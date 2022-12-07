ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

constructiondive.com

US could skirt recession, former Fed economist says

While the potential risks of a coming economic downturn are “very high,” factors such as the strong labor market and loosening pressure on supply chains could see the U.S. economy narrowly missing a recession, Julia Coronado, president and founder of economic research firm MacroPolicy Perspectives said during a panel discussion Tuesday.
Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
Washington Examiner

Inflation slows to 7.4% in November in producer price index

Inflation, as measured by producer wholesale prices, slowed to 7.4% for the year ending in November, according to a report Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That year-over-year inflation rate was down from 8.1% the month before, but it was a bit higher than what forecasters expected. Looking at...
Reuters

Recession worries could support dollar after monstrous 2022 rally

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A breathtaking surge in the U.S. dollar trampled foreign currencies, gouged corporate profits and gave investors one of the year’s few winning trades. Though the greenback has stumbled in recent weeks, recession worries may keep it elevated in 2023.
CNBC

European markets close lower as nervousness over the global economy dominates sentiment

European markets closed slightly lower on Thursday as investor nervousness continued over the state of the global economy and inflation. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to issue a 50 basis point interest rate hike next week. While that would be a smaller increase than recent rate hikes, investors are increasingly concerned about whether the central bank can avoid a recession next year in its attempt to squash inflation.
Fortune

America is heading for a soft landing while the U.K. is expecting its worst decline in living standards—ever

Shoppers pass an empty retail unit on Oxford Street in London on Nov. 4. Despite dire predictions of a widely expected recession in the U.S., the economy for now remains strong. Americans are contending with inflation and rising interest rates, worried about tech industry layoffs in particular, and feeling little confidence about where the economy is headed. Among CEOs, confidence is even worse.

