Caldwell, OH

Tour Caldwell churches this Christmas season

By The Daily Jeffersonian
 3 days ago

WHIZ

Annual Christmas Bazaar at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds

ZANESVILLE, oh – As you know, Christmas is approaching fast, which means it’s time for last minute holiday shopping. The Muskingum County Fair Grounds hosted the annual Christmas Bazaar and Flea Market on December 10th, from 9am until 3pm. With plenty of great food available, the Christmas Bazaar had over 100 venders filled with baked goods, decorations, crafts, homemade items, and plenty more. You could really feel the Christmas cheer in the air as people got their holiday shopping in.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

This Knox County village had a revolving door of names

WATERFORD -- I’m always looking for places where I can find old photos for this column, and one such place I recently discovered was a Facebook group that specializes in old and forgotten Ohio photos. I was amused to find that more than once links to my columns have...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

The Dobbins Family Light Display Returns

ZANESVILLE, oh – The Dobbins family Christmas tradition carries on with a huge Christmas light display. For the last 17 years, Michelle Dobbins has had no problem making spirits bright. With the help of her 82 year old father, Michelle Dobbins is blessing the community once again by sharing her Christmas lights, and the Light of Christ, in her own front yard. She calls this beautiful full acre of lights the Light in the Darkness.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF

Casting Crowns band coming to Wheeling

Compassion International presents Casting Crowns, The Healer Tour, coming to Wheeling, West Virginia on April 6 at The Capitol Theatre. They will be joined by special guests We Are Messengers and Ben Fuller. Get tickets here.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Lane Closure on WV 2 to begin December 12

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. – A portion of WV 2, from the intersections with County Route 3 (Cherry Hill Road) and Clearview Avenue, will be restricted to one lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.. The work will start Monday, December 12, through Friday, December 16, for a fiber optic...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WHIZ

Family Displaced By Fire

ZANESVILLE, Oh – A fire this morning displaced a family. Zanesville Fire Department responded to a home at 1410 Lewis Drive 7:02 AM, after calls from passersby reporting the blaze. Upon arrival on-scene, they found heavy fire coming from the home. Crews, assisted by Washington Township, were able to...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Sharon Avenue Closure

An accident has closed a roadway in Muskingum County until Saturday afternoon. Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said that Sharon Avenue will be closed from Hughes Street to Fisher Avenue until at least 12pm as crews work to clean up the scene. Jadwin said that there is oil to clean...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

House Fire on Lewis Drive

The Zanesville Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on Lewis Drive. The fire in the 1300 block was reported by vehicles passing by around 7am. When fire crews arrived they saw flames coming from one of the windows. We’ll bring you more on this developing story...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTAP

Former sheriff of Noble County passes away

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A former sheriff of Noble County has passed away. Landon T. Smith, age 80, of Caldwell, Ohio, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. He was born November 2, 1942, in Caldwell, son of the late Charles L. and Martha L. Marquis Smith. He...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Noble Co. Man Sentenced

A Noble County man was sentenced by Judge Kelly Riddle to 15-20 years in prison when he was sentenced on felonious assault and aggravated arson convictions. Michael Keith Fox is now also required to register as an arson offender for the rest of his life. Authorities said in July of...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Local FedEx distribution center opens for business

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The new FedEx distribution center in Wood County is officially up and running. According to FedEx, the center officially opened last Friday. It’s located off of Bosley Industrial Park Drive behind the Walmart on Pike Street. Last year, FedEx told WTAP in a statement that...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Teen girl dies in one-car crash in Perry County

PIKE TWP., Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage girl died in a one-vehicle crash in Perry County Friday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m. in Pike Township, a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling northbound on Township Road 128 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, veering off the left side of the road and hitting an […]
PERRY COUNTY, OH
10TV

14-year-old dead, 19-year-old injured in Perry County crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old girl is dead and a 19-year-old woman is injured after a single-vehicle crash in Perry County Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 3:56 p.m. on Township Road 128. The 19-year-old woman was driving a Chevrolet Blazer with the girl as a passenger when she lost control of the vehicle.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF

Injured bulldog is just one example of abandonment of sick & injured pets

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County dog warden is seeing more and more cases of sick and injured pets being abandoned by their owners. Lisa Williams says people might have responded to an ad in the paper that said “free to a good home,” without realizing that a pet is a lifetime commitment, and that vet care is a part of it.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Name of man killed at Nickles Bakery in Ohio now known

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News has learned the name of the worker killed in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery on Monday. Robert Edward Mike Jr., 29, of Martins Ferry died at the bakery in an industrial accident. Man dies from industrial accident at Ohio bakery He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings […]
MARTINS FERRY, OH
WTRF

Wheeling Police looking for missing 15-year-old teen

(WTRF) — 7News reports this missing 15-year-old male, Makakhi Isaah Carroll. If anyone has information about his whereabouts please contact the Wheeling Police Department at (304) 234-3664.
WTAP

Fatal crash in Athens County

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - One person has died following a crash in Athens County. According to the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle struck the back of a parked Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) dump truck. Justin P. Hedges, 39, of Coolville was traveling in...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville Accident Causes Power Outages

ZANESVILLE, oh – A single vehicle accident caused many to go without power early this morning. At approximately 1:30am Saturday morning, a pickup truck lost control on Sharon Avenue in Zanesville. The truck went across the road sideways before crashing into two utility poles, causing homes to lose power. The utility poles were housing three transformers.
ZANESVILLE, OH
