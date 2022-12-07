ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Branch rallies in second half to defeat South Range in boys basketball opener

By Bill Lewis
BELOIT ― After a deep run in the football playoffs, the West Branch Warriors and South Range Raiders opened their basketball season at the West Branch Field House on Tuesday night.

The Warriors rallied from an 11-point second-quarter deficit to defeat the Raiders, 56-39.

Joey Jackson led the Warriors with 18 points followed by Jaxon Robb with 11 and Thomas Egli with eight. West Branch's football team advanced to the regional final for the second consecutive season.

Dylan Turvey, Landon Moore, and Ayden Leon each scored seven points for the Raiders, who won the Division V state title last weekend in Canton.

"It took us a little while to get started," said Jackson. "We have only had seven practices and I think that we were rushing things in the first quarter. We really started to gel in the second quarter. We made some shots and the momentum started to go our way."

The Warriors — with four starters who also played football — trailed 10-4 after one quarter and 21-10 midway through the second quarter.

"I think that we had some opening night jitters," said West Branch coach Michael Brown. "We have postponed three games because of football and I think that our guys were anxious to play. That, coupled with a great crowd that we had, I think that we were rushing things to start out.

"We are a young team, but our young guys have played a lot," added Brown. "We have two seniors but their leadership is a big key for us. Michael Kanagy is the guy who is not going to show up in the scorebook. He is a tenacious defender and is going to guard our opponents' best player every night. Thomas Egli played a very strong game in the middle. His improvement from his junior to senior year reminds me of Josh Gregory a couple of years ago. Both of them, the improvement from their junior to senior year is night and day."

Jackson sparked a 13-4 West Branch run to end the second quarter. He and Robb both made 3-pointers in the last 20 seconds to pull the Warriors to within two points, 25-23, at halftime.

"We got off to a great start. We have only had a couple of practices with our full team. We had five guys come over from the football team and two were starters," said South Range coach Will Klucinec. "We came out and did some good things early.

"You have to give West Branch credit; we knew coming in here that this would be a battle. Robb and Jackson really hit some big shots for them and changed the momentum of the game."

The Warriors' defensive pressure held South Range scoreless over the first 4:30 of the second half as they built a seven-point (32-25) lead. West Branch held the Raiders to six points in the third quarter to take a 41-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

"Mike Kanagy really sets the tone for us on defense," said Jackson. "He played their best scorer and shut him out in the second half. "We really like to get after it on defense and Mike is the one that gets us going."

West Branch closed out the game by outscoring the Raiders 15-8 in the fourth quarter.

"The difference in the game was that they were much more physical than we were in the second half," said Klucinec.

"This was a team win. Everybody contributed to the win," said Brown. "It is exciting. You look at the roster and we will be the younger team and the smaller team on most nights that we play. But I think that these guys are going to discount them when they see that Dru [DeShields, torn ACL] is not playing. These guys are excited about the challenge and embracing that underdog role."

