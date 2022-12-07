ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Locally sourced gifts available for everyone this Christmas

By Shelby Reeves, Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3stNun_0jaDvJh100

CHILLICOTHE— With Christmas quickly approaching it is time to be like Santa and check your list twice to make sure you have presents for everyone. If that list isn't totally crossed off there is no need to worry as the locally-owned Chillicothe shops have tons of things perfect for anyone on your list this year.

When you shop locally you are helping the local economy and putting money in the pockets of people you know instead of billionaires. You are also helping to create jobs for the community by supporting the workers and business owners.

For Her

At Totem Supply Co. there are a variety of passports for sale, perfect for writing down your favorite memories. They have everything from a bucket list passport to a recipe passport and everything in between. Each small book has designated spaces to capture all the details of whatever you want to remember.

Ivy's Home & Garden there has tons of gifts for this holiday season with every nook and cranny revealing something new. One thing Ivy's has a supply of is jewelry, they have everything from earrings to bracelets in gold, silver and beaded. With so many brands and styles, they are sure to have something perfect for the special someone in your life.

For the crystal lover on your list,

is a perfect place to shop. With a variety of gemstones they are sure to have one for anything you need, whether you like them for their looks or their healing properties. Those working behind the counter are also more than happy to help you find what you need and educate you on each stone.

For Him

A new pair of shoes from Sole Fresh 740 is the perfect Christmas gift for any sneakerhead in your house. The store has hundreds of shoes in stock and allows you to buy, sell and trade all in one place. With walls of shoes to choose from you are sure to find the perfect pair.

If you have someone in your life that loves to tailgate during football season make sure to stop by Cobia Outdoors. They offer a wide variety of tumblers and coolers to keep drinks cold during the summer. They have tons of local and state mascots so you can rep whatever team you are cheering for.

Hometown Threads offers all types of amazing apparel showing off the area. From hoodies and shirts to beanies the store has plenty of ways to show off your Chillicothe pride. They offer clothes with tons of different designs reflecting different aspects of the community, like the iconic Bridge Street drive with the paper mill in the background.

Owner Ben Thompson said he believes shopping locally is a great way to strengthen the community and support your neighbors. He said in a world that can get crazy at times shopping small is a great way to help others and bring peace.

"We can create our own world here in a small way," said Thompson. "I think that's the importance of shopping small."

For Kids

At Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop you are sure to find something for the kids in your life since every kid loves candy. The shop offers a wide variety of flavors and types of candy along with small toys. Best of all they offer a candy wall where you can fill up a box with your favorite sweet treats, perfect for any stocking.

If you have a child in your life that loves to read Wheatberry Books has you covered. With an entire section of the store dedicated to books for children. They cater to toddlers all the way to pre-teens and with so many options your child will have plenty to keep them busy during the winter nights.

Owner of Wheatberry, Chelsea Bruning, said while it can be easier to go online to buy books, or any gift, going to your local bookstore is more of an experience as workers are able to help you find what you need and introduce you to new and exciting stories.

Scattered Things offers tons of toys for little ones including puzzles, toy trucks, stuffed animals and a toy shopping cart with food. These toys help kids use their imagination and can grow with them as they age.

While these gifts may seem a little stereotypical, since not every man tailgates and not every woman wants jewelry, this list is a great launching point if you are still stuck trying to figure out a gift. When shopping make sure to consider what the person you are buying for enjoys, whatever it is you are likely able to find it locally from one of your neighborhood shops.

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @Shelby_Reeves_

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

"Purr..fect Companions" Offering Reduced-Cost Spay-Neuter Event

Do you have a cat or kitten who needs his or her wagon fixed? Kevin Coleman has the same problem. "Purr..fect Companions" is offering $45 vouchers this Saturday for a reduced-cost appointment the next Friday in Chillicothe. You must come in-person to 80 North Mulberry Street, from 11 to noon...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
visitfairfieldcounty.org

Winter Fun in Fairfield County

Just because the temperature is dropping doesn’t mean there aren’t fun events still happening in our community! Grab your coat and bundle up for some winter fun in Fairfield County. Lancaster Holiday Spirit Trail | 12/01/2022 – 12/31/2022. Take a stroll or drive around Lancaster, Ohio this...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
gotodestinations.com

The Best Pizza Restaurants in Lancaster, Ohio – (With Photos)

Pink Cricket is a family-owned and family-friendly pizza restaurant. It’s a casual neighborhood joint with an old-school vibe. The ambiance is set with its vintage decors and wooden booths, plus there’s a bar and huge TV where most people watch the football game. If you prefer some fresh...
LANCASTER, OH
Times Gazette

‘Soulstice’ at Serpent Mound

The Serpent Mound Star Knowledge Winter Peace Summit Winter Soulstice offers a ceremony with indigenous elders, musical experiences through song and drumming, workshops, presentations and other opportunities. The event takes place on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18. from 10 a.m. to noon....
PEEBLES, OH
614now.com

This popular Grandview-area restaurant is tripling in size

High Bank Distillery Co. opened its sizable Gahanna location earlier this year, and now it’s original home’s turn to grow. According to Founding Partner Adam Hines, the popular distillery and restaurant has leased the former warehouse space next door to its Grandview-area home, which is located at 1051 Goodale Blvd. Construction will begin shortly to connect the two buildings, which will High Bank a injection of much-needed elbow room.
GAHANNA, OH
wnewsj.com

Community helps family facing unimaginable loss

CLARKSVILLE — Over $6,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe campaign to help the family of Rosalinda Mendoza. The 18-year-old Clinton Massie High School senior died along with 15-year-old Prezzleigh Goldie as the result of an auto accident on State Route 73 Tuesday. “The family is facing a lot...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man electrocuted at a Circleville grocery store

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Medics in Circleville respond to a man who has allegedly been electrocuted. The call came shortly before 11 a.m. According to 9-1-1 dispatch, a man at the Kroger grocery store on Lancaster Pike had been electrocuted by a piece of machinery. No details were provided...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are highly praised by local people for their food and service, so go check them out if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland Scene

You Can Stay in a Cave House During Your Next Visit to Hocking Hills

The next time you take a trip out to Hocking Hills, your adventure can include staying in an actual cave. Dunlap Hollow's The Cave is a new, one-of-a-kind luxury house in Rockbridge. It features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a full-service kitchen with an indoor gas stove, as well as a pool table and a six-person hot tub. Outdoors, you have access to private hiking trails and an outdoor fireplace with lounge chairs.
ROCKBRIDGE, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Adena Local Schools Extend Weekend Due to Flu

ROSS – A Ross County school is fighting with the common flu this year and has extended the weekend to include several weekdays hoping to get ahead of the sickness. “The flu and other viruses are currently making their way through the school. We continue to sanitize daily, but we are beginning to see significant numbers of students ill, especially in the elementary. Several students have gone home ill today. We have many staff out sick as well, and we have used nearly all of our supply of substitute teachers at this time,” said the school on Wednesday.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Medics respond to a double overdose at a local grocery store

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department and medics from the city’s fire department responded to the Sack n’ Save grocery store at 104 East Main Street, shortly before 1 p.m. this afternoon. According to initial reports, a 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers that two people...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Times Gazette

Christmas Free Sale is Saturday at local church

A Christmas Free Sale, open to anyone in need of Christmas presents for family members, will be held this Saturday, Dec. 3, at Good News Gathering in Hillsboro. Families can pick up a limited number of toys for their children and an unlimited number of other items. Kids will be able to shop for their parents.
HILLSBORO, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Old GE Building On Fire in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE – Emergency Crews are on the scene of a possible structure fire at the GE building around 6 pm. According to early reports, a call came in around 6 pm of smoke and fire at the building located at 559 East Ohio Street building. The old GE building...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Sheriff releases images of rings found with human remains in Lucasville

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office released pictures of the rings found with the recently discovered human remains in Lucasville. Sheriff David Thoroughman said, “The photographs of the rings are being forwarded in hopes that someone will recognize the jewelry and help identify the remains. A photograph of the watch that was located is not being forwarded, however, it is distinct in that the band is of dolphins interjoined together to form the band.”
LUCASVILLE, OH
Chillicothe Gazette

Chillicothe Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chillicothe Gazette is the number one source for Chillicothe, Ross County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://chillicothegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy