shot and taken to a nearby hospital. About 15 minutes later, officers found the two victims suffering […]
KTVU FOX 2
Arrest in killing of elderly woman in Vallejo ends fears surrounding her death
VALLEJO, Calif. - A 19-year-old man has been arrested for the brutal killing of a 78-year-old woman in Vallejo last year, police announced Thursday after a year-long investigation. Elijah Pulealli, 19, was identified as the suspect in Linda Tyrrell's death and the Vallejo Police Department along with the U.S. Marshals...
KTVU FOX 2
SF woman fatally stabbed by relative Friday night
SAN FRANCISCO - Police in San Francisco are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Friday night. Officers responded to Orsi Circle in the city's Bayview neighborhood at approximately 8 p.m. Than Zin, the 28-year-old suspect, was detained and booked for murder. The victim is a 51-year-old woman who is...
NBC Bay Area
Suspect in Street-Racing Crash That Killed San Carlos Couple Due in Court
One of the suspects in a deadly street racing crash that killed a San Carlos couple and orphaned their twin daughters was scheduled to appear in a Redwood City court Friday on murder charges. On Nov. 4, Kyle Harrison, 23, and a 17-year-old suspect were traveling at speeds near 80...
KTVU FOX 2
Getaway driver gets 6 years in wild shootout that killed accomplice, injured retired Oakland police captain
OAKLAND, Calif. - The retired Oakland police captain who was hurt in a chaotic gun battle that left a suspected robber dead said Friday that he has no ill will toward the getaway driver. "I have forgiven. I haven’t forgiven for him or anybody else, I’ve forgiven for myself," said...
Good Samaritan shot, killed while trying to stop robbery in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Vallejo police are investigating a Thursday morning homicide, according to a press release. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Tennessee Street around 5:34 a.m. When they arrived, they found an adult man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was subsequently pronounced dead […]
San Jose homeowner charged in shooting of unarmed Black man renting nearby Airbnb
SAN JOSE – A white San Jose homeowner has been charged with felony assault and may face a hate crime charge in connection with the shooting of an unarmed Black man who was renting a nearby Airbnb, prosecutors said.According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen's Office, the 21-year-old victim was staying at a North San Jose rental on the night of October 2. Prosecutors said the victim was walking from the Airbnb to a nearby grocery store when the suspect approached him with a handgun. While the victim attempted to run to safety, prosecutors said he was...
NBC Bay Area
Hayward Police Release Body Camera Footage of Deadly Shooting in Castro Valley
Warning: Some people may find this video disturbing. Hayward police released body cam video of a deadly police shooting in Castro Valley Thursday. The incident occurred on Eden Canyon Road, north of Highway 580 on Oct. 24. During a foot chase that led up to the shooting, the video showed...
Man accused of drag racing, causing death of San Carlos couple pleads not guilty
A 23-year-old man charged in the November death of a San Carlos couple after an alleged drag race that took place in Redwood City pleaded not guilty on Friday. Kyle Harrison is one of two people who have been charged in the case. A 17-year-old has also been charged and, according to the district attorney, will be tried as an adult.
Man dies on Bay Fair BART platform
(KRON) — One man died on the Bay Fair BART platform in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to Bay Area Rapid Transit Police. Police were conducting sweeps of the trains when they found an unresponsive man on the platform. Police attempted to revive the man by administering two doses of NARCAN and beginning […]
Hayward police release bodycam video of fatal October police shooting
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — The Hayward Police Department released bodycam footage on Thursday of a fatal police shooting that happened Oct. 24. A Hayward police officer shot and killed an unidentified man on Eden County Road near Highway 580, police said. To see the footage of the fatal shooting, click HERE and skip ahead to […]
Napa gang member arrested, believed to be involved in citywide violent crimes: police
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested Wednesday for their involvement in a gang known for violent crimes, the Napa Police Department announced in a Facebook post. After obtaining a search warrant, authorities searched a home, linked to the suspects, on the 2600 block of Linda Vista Avenue. At the residence where they conducted […]
proclaimerscv.com
Revenge Killing: California Dad Shots A Man After His Daughter’s Death
A California dad shoot a man on Dec.2 in a home in Newark shortly after 2 p.m. after the death of his 16-year-old daughter. Louie Sixto Lopez, 52 years old, was accused of killing another man as revenge after the death of his 16-year-old daughter. In a news release on Dec. 5 from the Alamance County District Attorney’s Office, Lopez blamed Reynaldo Cantu’s son for his own daughter’s death in October.
KTVU FOX 2
Mother of Oakland teen stabbed at Skyline High demands security improvements
OAKLAND, Calif. - The mother of the 14-year-old boy who was stabbed multiple times by a fellow student at Skyline High in Oakland is calling for improvements in campus security. Brittany McMillon said her son, Isreal, is unable to eat due to his injuries that include damage to his organs.
Man accused of selling drugs to high school students arrested
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) – When Sunnyvale police executed a search warrant on a man accused of selling narcotics to high school students, they found weapons, narcotics and cash according to a tweet. Brandon Sanchez-Mejia, 22, was arrested “on numerous weapons & narcotics charges” after the warrant was executed, the tweet, from the Sunnyvale Department of […]
KTVU FOX 2
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect sought in fatal shooting of man Thursday morning in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. - A man was fatally shot in Vallejo early Thursday morning, and police investigators are searching for a suspect. A Vallejo police spokesperson said Thursday evening that the incident, in the 1600 block of Tennessee Street, occurred at approximately 5:34 a.m. That is when officers responded to the shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
31-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Dublin (Dublin, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday morning in Dublin. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on a ramp from westbound Interstate Highway 580 to northbound Interstate Highway 680.
KTVU FOX 2
Mother of teen stabbing victim calls for more campus security
The mother of the 14-year-old boy who was stabbed multiple times by a fellow student at Skyline High in Oakland is calling for improvements in campus security. Brittany McMillon said her son Isreal is unable to eat due to his injuries that include damage to his organs. She said there is a reasonable expectation that her son would be safe at school.McMillon said violence at Oakland schools is unacceptable and there needs to be change.
