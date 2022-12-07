Read full article on original website
ZDNet
How to manage your Microsoft 365 subscription in Windows 11
I have a Microsoft 365 subscription that I periodically need to view and manage. Normally, I have to sign in to my Microsoft account page to do that. But with Windows 11, I can handle that directly in the operating system. Windows 11 includes a section in Settings under Accounts...
Gmail creator predicts 'total disruption' for Google as new chatbot ChatGPT challenges tech giant's monopoly on internet searches: 'AI will eliminate the search engine result page'
The computer developer who created Gmail is predicting Google may have only a year or two left before 'total disruption' of its search engine occurs after the release of a sophisticated chatbot that uses artificial intelligence (AI). Last week ChatGPT was released by OpenAI, a company co-founded by Elon Musk...
aiexpress.io
Microsoft Teams will finally be a lot easier to use on iPad and iPhone
Apple customers are set to get a welcome productiveness increase in terms of utilizing Microsoft Groups on their cellular or pill gadget. The video conferencing platform has revealed it’s engaged on bringing Image in Image mode to iPhone and iPad customers, letting them view a number of home windows directly on their gadget.
The Windows Club
How to log out of your Email account on all your devices
Email services have become an integral part of our daily internet consumption, and that has only been exacerbated by the high number of Email services on offer today. If you ever switch your email ID or find it to have been hacked, then it becomes a cumbersome task to log it out of all your devices. In this article, we will look at the steps you need to take to log out of your Email account on all your devices. We will be covering the most commonly used Email services – Gmail, Yahoo, and Outlook.
Business Insider
How to remove Bing from your Chrome browser's default search engine
Your Chrome web browser can use Bing, Google, or some other search engine as its default. To change the default search engine, go to Chrome's Settings menu and click the Search Engine section, then choose a different search engine. On the desktop, you may also need to disable or delete...
Prepare for a thicc Google Search bar on your Android phone
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Search is a powerful tool that can search the web as well as dig deep into your Android phone. While Google routinely changes its algorithms running in the background to give you appropriate results, the Google Search UI on Android hasn’t changed much in a while. But that’s probably going to change soon, as the search giant is testing a new facelift for its Google app for Android with a few helpful feature additions in tow.
Android Headlines
Google Chrome users can now ditch their passwords
Google has been working on eliminating passwords altogether for a while, and today it just made a step forward. Now, Google Chrome users can now utilize passkeys in lieu of passwords, according to The Verge. It has finally rolled it out to the stable release of Google Chrome. Passkeys will...
ZDNet
How to customize the Firefox homepage on Android
For anyone on Android, it's time you switch to a better, more secure web browser. One option is the open-source Firefox browser, which offers customizations that you'll find in the default Chrome browser. One such customization makes it possible for you to decide what you see on your home page....
Android Headlines
Vivaldi adds Mastodon to its browser
The Vivaldi browser isn’t exactly Google Chrome, but it’s been a pretty popular browser alternative to some of the big brands. It’s been adding new and useful features like being able to automatically close tabs after a certain amount of time. Another future coming to Vivaldi is the integration with Mastodon.
Android Headlines
Amazon Inspire turns shopping into a social media experience
Amazon is the biggest e-commerce company in the world, and it’s constantly finding ways to present products to potential buyers. This involves serving as many products in its customers’ faces as possible. However, according to Phone Arena the company is changing things up a bit. Amazon introduced its new Inspire feed, and it basically turns Amazon shopping into a social media experience.
Android Headlines
Activision Blizzard CEO is "confident the deal will close" with Microsoft
The Activision Blizzard deal with Microsoft is facing its toughest challenge yet with the recently reported lawsuit from the FTC. But despite this hurdle, which Microsoft and others most assuredly saw coming, Activision Blizzard’s CEO Bobby Kotick isn’t wavering. In an internal note sent out to employees this morning following the lawsuit, Kotick says he is “confident” the deal will still close.
Google Pixel phones just got an upgrade the iPhone can’t match
Google Pixel phones with the Android 13 QPR1 update can now stay connected to Wi-Fi while in Airplane mode, a notable quality of life improvement that other phones lack.
Phone Arena
Google is starting to merge Maps and Waze teams; two separate apps will remain
According to the Wall Street Journal, Google has started to merge the people responsible for the Waze app and service with the Google Maps team. Apparently, there won't be any change to the end-user experience, and both apps will continue to exist separately, at least for the time being. "Google...
‘Google is done’: World’s most powerful AI chatbot offers human-like alternative to search engines
The latest iteration of a “mind-blowing” artificial intelligence chatbot has led to speculation that it could revolutionise entire industries and even potentially replace popular tools like Google’s search engine.ChatGPT, created by leading AI research lab OpenAI, serves as a general purpose language model capable of understanding and generating human-like responses to a wide range of queries. Unlike traditional search engines, which rely on keyword matching to provide results, ChatGPT uses a combination of advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence to understand the intent behind a user’s query. This means users can search for information using natural language, rather than having to...
Android Headlines
Google and Meta fight off the Congress revenue sharing bill
After defiance from Google and Meta, the revenue sharing bill pushed by the United States Congress meets its end. This bill known as the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) aims to compensate publishers for web links. The bill would have given publishers negotiation power on revenues from their news articles present on the web.
9to5Mac
MarsEdit 5 lands on the Mac with quick and easy micropost blogging and Markdown highlighting
The excellent Mac desktop blogging app MarsEdit has landed with version 5.0 and some timely new features. MarsEdit 5 comes almost exactly five years after the last major version dropped, and it includes a modernized icon to match the rest of your Mac dock. MarsEdit 5 developer Daniel Jalkut credits...
Android Authority
How to video call between Android and iPhone
Overcome the walled garden with WhatsApp. You won’t find the FaceTime app on Android, but plenty of alternatives allow you to video call between an Android and an iPhone. For this guide, we’ll use WhatsApp as an example since you can initiate a video call by just using a phone number. But we’ll also list some other apps that can do the trick just as well. Here’s how to video call between Android and iPhone.
Phone Arena
Is Android innovation getting slower? iOS catches up and Android 14 needs to show Google cares
For years, the Android platform was synonymous with customization. You want a phone that you could fully customize? An Android phone would be the better fit. First to support widgets, first with live wallpapers, first with lock screen customization, an always-on display option, the list went on and on. This combined with the open ecosystem won Android a reputation for being the more robust system to some people.
Google Translate switches to Google Lens for translating text in an image
Google Lens has replaced the built-in camera tool in Google Translate.
Android Headlines
Google Lens replaces the Google Translate camera
Google Lens has become less of an app and more of an integrated service. The company has been adding Google Lens into some of its services such as Google Photos and even the Chrome browser. Lens uses powerful artificial intelligence to scan the scene and ascertain what’s in it. Now, Google Lens is going to replace the native camera in Google Translate.
