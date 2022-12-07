ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How to Empty Trash on Android

When you delete files from your PC, it goes to the recycle bin and stays there indefinitely. Unlike PCs, Android devices don’t have such trash or recycle bin. However, many Android apps have built-in trash systems that store files for a specific time. If you have a massive build-up...
How to Find Hidden Cameras Using Mobile Phones

Whether you are in a hotel room or a changing room, someone might be using hidden cameras to keep an eye on you. It’s a clear privacy violation that you can not overlook. Luckily, the smartphone in your pocket comes in handy to find those hidden cameras and prevent any possible mishaps. From using the built-in camera and flashlight on your phone to using applications, you can easily uncover them.
3 Facebook Settings You Should Change Immediately, According To Security Experts

To keep Facebook or not to keep Facebook has been a raging debate for some people for the last decade or so. While many Facebook users chose to jump ship after Mark Zuckerberg testified in the Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lawsuit, many more simply feel like they’ve invested too much time, too much sharing, and too many photos on the platform to watch it all dissolve. But you don’t have to choose between Facebook and your privacy and security, either. There are Facebook settings you can change that can help keep you safer on the platform.
Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars

Tesla's upcoming hatchback vehicle will end gas cars. It will be smaller than the Model 3, have a smaller battery, be more efficient, and cost less. Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars. Tesla will most likely produce a vehicle that is a hatchback to handle the vehicle...
Microsoft is reportedly planning a one-stop 'super app' for all your needs

Microsoft is reportedly considering turning its attention to an all-in-one “super app” that would see it challenging Apple and Google’s dominance in the mobile search space. According to reports by The Information (opens in new tab), the app could combine shopping, messaging, web search, and news feeds,...
Change your Google Chrome settings now or it could cost you

CHANGING your Google settings is one of the best ways to stay safe online. If you're constantly panicking about being hacked, you should take take advantage of one of the best Google Chrome features. It could prevent hackers from breaking into your accounts. Not just your Google account either –...
How to tell if your phone has been cloned

With our ever-increasing reliance on smartphones, a lot of personal and private information is stored on them. From pictures and messages you don’t want others to see to important banking and other financial info, there isn’t much we don’t store on our phones. Keeping our devices safe and secure is essential, and while device makers have made it harder for malicious actors, vulnerabilities pop up surprisingly often. Here’s how to tell if your phone has been cloned.
Is Google Tracking You? Here's How to Check and Stop It

If someone kept a log of where you go every day you'd probably be a little creeped out, and that's what some companies do. If you have one of Google's apps on your iPhone or Android device, for example, there's a chance the company knows your location. Even though your Google account's location history is disabled by default, some Google apps could be storing your location with a timestamp.
How to hide your home from Google Maps

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. If you've encountered a Street View car in real life, there's a chance you made a silly face while it drove past you, hoping you'll be featured on Google Maps. Or maybe you turned away from it and tried to avoid it completely. Depending on how much you value your privacy, you may be uncomfortable with people being able to recognize you while using Street View, even if your face is blurred. The same might apply to your house being publicly visible on the web, as Google's cars automatically take pictures to feed its service.
A fake Android app is turning victims' phones into SMS relays

Researchers recently discovered a malicious Android application that turns the devices into SMS relays used to verify various accounts on the internet. At press time, the app has more than 100,000 downloads on the Google Play Store, and can still be downloaded. Oftentimes, when people create online accounts, they need...

