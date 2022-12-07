Tour Caldwell churches this Christmas season

ZANESVILLE, oh – As you know, Christmas is approaching fast, which means it’s time for last minute holiday shopping. The Muskingum County Fair Grounds hosted the annual Christmas Bazaar and Flea Market on December 10th, from 9am until 3pm. With plenty of great food available, the Christmas Bazaar had over 100 venders filled with baked goods, decorations, crafts, homemade items, and plenty more. You could really feel the Christmas cheer in the air as people got their holiday shopping in.
