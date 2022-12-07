Tuscarawas County girls basketball scouting reports for 2022-23 season

The following coaches responded to requests for information for the 2022-23 season:

GARAWAY

Coach: Tracy Miller, 40-28 in three seasons at Garaway; 292-169 in 21 seasons overall.

Assistant coaches: Scott Putt and Steffanie Yoder.

2021-22 record: 11-13, 7-5 IVC.

Returning letter winners: Rylee Putt (9 ppg, 4 rpg, 5 apg, 1st team All-IVC; 2nd team District 5, H.M. All-Ohio); Marley Metzger (9.5 ppg, 3 rpg, 2nd team All-IVC, H.M. District 5); Meghan Schwarts (7 ppg, 4 rpg, H.M. All-IVC); Kenadi Yoder (5 ppg, 8 rpg).

Newcomers: Mercedes Schlabach, Paige Regula, Cailin Maust, Lilyn Specht, Ellie Goehering.

Losses: Makayla Sitzlar.

The coach says: “We return 4 starters from last season. We will have to rely on a young bench to come in and compete. We will rely on our quickness on offense and team unity on defense. We will compete and give it our best effort night in and night out. Lean on our senior leadership throughout the season.”

CARROLLTON

Coach: Nick Schweikert, 12-11 in 2nd season

Assistant coaches: Jessica Ujcich and Kayci Turkovich.

2021-22 record: 12-11, 4-8 EBC.

Returning letter winners: Lauren Marmo (9 ppg, 7 rpg, 2 spg, 2 apg, HM All-EBC, HM District); Hillari Baker (12 ppg, 3 spg, 2.5 rpg, 2 apg, 1st team All-EBC, 1st team District); Demi Leary (5.5 ppg, 3 apg, 3 rpg); Maleyna Havens; Emily Wayts.

Newcomers: Emma Shafer, freshman; Braelynn Roudebush, freshman; Haley Leslie, freshman; Kenly Mitchell, sophomore.

Losses: Grace Leslie (5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2 spg, HM All-EBC)

The coach says: “We have a promising core of players on our team that will help to create a culture that will be the foundation for the future of the program. Our team goal is to be the best team we can be at the end of the season. We are focused on daily growth on and off the court. Our strength is in our ability to cooperate in order to play the game as one team. We always do a great job of communicating on the floor. Our biggest strength as a team is the ability to continuously give our best effort to compete no matter the circumstances. Our weakness is that while we have a good amount of returning lettermen, we are also a young team. I know our girls will bring their best to the floor every single day. It is my job to put them in position to have the greatest opportunity for success. There will be some growing pains along the way due to our youth, but my job is to give the players the greatest chance at success by putting them in the best situations for them.”

DOVER

Coach: Kyle Dummermuth, 25-20 in 3rd season

Assistant coaches: Rikki Metcalf, Jenna Franks, Tiff Zobel, Jordyn Kiser

2021-22 record: 12-10, 1-5 ECOL.

Returning letter winners: Ava Zobel, sophomore guard; Morgan Karam, sophomore wing; Josee Werntz, junior post

Newcomers: Carley Noretto, sophomore guard; Taryn Shankle, senior post; Mycah Freeman, sophomore wing/guard; Rachel Pfeiffer, sophomore post; Ansley Bollon, freshman wing/post; Hailey Kuecher, freshman wing/post; Camryn Albaugh, sophomore guard

Losses: Morgan Kiser (16 ppg, 7 rpg, 84 steals, 17 blocks, 1st team All-ECOL, 1st team East District; 1st team All-OVAC; 2nd team All-Ohio); Tori Jones 914 ppg, 2nd team All-ECOL; 1st team East District; 2nd team All-OVAC; H.M. All-Ohio); Taylor Luneborg (6 ppg, H.M. All-ECOL, H.M. East District).

The coach says: “This year’s Lady Tornadoes will be young and inexperienced, but a very exciting team to watch grow up with every game. We have plenty of challenges on our schedule to hopefully be playing our best basketball in February.”

NEWCOMERSTOWN

Coach: Zeb Troyer, first season

Assistant coaches: Jenna Marstrell and Andrew Stahl

2021-22 record: 1-18

Returning letter winners: Megan Parry, senior; Zoey Mathews, junior; Jaidyn Peoples, junior; Keiona Warren, junior; BraeLyn Fish, junior; Jamie Warmoth, sophomore; Illiana Harris, sophomore.

Newcomers: Makenzi McConnell, freshman; Kim Miller, freshman; Emma Parry, freshman.

The coach says: We’re a very young team that is eager and hungry to compete night in and night out. The IVC is one of the toughest leagues around. Every game will be a hard-fought battle.

CLAYMONT

Coach: Chad Bonifant, 8th season

Assistant coaches: Sam Shaver, Bruce Johnson, Katelyn Edwards.

Returning letter winners: Bailey Edleman, senior; Emma Woodward, senior; Mikayle Fink, senior; Emily Grant, senior; Laured Doan, sophomore.

Newcomers: Kennedy Dunlop, sophomore; Jersey Parker, sophomore; Abby Devore, freshman; Ava Edwards, freshman; Kennedy Searsey, freshman; Abbie Johnson, freshman; Brittanie Connor, freshman; Hannah Little, freshman.

The coach says: “Looking forward to a positive season. The girls had a good summer and have been working hard and getting better each day. They’re excited to compete at a high level.”

STRASBURG

Coach: Troy McClellan, 30-17 in 2 seasons; 324-250 overall.

Assistant coaches: Allen Wertz, Emily Armstrong.

2021-22 record: 20-4, 11-0 IVC.

Returning letter winners: Maggie Richards, senior (2.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg); Sydney Sibila, senior (1.6 ppg, 1.0 rpg); Riley Thomas, sophomore (15.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1st team All-IVC; 1st team District 5).

Newcomers: Lauren Harvey, sophomore; Aubrey Fry, sophomore; Olivia Spidell, freshman; Sofia Secrest, freshman; Ally Miller, freshman; Ella Gilkerson, freshman; Lyle Wiggs, freshman; Mya McGhee, freshman.

Losses: Emma Gilkerson (9.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg); Maddy Edwards (2.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 64 assists); Madisyn Becker (8.5 ppg, 50 steals); Paige Garren (4.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg).

The coach says: “Overall inexperience could be a problem early. We could be preparing as many as five freshmen for varsity play. As [the] year progresses, I believe we can settle in to be a very competitive team. We are still trying to find our team strengths to go along with individual strengths.”

TUSKY VALLEY

Coach: Matthew Ward, 256-209 in 20 seasons.

Assistant coaches: Dani Wallick, Jordan Widder, Shawn Dillon.

2021-22 record: 20-5, 11-1 IVC, district runner-up

Returning letter winners: Cara Stump, senior; Kadence Stutz, senior (H.M. East District); Locie Levengood, junior (H.M. East District); Sally Ray, junior; Chloe Salapack, junior; Riley Sites, junior; Leah Bourquin, sophomore; Kaleigh Norris, sophomore (7.2 ppg, HM All-IVC; HM District 5; HM East District)

Newcomers: Ella McElwee, junior; Lauren Eberly, junior; Emma Rennicker, junior.

The coach says: “We have the potential to be an excellent defensive team. We need to control games on that end of the floor. Our defense will lead to offense for this group. There is a solid group of players looking to make a jump this year with that part of their game. We have some good team speed overall. We will get after it from start to finish. We lost two very good seniors in Ashley Merrick and Brooke Stookey and we need to replace a lot of offensive production (about 24 points per game).”

INDIAN VALLEY

Coach: Jen Simmerman, 1st season.

2021-22 record: 3-18.

Returning letter winners: Mckenna Donehue, senior; Jacie Herman, senior; Celeste Rummell, junior; Ashley Baker, junior; Macy Lancaster, sophomore; Brooklyn Myers, sophomore.

Newcomers: Hannah Johnson, senior; Bailey Waldren, junior; Avery Baker, junior; Ryli McConnell, junior; Sydney Risley, junior.

The coach says: “Looking forward to a great season. This is a young, but extremely hard-working group. We will rely on our tough defense to help us as we grow and improve our offense this season. Looking forward to my first year as head coach with a dedicated, hard-working and enthusiastic team.”

TUSCARAWAS CENTRAL CATHOLIC

Coach: Greg Triplett, 60-30 in 4 seasons.

Assistant coaches: Scott Rimer, Tom O’Donnell.

2021-22 record: 16-7, 10-2 IVC.

Returning letter winners: Reese Triplett, senior (15 ppg, H.M All-Ohio, 1st team East District, 1st team IVC); Maddie Ferrell, senior (9 ppg, 2nd team East District, 1st team IVC); Megan Peltz, senior (5 ppg); Delaney Savage, senior; Meg O'Donnell, senior; Cassidy Green, senior.

Newcomers: Julia Sciarretti, sophomore.

Losses: Gina Sciarretti (2nd team Eastern District, 2nd team IVC, 9 rpg, winningest player in Central Catholic girls basketball history).

The coach says: "We have 16 girls participating in our basketball program, including seven returning letter winners. the younger girls are good athletes and should help create spirited practices. We will rely heavily on our defense and rebounding again this season. Our guards are bigger and can present match-up problems. Our girls have worked hard to improve their skill sets. We hop to have better ball movement and more scoring options this year. We have upgraded our non-conference schedule to prepare us for February."