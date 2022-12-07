Read full article on original website
BBC
Stannington: Major incident declared as homes still without gas
A council has declared a major incident as hundreds of homes in Sheffield wait for their gas supply to be restored. Residents in Stannington have been left without heating or cooking facilities since Friday when more than 400,000 litres of water from a burst pipe leaked into the gas main.
Major incident declared as thousands face cold snap without gas and temperatures to plummet to -10C
A “major incident” has been declared in Sheffield as thousands were left to brave freezing temperatures without gas in their homes.Engineers have been scrambling to restore supplies for five days now in parts of the South Yorkshire city after a burst water main damaged a gas pipe – sending hundreds of litres of water pouring into the network.Gas supplies were said to have been restored on Tuesday to around a quarter of those impacted, after some 2,000 homes in the Stannington area were hit by the outage on Friday.But with temperatures plunging below 0C overnight and thousands of people...
BBC
Stannington: Cause of flooded gas supply still unknown
How hundreds of thousands of litres of water from a burst pipe leaked into a Sheffield gas main had not yet been solved, a utility firm has said. Residents in Stannington have been left without heating or cooking facilities for almost a week, with temperatures on Thursday dipping to -2C (28.4F).
Sheffield residents face fifth day without heat after gas main flooded
Gas company Cadent distributed electric heaters, but residents were told to stop using them after grid breach
More than nine in 10 medically fit patients stuck in hospital beds in some areas
More than nine out of 10 people in some parts of England are stuck in hospital beds despite being fit to leave, new analysis shows.Levels are particularly high in areas of the North West, where some trusts have as many as 95% of patients still in beds who no longer need to be there.An average of 22,586 people per day across England were ready to leave hospital last week, of which 9,228 (41%) were discharged while 13,358 (59%) stayed in their beds, according to analysis of NHS data by the PA news agency.There are sharp regional differences across the country,...
BBC
Cost of living: Woman, 78, lives in bedroom to keep warm
A 78-year-old woman has described how she spends most of her time living in her bedroom because she cannot afford to heat the rest of her home. Audrey Roberts said she has been like this for years and is used to it, but this is the coldest she has known.
BBC
Royal Navy digs out world's most remote post office from Antarctic snow
The Royal Navy has come to the aid of four UK women working at an isolated Antarctic scientific base after its buildings were buried in heavy snow. Sailors and Royal Marines from HMS Protector spent two days digging out the Port Lockroy site. The damaged roof of Bransfield Hut -...
Two injured after terraced house collapses
Two people have been hurt after their terraced house collapsed.Firefighters as well as paramedics and police were called to the property in Langford Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire, at 8.30am on Wednesday after receiving a report of the collapse.A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the two injured people were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital by ambulance.He said: “Firefighters were called at 8.30am to Langford Road in Portsmouth after a terraced house collapsed this morning.“One crew from Southsea Fire Station and a USAR adviser were in attendance to assess the damage and make...
BBC
Cost of living: 'It upsets me that I rely on a food bank to eat'
Since September, 20-year-old Elijah Heyns has seen his bills triple, forcing him to live off £15 a week. Despite studying Level 3 Engineering at college in Southend in Essex full time whilst living independently, Elijah's age means his grant excludes free college meals. This has left Elijah increasingly dependent...
Warning after TikTok heater-hack fire caused tower block evacuation
Householders are being warned not to use home-made heaters which have gone viral on TikTok after one triggered a flat fire which caused the evacuation of a tower block.Firefighters from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews discovered the heating device when they were called to out to Prosperity House, Gower Street, Derby, at 7.25pm, on November 30.The brigade said it was lucky the fourth-floor flat’s occupant witnessed the failure of the heater, made of tea lights and terracotta pots, and so was able to quickly raise the alarm.However, about 50 other residents had to be evacuated while crews dealt...
BBC
Wales weather: Warning for wintry showers and ice
A weather warning for ice has been issued for parts of Wales from Thursday until Saturday. The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for 13 local authority areas from 16:00 GMT on Thursday until midday on Saturday. The forecaster said frequent wintry showers would fall on frozen ground in...
BBC
Evri parcels sorted outside at County Durham depot
The delivery firm Evri has been criticised after some parcels were left "soaking wet" because they are being sorted in the open air outside a depot. Hundreds of parcels are being processed in the car park of the depot, in County Durham, over the festive period. Customers claim some have...
BBC
Wiltshire: Lorries will not be re-routed down country lanes
Lorries will not be re-routed down small country lanes following safety concerns. Farming company P D Hook applied for a route change after it bought lorries which exceeded the height of a Wiltshire bridge on its current route. If they had been approved, the plans would have seen lorries over...
BBC
December train strikes: Union told not to hold country 'to ransom'
A rail union has been told not to "hold the country to ransom" by a government minister after it announced plans for new strikes from Christmas Eve. Workers at the UK's biggest rail union, the RMT, will walk out from 6pm on 24 December until 27 December as the row over pay and conditions escalates.
Rail strikes: Train firm cancels Midlands half of route network for nearly a month
As members of the RMT union prepare for the next national rail strike, one leading train operator has announced it will close half its rail network as a result of industrial action – for 26 days in a row.Chiltern Railways, which runs trains to and from London Marylebone station, will stop running on the Midlands part of its network from 13 December – when the next 48-hour strike begins – until 8 January inclusive.For almost a month, no Chiltern services will run north of Banbury in Oxfordshire. The 24 stations affected include the important Birmingham stations of Snow Hill and...
BBC
Devon and Cornwall NHS facing 'unbelievable pressure'
A man from Devon who had to wait more than 13 hours for an ambulance says the NHS is under "unbelievable pressure". Paramedics were called when Geoff Clapp, of East Prawle in the South Hams, suffered a suspected blood clot on the lungs in September. Mr Clapp said he had...
Cumbria coalmine protests planned as local opposition grows
Campaigners expected to gather on Friday and Saturday, and possible legal challenge is being explored
BBC
Whitehaven: West Cumbria coal mine opponents consider legal challenge
Opponents of the UK's first deep coal mine for 30 years are considering a legal challenge over its approval. The Woodhouse Colliery scheme has been given the green light by Communities Secretary Michael Gove. The mine near Whitehaven in Cumbria would dig up coking coal for steel production in the...
Supermarket cuts fuel prices
A supermarket has cut fuel prices but the move should have happened “much sooner”, a motoring services company said.Asda has decreased the cost of petrol across its 320 UK filling stations by an average of 4.5p per litre in the past two days, according to the RAC.Diesel prices have been cut by an average of 5.5p per litre.Asda did not announce it was making the price reductions.We urge the other three supermarkets to catch up quicklySimon Williams, RACRAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “While we’re pleased one major supermarket retailer has finally started heeding our calls to pass on the...
BBC
Wickford garden centre fire could have been a lot worse - manager
A garden centre manager said damage caused by a fire "could have been a lot worse". Essex Fire and Rescue Service was called to Alton Garden Centre in Wickford at 21:29 GMT on Wednesday. The centre's managing director Derek Bunker said the fire was in the roof of the building...
