Locally sourced gifts available for everyone this Christmas

CHILLICOTHE— With Christmas quickly approaching it is time to be like Santa and check your list twice to make sure you have presents for everyone. If that list isn't totally crossed off there is no need to worry as the locally-owned Chillicothe shops have tons of things perfect for anyone on your list this year.

When you shop locally you are helping the local economy and putting money in the pockets of people you know instead of billionaires. You are also helping to create jobs for the community by supporting the workers and business owners.

For Her

At Totem Supply Co. there are a variety of passports for sale, perfect for writing down your favorite memories. They have everything from a bucket list passport to a recipe passport and everything in between. Each small book has designated spaces to capture all the details of whatever you want to remember.

Ivy's Home & Garden there has tons of gifts for this holiday season with every nook and cranny revealing something new. One thing Ivy's has a supply of is jewelry, they have everything from earrings to bracelets in gold, silver and beaded. With so many brands and styles, they are sure to have something perfect for the special someone in your life.

For the crystal lover on your list,

is a perfect place to shop. With a variety of gemstones they are sure to have one for anything you need, whether you like them for their looks or their healing properties. Those working behind the counter are also more than happy to help you find what you need and educate you on each stone.

For Him

A new pair of shoes from Sole Fresh 740 is the perfect Christmas gift for any sneakerhead in your house. The store has hundreds of shoes in stock and allows you to buy, sell and trade all in one place. With walls of shoes to choose from you are sure to find the perfect pair.

If you have someone in your life that loves to tailgate during football season make sure to stop by Cobia Outdoors. They offer a wide variety of tumblers and coolers to keep drinks cold during the summer. They have tons of local and state mascots so you can rep whatever team you are cheering for.

Hometown Threads offers all types of amazing apparel showing off the area. From hoodies and shirts to beanies the store has plenty of ways to show off your Chillicothe pride. They offer clothes with tons of different designs reflecting different aspects of the community, like the iconic Bridge Street drive with the paper mill in the background.

Owner Ben Thompson said he believes shopping locally is a great way to strengthen the community and support your neighbors. He said in a world that can get crazy at times shopping small is a great way to help others and bring peace.

"We can create our own world here in a small way," said Thompson. "I think that's the importance of shopping small."

For Kids

At Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop you are sure to find something for the kids in your life since every kid loves candy. The shop offers a wide variety of flavors and types of candy along with small toys. Best of all they offer a candy wall where you can fill up a box with your favorite sweet treats, perfect for any stocking.

If you have a child in your life that loves to read Wheatberry Books has you covered. With an entire section of the store dedicated to books for children. They cater to toddlers all the way to pre-teens and with so many options your child will have plenty to keep them busy during the winter nights.

Owner of Wheatberry, Chelsea Bruning, said while it can be easier to go online to buy books, or any gift, going to your local bookstore is more of an experience as workers are able to help you find what you need and introduce you to new and exciting stories.

Scattered Things offers tons of toys for little ones including puzzles, toy trucks, stuffed animals and a toy shopping cart with food. These toys help kids use their imagination and can grow with them as they age.

While these gifts may seem a little stereotypical, since not every man tailgates and not every woman wants jewelry, this list is a great launching point if you are still stuck trying to figure out a gift. When shopping make sure to consider what the person you are buying for enjoys, whatever it is you are likely able to find it locally from one of your neighborhood shops.

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @Shelby_Reeves_