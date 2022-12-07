Read full article on original website
Related
England vs France live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final for free online and on TV, team news
How to watch a England vs France live stream wherever you are in the world today. Where to watch World Cup 2022, team news, soccer without cable and what TV channel you'll need for this huge quarter-final clash.
Steve Borthwick dismisses England links and insists focus is on Leicester
Steve Borthwick insists his focus is on Leicester’s opening European game this weekend and not on speculation linking him to becoming England’s new head coach.Tigers director of rugby Borthwick is the favourite to succeed Eddie Jones, who was sacked on Tuesday after overseeing England’s worst year of results since 2008.“We play Ospreys on Sunday night and that’s what I’m focused upon,” Borthwick said at his pre-match press conference for Leicester’s Heineken Champions Cup opener.“That’s what my team is focused upon and that’s what we’ve been focused upon all week.“Within Leicester Tigers and this team here, there is no talk here...
England ‘ready to fight France’ in World Cup quarter-final, Gareth Southgate insists
England football team are “ready to fight France” to secure their place in the World Cup 2022 semi-finals, according to Gareth Southgate.Thousands of fans will cheer on the Three Lions in Al Khor and millions more back home are expected to watch on TV, with pubs and bars readying themselves for another bumper evening.England boss Southgate insisted the squad must produce the “very best version” of themselves if they are to keep their dreams alive by overcoming the reigning World Cup champions.The two giants of European football will meet at the Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday evening, with the winner...
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: La Rochelle v Northampton Saints
Venue: Stade Marcel Deflandre Date: Saturday 10 December Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Northampton and online with live scores on the BBC Sport website and app. England forward Courtney Lawes is named on the bench after more than two months on the sidelines as Northampton begin...
BBC
Eddie Jones: Mike Tindall says RFU should not have sacked ex-England coach
Former England centre Mike Tindall says he does not agree with the Rugby Football Union's decision to sack head coach Eddie Jones. Tindall, who was part of the side that won the World Cup in 2003, says he would have stuck with the Australian. "It's a really difficult one because...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Argentina and Netherlands charged by Fifa after bad-tempered quarter-final
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina and the Netherlands after their bad-tempered 2022 World Cup...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
What to Know About the FIFA World Cup Trophy
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The world’s most valuable trophy is up for grabs in Qatar this winter in what is shaping up to be the most expensive World Cup in tournament history.
BBC
Partick Thistle: Duncan Smillie could become new club chairman as peace breaks out
Former Glasgow Rocks owner Duncan Smillie could become strife-torn Partick Thistle's new chairman. Chair Jacqui Low and six directors resigned this week after recent fan protests followed the Partick Thistle FC Trust becoming majority shareholder. Smillie was the only director not to resign, but trustee Neil Drain told BBC Scotland...
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Sexton and Furlong out of Leinster's Racing 92 opener
Venue: Stade Oceane, Le Havre Date: Saturday, 10 December Kick-off: 13:00 GMT. Coverage: Score updates and match report on BBC Sport website. Johnny Sexton and Tadhg Furlong will miss Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup opener against Racing 92 on Saturday. Sexton remains out with the calf problem which led to his...
BBC
Scottish pro sides in contrasting form for return to European arena
As they prepare to step back into the European arena, Scotland's two professional teams could hardly have had more contrasting preparations. Edinburgh gear up for a Heineken Champions Cup opener against three-time champions Saracens on Sunday, having been doing some internal reflection this week. Mike Blair's side were overpowered on...
When do England play next at the World Cup 2022?
England are through to the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Senegal in the last 16.The Three Lions overcame an awkward start to defeat the African champions 3-0, following goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.Gareth Southgate’s side are the tournament’s top scorers, while 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham was again sublime and has been one of the players of the World Cup so far. Next up for England is defending champions France, and the red-hot Kylian Mbappe.Mbappe scored twice in France’s 3-1 win over Poland and is leading the golden boot standings with five goals so far.England will play France on Saturday 10 December, with kick-off at 7pm GMT.It will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar, where England defeated Senegal.From there, one of Portugal or Morocco will be waiting in the semi-finals after they contest their quarter-final at 3pm GMT on Saturday. Read More World Cup 2022: 'Psychic' lion predicts England v France resultEngland name unchanged team for World Cup quarter-final against FranceSo, how do England stop Kylian Mbappe?
Crying Cristiano Ronaldo mourns the end of a dream and, perhaps, an era
There were tears in the tunnel. Cristiano Ronaldo has spent too much of 2022 struggling to contain his emotions. This time, at least, he could be forgiven for displaying them. There may have been an element of selfishness about the way the substitute stalked off the pitch, leaving his teammates to commiserate with each other and acknowledge the outnumbered Portuguese contingent in the stands. Certainly, a man who knows the cameras are trained on him scarcely felt supportive when shaking his head as Ruben Dias and Diogo Costa erred while Youssef En-Nesyri headed in the only goal; it was...
‘The world is with Morocco’ on uncharted course through World Cup
For Walid Ragregui, it was not enough to contemplate one underdog whose improbable path led to a bid to become world champions. His thoughts turned to another. Morocco had become Africa’s first ever semi-finalists on the global stage and their manager turned his thoughts to another sport.“We have made our people and proud and our continent proud and so many people around the world proud,” he said. “When you watch Rocky you want to support Rocky Balboa and we are the Rocky of the World Cup.” One unlikely story began in the backstreets of Philadelphia. Another stemmed from Montreal,...
BBC
European Challenge Cup: Cardiff Rugby v Brive (Sat)
Venue: Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 10 December Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app. Match report on the BBC Sport website and app. Wales wing Josh Adams returns to the Cardiff starting line-up in their opening Challenge Cup match against...
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Castres v Exeter Chiefs
Venue: Stade Pierre Fabre Date: Saturday, 10 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Devon and online, live scores on BBC Sport website and app. Exeter number eight Sam Simmonds makes his first club start since October as the Chiefs begin their Heineken Champions Cup campaign away to Castres.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Contact USMNT Rising Star Yunus Musah
Long gone are the days when a relatively unknown player could parlay a breakout World Cup into a big money move, but that doesn’t mean a rising star can’t improve their stock on the football world’s biggest stage—or that rumour mongers won’t turn a solid tournament into transfer tattle.
BBC
World Cup 2022: England 'have got credibility now', says manager Gareth Southgate
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England are now established as genuine contenders as they prepare to meet World Cup holders France,...
BBC
England v France - key battles that may decide World Cup quarter-final
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England meet reigning champions France on Saturday in a tantalising World Cup quarter-final that will feature...
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Gloucester v Bordeaux Begles
Venue: Kingsholm Date: Saturday 10 December Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Gloucestershire and online and live scores on the BBC Sport website. Santiago Socino replaces injured hooker Jack Singleton as Gloucester make their return to the Heineken Champions Cup at home to Bordeaux Begles. Singleton is...
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Montpellier fight back to beat 14-man London Irish
Heineken Champions Cup: London Irish v Montpellier. Tries: Gonzalez 2, Cinti Pens: Jackson, Jennings Cons: Jackson 3 Red card: Creevy. Tries: Reinach, Darmon 2, Becognee Pens: Carbonel 2 Cons: Carbonel 3. Montpellier capitalised on Agustin Creevy's red card to come from behind and earn a 32-27 win over London Irish...
Comments / 0