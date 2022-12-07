Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 09 at 2:59AM CST until December 09 at 9:00AM CST by NWS
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snowfall accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, with the highest totals expected along the I-90 corridor. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Minnesota.
Big snowstorm on the way to Minnesota early next week
(Chanhassen MN-) Minnesota could get hit by a major winter storm early next week. National Weather Service meteorologist Tyler Hasenstein says the exact track of the system is uncertain, but one model suggests big snow across the state. Hasenstein says it's a pretty safe bet Minnesota will receive some precipitation on Tuesday and Wednesday. He says the big question mark is the form and severity.
Kandiyohi County Broadband project gets 4.9 million dollar state grant
(Willmar MN-) A broadband expansion project in Kandiyohi County is getting a nearly 5 million dollar grant from the state of Minnesota. It was among nearly 100 million dollars in state Border-to-Border Broadband Grants announced Thursday by Governor Tim Walz. Walz said it represents the largest single investment in broadband infrastructure in state history.
Gov. Walz, Lieutenant Gov Flanagan Announce New Funding to Increase Access to Affordable Child Care
(Various, MN) Last week, Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan announced $2.5 million in new funding to increase access to affordable child care. "In every community across the state, we hear from families and small businesses that increasing access to affordable child care is the best way to support our work force, grow our economy, and foster economic prosperity," said Governor Walz. "These grants reach communities across our state to help increase child care access and ensure families and our youngest Minnesotans receive the care and early education they deserve."
St. Paul Police release body cam video of fatal police shooting
(St. Paul, MN) -- Saint Paul police have released body-cam video of an officer fatally shooting 24-year-old Howard Johnson Monday night on the city's East Side. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says stills show Johnson pointing a gun and a muzzle flash. The video shows the officer radioing that Johnson has "the gun in his right hand, he's pointing it at a car, he's trying to carjack right now." The officer accelerates the squad and the B-C-A says at that point he struck Johnson with the vehicle. The video shows the officer flinging open the door and yelling "Don't do it!" before at least 10 gunshots can be heard. Johnson then dropped to the ground with what appears to be a gun at his side. Investigators say police had formed a perimeter after a report of a domestic assault by an armed man. They say a woman left a business, got into her car, and told officers as she started to pull away, Johnson pointed a gun at her. Video shows a squad car striking Johnson and pushing him to the ground. Johnson then gets up, and that exchange of gunfire followed.
BCA says gunfight preceded fatal St. Paul shooting. Family demands answers
Vikings stadium could be paid off next year
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota officials say the reserve fund at U.S. Bank Stadium is skyrocketing enough to payoff the building 20 years early. Minnesota Management and Budget says the state could be debt-free on the building by mid-2023. Projections put the reserve fund at over one-billion dollars by 2027 if it is left untouched. The projections were part of a healthy economic forecast for the state released Tuesday.
