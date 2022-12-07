ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton County, OH

Groundbreaking held for new Coshocton Justice Center

By Leonard L. Hayhurst, Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 3 days ago
  • A groundbreaking was held Monday for a new Coshocton Justice Center at the end of North Third Street with several local and state officials.
  • Sen. Jay Hottinger announced another $8 million coming from the state for the project. $10.1 million from SB 310 and $3.15 from a Target of Opportunity grant have already been pledged.
  • Construction will be begin in earnest in January with substantial completion set for June 2024. Granger Construction of Columbus is the construction manager at risk for the project.
  • The new jail will feature 126 beds with space for programming and more. An administrative side is also being added for the sheriff's office, dispatch and prosecutor's office.

COSHOCTON − Local officials have long called the current county jail the biggest liability facing Coshocton County. Rectifying that took a major step forward on Monday with a groundbreaking for the new Coshocton Justice Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26hgCK_0jaDtkOw00

A ceremony was held with state and local officials speaking at the site at the end of North Third Street, where Steel Ceilings once stood. Speakers included Sen. Jay Hottinger, Rep. Kevin Miller, Coshocton County Sheriff James Crawford, Coshocton County Prosecutor Jason Given, Director of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections Annette Chambers-Smith, Director of the Ohio Appalachian Regional Commission John Carey and President of Wachtel McAnally Architects Gary McAnally.

Construction is to start in earnest in January. The 40,000-square-foot justice center is slated to be substantially completed by the summer of 2024. Granger Construction of Columbus is the construction manager at risk and is coordinating with various subcontractors.

Justice center specifics

The complex will feature a jail, administrative section, room for deputies and detectives, dispatch and the Coshocton County Prosecutor's Office.

The jail portion will have space for 126 inmates with wings for men and women. There will be a minimum-security unit for each gender with the others being medium to maximum security based on need. The breakdown is 24 single cells, 24 dual occupancy cells and 72 beds in dorm-style rooms.

There would also be room on the property to add on pods for an additional 100 prisoners each in the future, if needed. There will be community rooms for education classes, church services and other rehabilitative services, along with a medical area and space for office work, booking, inmate processing, showers and property storage.

Crawford said the new jail has been long dreamt about and it wouldn't be happening now without the aide of those in attendance at the groundbreaking. When thinking about the project, Crawford said two words immediately came to mind − persistence and determination.

"The collaboration and commitment to our community is second to none," Crawford said. "Local and state officials have devoted thousands of hours to this project and I cannot begin to express how much I appreciate all their efforts and commitment to the new justice center."

Justice center funding

The project was originally estimated at $28 million, but has ballooned to $43 million due to inflation for materials and construction costs.

The county received a $10.1 million grant from the state last October for the project via Senate Bill 310. In February, a $3.15 million Target of Opportunity CARES Act Funding grant from the Ohio Department of Development Office of Community Development was added. Hottinger at the groundbreaking announced another $8 million coming from the ODRC.

"Very soon Coshocton County will have a jail for the 21st century and one that can be a justifiable source of pride," Hottinger said.

Bonds and loans for the remainder will be paid from a half percent sales tax increase for up to 25 years approved by voters in the 2021 fall general election. Commissioners have said the tax increase will probably drop off prior to the 25-year limit. The money and the grants received are for the jail with the administrative side funded from the $4.3 million sell of land owned by the county at the former Ohio State University hydrological station on Ohio 621.

In a 2019 inspection by the ODRC, the current jail was cited for 54 violations with 28 deemed important and 26 essential. Of those, 16 could only be fixed with a new facility. Built in 1973, the justice center was designed to hold 65 prisoners at one time, but is only rated by the state to have 15. While numbers have been down since the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been times when the jail has housed more than 80 prisoners.

Commissioner Dane Shryock thanked Chambers-Smith for allowing the current jail to continue to operate despite deficiencies, because she knew everyone locally was doing their best to rectify the situation. When she was appointed to her position by Gov. Mike DeWine, she knew it just wasn't about finding noncompliance issues, but working to correct them with partners on the local level.

"You're going to have things like programming space and more medical space. For me, prisons and jails are places of rehabilitation and redemption," Chambers-Smith said. "Gov. DeWine says he wants everyone in Ohio to live up to their God-given potential. He means that for the employees and for people living inside the jail. If we can help that healing start early on, you're community will be better."

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with more than 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @llhayhurst.

Comments / 0

Related
Recycling Today

Battle Motors, Ohio officials celebrate 434 new jobs

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted joined New Philadelphia, Ohio-based Battle Motors, JobsOhio, Team Northeast Ohio (TeamNEO) and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corp. to announce the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs in Tuscarawas County. The new jobs follow the recent expansion of Battle Motors’ electric...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
WHIZ

Sharon Avenue Closure

An accident has closed a roadway in Muskingum County until Saturday afternoon. Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said that Sharon Avenue will be closed from Hughes Street to Fisher Avenue until at least 12pm as crews work to clean up the scene. Jadwin said that there is oil to clean...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns

These Ohio companies donated to election deniers’ …. These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of …. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of NBC4 Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Bp1GeW. Columbus police to gain access to ‘nuisance’ complex’s …...
COLUMBUS, OH
Knox Pages

This Knox County village had a revolving door of names

WATERFORD -- I’m always looking for places where I can find old photos for this column, and one such place I recently discovered was a Facebook group that specializes in old and forgotten Ohio photos. I was amused to find that more than once links to my columns have...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTAP

Former sheriff of Noble County passes away

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A former sheriff of Noble County has passed away. Landon T. Smith, age 80, of Caldwell, Ohio, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. He was born November 2, 1942, in Caldwell, son of the late Charles L. and Martha L. Marquis Smith. He...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

One Killed, One Injured in Perry Co. Accident

A fatal accident took place in Perry County Friday afternoon. The Lancaster Post of the State Highway Patrol said that 19-year-old Victoria Carpenter, of New Lexington, was traveling north on Township Road 128 in Perry County when she lost control of her vehicle and traveled off the left side of the road, striking an embankment and overturning.
PERRY COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

ZMC Health Department Provides Update on Measles Outbreak

ZANESVILLE, OH- Parts of the state are dealing with a measles outbreak as we head into the holiday season. Over fifty kids throughout the Columbus and central Ohio area reportedly have the virus, which is spread through infected individuals coughing, sneezing, or even just breathing. There is no cure for...
ZANESVILLE, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Animal death investigation in Morrow Co.

MORROW COUNTY- On December 1, 2022 Morrow County Deputies were dispatched to a farm on State Route 97 in North Bloomfield Township to investigate a suspicious death involving two horses. When Morrow County Deputies arrived, they located two horses laying in the pasture field, one horse was deceased, the second horse was still alive though all indications pointed to the horse having life threatening injuries. A licensed veterinarian was contacted to euthanize the second horse.
NBC4 Columbus

Teen girl dies in one-car crash in Perry County

PIKE TWP., Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage girl died in a one-vehicle crash in Perry County Friday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m. in Pike Township, a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling northbound on Township Road 128 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, veering off the left side of the road and hitting an […]
PERRY COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

House Fire on Lewis Drive

The Zanesville Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on Lewis Drive. The fire in the 1300 block was reported by vehicles passing by around 7am. When fire crews arrived they saw flames coming from one of the windows. We’ll bring you more on this developing story...
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two people shot on Noe Bixby Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people have been hospitalized after reports of a shooting on the southeast side of Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus Police dispatch, police responded to reports of a shooting just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the 2900 block of Noe Bixby Road in the Blacklick Estates neighborhood. One person was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman in serious condition after shooting at carryout store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in serious condition after being shot Friday evening outside of a store, according to Columbus police. Police say officers responded to Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital after calls that a woman walked into the hospital at around 7 p.m. after being shot. Officers found a 41-year-old woman who […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Coshocton Tribune

The Coshocton Tribune

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

coshocton, coshocton county, ohio, coshocton newspaper, coshocton news, warsaw news, west lafayette news

 http://coshoctontribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy