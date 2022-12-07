ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Mostly cloudy skies continue, some patchy fog again

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The weekend ends with a fair amount of cloud cover and temperatures still just above normal for many. Lows tonight dip into the mid 20s, so any drizzle that may still linger could cause a slick spot on roads. Some patchy fog is possible again, too, but it isn’t expected to be as dense or as widespread as on Friday night.
Wintry Mix Arrives

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An area of low pressure moves from the Plains, across the upper Midwest bringing a variety of precipitation. With a rain/snow mix in the area, slick travel conditions are likely. The majority of the issues will be along and north of Highway 20. This is also where the best chance for accumulating snow is located. A separate system moves through on Saturday with an additional chance for some light rain and snow. The active weather continues with showers and storms early next week. Have a great night!
Increasing clouds today, rain/snow mix arrives tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are starting off quiet this morning across eastern Iowa. Watch for a few pockets of fog here or there, otherwise, our attention remains on the incoming system for tonight. This system still looks to carry the potential for several inches of snow accumulation in northern Iowa and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas along and north of Highway 20. This includes locations such as Dubuque, Manchester, Independence and Waterloo. South of Highway 20, a wide variety of precipitation is likely, and snow accumulation appears minimal for both Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. For locations along and south of I-80, expect mainly just a cold rain. This system looks to pull away from the area by lunchtime tomorrow, though drizzle could easily linger through tomorrow night.
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow

A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
First Alert Forecst

Recovery from Marengo explosion and fire continues

Marengo community reacts to plant explosion

Operation Quickfind: Hunter Kenyon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 14-year-old. Police say Hunter Kenyon was last seen in the 1000 block of A Ave NE on December 9th, 2022. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes, and a white/green striped t-shirt....
CityCAM captures moment smoke billows out after Marengo building explosion

MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - KCRG-TV9 CityCAM footage captured the moment smoke began billowing out after an explosion at a building in Marengo on Thursday morning. The explosion happened around 11:15 a.m. at a biodiesel plant operated by C6-Zero, located near the Iowa County Fairgrounds. The company converts roof shingles into biodiesel and other products. Flames could be seen coming from the top of the building.
Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women over Minnesota

Drone video of Marengo plant fire

Toy redistrubution event helps families in Iowa City area during the holidays

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A few eastern Iowa non-profits are helping make sure families in need can get presents for their kids this holiday season. This is the second of three redistributions this holiday season hosted by groups like the Community Corridor Action Network and The Lena Project. Families could show up and take whatever toys and books they wanted. The Community Corridor Action Network also had its Clothes Cruise allowing visitors to take whatever clothes or personal health products they need.
Evacuated residents return home, crews work overnight after Marengo building explosion

MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - Crews have been working through the night after a building explosion in Marengo. The explosion happened around 11:15 a.m. at a biodiesel plant operated by C6-Zero, located near the Iowa County Fairgrounds. The company converts roof shingles into biodiesel and other products. Flames could be seen coming from the top of the building.
Marengo building explosion timelapse

Explosion, fire devastates Marengo plant, hurting at least 10

Hawkeye men breeze past Iowa State in rivalry game

