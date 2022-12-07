Read full article on original website
Related
Buckle in for a brutal free-fall in home prices and US housing is in a massive bubble, experts say. Here's how bad Jeremy Siegel, Paul Krugman and 5 others think it could get.
"There's going to be a coast-to-coast downturn in the housing market. It's going to be brutal. No part of the market is immune," a Moody's economist said.
Will House Prices Drop in 2023? Real Estate Experts Give Their Predictions
Analysts expect home prices to drop next year after mortgage rates surged in the second half of this year.
constructiondive.com
US could skirt recession, former Fed economist says
While the potential risks of a coming economic downturn are “very high,” factors such as the strong labor market and loosening pressure on supply chains could see the U.S. economy narrowly missing a recession, Julia Coronado, president and founder of economic research firm MacroPolicy Perspectives said during a panel discussion Tuesday.
Nobel economist Paul Krugman says housing and labor market data may be overstated, and inflation could be dropping rapidly
Inflation could be falling rapidly on overstated economic data, according to top economist Paul Krugman. He pointed to cooling home prices and wages, which can lag behind more widely cited official statistics. That could mean the Federal Reserve may not have to raise rates as high as previously thought. Inflation...
Dallas Fed: A bursting housing market bubble could once again plunge us into recession if policymakers aren’t careful
Homebuilders and economists alike were on edge this spring after the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas published a paper titled “Real-Time Market Monitoring Finds Signs of Brewing U.S. Housing Bubble.”. Shortly afterwards, Fortune spoke with Dallas Fed economist Enrique Martínez-García. He had a stern warning. “This might...
Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
Washington Examiner
Inflation slows to 7.4% in November in producer price index
Inflation, as measured by producer wholesale prices, slowed to 7.4% for the year ending in November, according to a report Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That year-over-year inflation rate was down from 8.1% the month before, but it was a bit higher than what forecasters expected. Looking at...
Here are the kinds of stocks set to rally as the stock market changes its character amid inflation 'falling like a rock', according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee
The character of the stock market is changing as inflation starts to fall "like a rock," according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. A drop in inflation would offer the market numerous rallies to keep momentum into year-ed, Lee said. These are the types of stocks that see short-term upside if inflation...
Stocks will see 'fireworks' in the last 5 weeks of the year as cooler November inflation to be another game changer, Fundstrat says
Stocks could see "fireworks" through year-end on cooling November inflation, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Lee said inflation pressures are in the rearview, with November CPI set to be a game changer. He predicted the S&P 500 to reach as high as 4,500 by year-end, around 10% higher from current levels.
Recession worries could support dollar after monstrous 2022 rally
NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A breathtaking surge in the U.S. dollar trampled foreign currencies, gouged corporate profits and gave investors one of the year’s few winning trades. Though the greenback has stumbled in recent weeks, recession worries may keep it elevated in 2023.
kitco.com
Higher oil prices are coming in 2023, European energy crisis is not over - Josh Young
(Kitco News) - The WTI crude oil price has fallen 40 percent from their peak of $123 per barrel in March, but don't expect them to keep falling, said Josh Young, CIO of Bison Investments. Young, who spoke to David Lin, Anchor and Producer at Kitco News, claimed that oil prices will keep rising in 2023.
Used Car Market: Who Are the Biggest Winners and Losers as Prices Drop?
With the price of food continuing to rise, at least consumers are seeing relief in one spending category: The price of used cars is dropping in line with rising interest rates and decreased consumer...
kitco.com
A ‘true recession' will happen in 2023, brace for ‘deeper bear markets' - Ted Oakley
As the Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates, investors should ready themselves for a “real recession” and “deeper bear markets” in 2023, said Ted Oakley, Founder and Managing Partner at Oxbow Advisors. “It’s [going to be] a real, true recession probably,” he said. “What you...
Fed Chair Powell: U.S. ‘housing bubble’ formed during the pandemic and now ‘the housing market will go through the other side of that’
"So you really had a housing bubble, you had housing prices going up [at] very unsustainable levels and overheating," says Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
Top Wall Street CEOs amplify recession warnings as bets of dismal 2023 swell
The CEOs of Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America warned of an ugly outlook for the economy in 2023, raising the specter of a recession next year.
CNBC
European markets close lower as nervousness over the global economy dominates sentiment
European markets closed slightly lower on Thursday as investor nervousness continued over the state of the global economy and inflation. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to issue a 50 basis point interest rate hike next week. While that would be a smaller increase than recent rate hikes, investors are increasingly concerned about whether the central bank can avoid a recession next year in its attempt to squash inflation.
America is heading for a soft landing while the U.K. is expecting its worst decline in living standards—ever
Shoppers pass an empty retail unit on Oxford Street in London on Nov. 4. Despite dire predictions of a widely expected recession in the U.S., the economy for now remains strong. Americans are contending with inflation and rising interest rates, worried about tech industry layoffs in particular, and feeling little confidence about where the economy is headed. Among CEOs, confidence is even worse.
Buying a home is now unaffordable for 26 million households – and things won't get better anytime soon
Soaring mortgage rates and stubbornly high prices locked nearly a third of buyers out of the market this year, the National Association of Realtors said.
Bank of America CEO predicts 'shallow' recession: US consumer is 'resilient'
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said that a "shallow" recession was likely coming in 2023, despite other bank executives warning about high inflation.
Comments / 0