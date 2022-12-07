ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, CA

Comments / 2

SaY nO To HaTe
3d ago

justice was served an eye for an eye. rest in peace young lady your dad is a hero to all fathers that know the pain of losing a son or a daughter

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Boy dies, man in critical condition after shooting in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A boy died after a shooting Friday night, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) told KRON4. The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on the 2800 block of 68th Avenue where another victim, a man, was shot and taken to a nearby hospital. About 15 minutes later, officers found the two victims suffering […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

SF woman fatally stabbed by relative Friday night

SAN FRANCISCO - Police in San Francisco are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Friday night. Officers responded to Orsi Circle in the city's Bayview neighborhood at approximately 8 p.m. Than Zin, the 28-year-old suspect, was detained and booked for murder. The victim is a 51-year-old woman who is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Good Samaritan shot, killed while trying to stop robbery in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Vallejo police are investigating a Thursday morning homicide, according to a press release. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Tennessee Street around 5:34 a.m. When they arrived, they found an adult man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was subsequently pronounced dead […]
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose homeowner charged in shooting of unarmed Black man renting nearby Airbnb

SAN JOSE – A white San Jose homeowner has been charged with felony assault and may face a hate crime charge in connection with the shooting of an unarmed Black man who was renting a nearby Airbnb, prosecutors said.According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen's Office, the 21-year-old victim was staying at a North San Jose rental on the night of October 2. Prosecutors said the victim was walking from the Airbnb to a nearby grocery store when the suspect approached him with a handgun. While the victim attempted to run to safety, prosecutors said he was...
SAN JOSE, CA
Yoel Davidson

California Teenager To Get keys To Antioch City For Losing Eye In Heroic Act

Watch NBC News KNTV Report on Bianca Palomera Here. “I think I’m still processing it.” says Bianca Palomera, the 19 year old clerk working at The Habit Burger Grill located in the San Francisco Bay Area. Bianca was told by doctors that she was going to lose her right eye after she was punched in the face several times for defending her co-workers brother from bullies on Saturday night, November 12, about 5:25 p.m local time, 8:25 p.m. EST. Bianca’s sister, Erica, believes Bianca and her family are at the anger or rage stage of their shared grief in accepting the unacceptable outcome of Bianca’s heroism and at the same time not knowing how to help Bianca as she heals. The stages of grief include denial, anger or rage, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Bianca’s family is outraged because the family is “not getting help from the local [Antioch, California] police”.
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies on Bay Fair BART platform

(KRON) — One man died on the Bay Fair BART platform in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to Bay Area Rapid Transit Police. Police were conducting sweeps of the trains when they found an unresponsive man on the platform. Police attempted to revive the man by administering two doses of NARCAN and beginning […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
proclaimerscv.com

Revenge Killing: California Dad Shots A Man After His Daughter’s Death

A California dad shoot a man on Dec.2 in a home in Newark shortly after 2 p.m. after the death of his 16-year-old daughter. Louie Sixto Lopez, 52 years old, was accused of killing another man as revenge after the death of his 16-year-old daughter. In a news release on Dec. 5 from the Alamance County District Attorney’s Office, Lopez blamed Reynaldo Cantu’s son for his own daughter’s death in October.
NEWARK, CA
KRON4 News

Man accused of selling drugs to high school students arrested

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) – When Sunnyvale police executed a search warrant on a man accused of selling narcotics to high school students, they found weapons, narcotics and cash according to a tweet. Brandon Sanchez-Mejia, 22, was arrested “on numerous weapons & narcotics charges” after the warrant was executed, the tweet, from the Sunnyvale Department of […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect in attack on Antioch fast food manager pleads not guilty

ANTIOCH, Calif. - The man held in an attack on an Antioch fast food restaurant manager pleaded not guilty on Thursday. Isaac White-Carter, 20, did not speak publicly as his attorney, Deputy Public Defender Brooks Osborne, entered the not guilty plea on his behalf. "The plea is not guilty to...
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect sought in fatal shooting of man Thursday morning in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. - A man was fatally shot in Vallejo early Thursday morning, and police investigators are searching for a suspect. A Vallejo police spokesperson said Thursday evening that the incident, in the 1600 block of Tennessee Street, occurred at approximately 5:34 a.m. That is when officers responded to the shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mother of teen stabbing victim calls for more campus security

The mother of the 14-year-old boy who was stabbed multiple times by a fellow student at Skyline High in Oakland is calling for improvements in campus security. Brittany McMillon said her son Isreal is unable to eat due to his injuries that include damage to his organs. She said there is a reasonable expectation that her son would be safe at school.McMillon said violence at Oakland schools is unacceptable and there needs to be change.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy