Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
KCRG.com
Mostly cloudy skies continue, some patchy fog again
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The weekend ends with a fair amount of cloud cover and temperatures still just above normal for many. Lows tonight dip into the mid 20s, so any drizzle that may still linger could cause a slick spot on roads. Some patchy fog is possible again, too, but it isn’t expected to be as dense or as widespread as on Friday night.
KCRG.com
Wintry Mix Arrives
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An area of low pressure moves from the Plains, across the upper Midwest bringing a variety of precipitation. With a rain/snow mix in the area, slick travel conditions are likely. The majority of the issues will be along and north of Highway 20. This is also where the best chance for accumulating snow is located. A separate system moves through on Saturday with an additional chance for some light rain and snow. The active weather continues with showers and storms early next week. Have a great night!
KCRG.com
Increasing clouds today, rain/snow mix arrives tonight
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are starting off quiet this morning across eastern Iowa. Watch for a few pockets of fog here or there, otherwise, our attention remains on the incoming system for tonight. This system still looks to carry the potential for several inches of snow accumulation in northern Iowa and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas along and north of Highway 20. This includes locations such as Dubuque, Manchester, Independence and Waterloo. South of Highway 20, a wide variety of precipitation is likely, and snow accumulation appears minimal for both Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. For locations along and south of I-80, expect mainly just a cold rain. This system looks to pull away from the area by lunchtime tomorrow, though drizzle could easily linger through tomorrow night.
superhits106.com
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow
A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecst
A large fire engulfed a southwest Cedar Rapids building, containing offices and residential space. KCRG-TV9's Libbie Randall reports on the latest. Documents filed in court are giving us a clearer picture of what might have happened to a missing Fort Dodge newborn. At least 10 people hurt in Marengo plant...
KCRG.com
Recovery from Marengo explosion and fire continues
A Black Student is suing the Waukee School District after she says she and two other black students were forced to sit in the back of the bus on a band trip. A unique market in Cedar Rapids helped foster the next generation of business owners. Five Seasons Ski Team...
KCRG.com
Marengo community reacts to plant explosion
From Willis to Winter, the culture continues for the undefeated Wartburg Knights. COVID cases are steady and RSV has dropped. How to deal with common mental health hurdles during the holidays. Updated: 11 hours ago. Joella Gerber, the Clinic Programs Manager for the Mental Wellbeing Clinic at Tanager, joins us...
KCRG.com
Operation Quickfind: Hunter Kenyon
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 14-year-old. Police say Hunter Kenyon was last seen in the 1000 block of A Ave NE on December 9th, 2022. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes, and a white/green striped t-shirt....
KCRG.com
CityCAM captures moment smoke billows out after Marengo building explosion
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - KCRG-TV9 CityCAM footage captured the moment smoke began billowing out after an explosion at a building in Marengo on Thursday morning. The explosion happened around 11:15 a.m. at a biodiesel plant operated by C6-Zero, located near the Iowa County Fairgrounds. The company converts roof shingles into biodiesel and other products. Flames could be seen coming from the top of the building.
KCRG.com
Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women over Minnesota
At least one victim is using GoFundMe to help raise money for medical treatment. A unique market in Cedar Rapids helped foster the next generation of business owners. Waukee student sues district, alleging racism in bus incident. Updated: 8 hours ago. A Black Student is suing the Waukee School District...
KCRG.com
Drone video of Marengo plant fire
A large fire engulfed a southwest Cedar Rapids building, containing offices and residential space. KCRG-TV9's Libbie Randall reports on the latest. Documents filed in court are giving us a clearer picture of what might have happened to a missing Fort Dodge newborn. At least 10 people hurt in Marengo plant...
KCRG.com
Toy redistrubution event helps families in Iowa City area during the holidays
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A few eastern Iowa non-profits are helping make sure families in need can get presents for their kids this holiday season. This is the second of three redistributions this holiday season hosted by groups like the Community Corridor Action Network and The Lena Project. Families could show up and take whatever toys and books they wanted. The Community Corridor Action Network also had its Clothes Cruise allowing visitors to take whatever clothes or personal health products they need.
Multiple Injuries After Explosion, Fire At Iowa Soybean Crushing Plant
(Iowa County, IA) — An explosion and fire in Marengo has sent multiple people to the hospital. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at a soybean crushing facility this (Thursday) morning. The Sheriff’s Office has evacuated some homes. Some residents are being told to remain indoors. Marengo is southwest of Cedar Rapids.
KCRG.com
Evacuated residents return home, crews work overnight after Marengo building explosion
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - Crews have been working through the night after a building explosion in Marengo. The explosion happened around 11:15 a.m. at a biodiesel plant operated by C6-Zero, located near the Iowa County Fairgrounds. The company converts roof shingles into biodiesel and other products. Flames could be seen coming from the top of the building.
KCRG.com
Marengo building explosion timelapse
How to deal with common mental health hurdles during the holidays. Joella Gerber, the Clinic Programs Manager for the Mental Wellbeing Clinic at Tanager, joins us to talk about mental health hurdles during the holidays. Updated: 5 hours ago. Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona has announced she's leaving the...
KCRG.com
Explosion, fire devastates Marengo plant, hurting at least 10
A 41-year-old man was charged on Thursday in connection to a December 2021 death in Reinbeck. Latest updates out of Marengo after plant explosion. Reporters from KCRG-TV9 provide the latest on the Marengo plant explosion and fire, with flames continuing to burn into the night. Hawkeye men breeze past Iowa...
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals was well prepared for patients after Marengo building explosion
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Staff with the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics say they had gone through a mass casualty event training exercise just days before the explosion at a building in Marengo on Thursday. At least 10 people were taken to UIHC to be treated following the...
KCRG.com
Leaders estimate up to $12,000 in equipment stolen from Cedar Rapids waterskiing club
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Leaders of the Five Seasons Ski Team said someone stole $10,000 to $12,000 worth of sound equipment from the team’s trailers. Ryan Furnish, the president of the team, is the one who discovered the theft on Thursday. Amps, speakers, microphones, and other pieces of the sound system for the show were gone.
KCRG.com
Multiple people injured in Marengo building explosion, nearby homes evacuated
A large fire engulfed a southwest Cedar Rapids building, containing offices and residential space. KCRG-TV9's Libbie Randall reports on the latest. Documents filed in court are giving us a clearer picture of what might have happened to a missing Fort Dodge newborn. At least 10 people hurt in Marengo plant...
KCRG.com
Hawkeye men breeze past Iowa State in rivalry game
A 41-year-old man was charged on Thursday in connection to a December 2021 death in Reinbeck. Latest updates out of Marengo after plant explosion. Reporters from KCRG-TV9 provide the latest on the Marengo plant explosion and fire, with flames continuing to burn into the night. Fire causes significant damage to...
Comments / 0