INDIANAPOLIS – Soaking rain has absorbed the state of Indiana and will lead the way for much colder air to grasp the region this weekend. Everything from blizzard conditions to strong tornadoes has been present in the US over the past 24 hours. Heavy snow has fallen across the North Central US, while numerous tornadoes have been confirmed from Texas to Alabama. This active December weather has all been produced by one powerful storm system, which is currently centered around Northwest Iowa. With temperatures in the 40s and 50s in Indiana, it has been too warm for snow and too cold for severe storms. As a result, steady rain has accounted for the worst of our weather and more of it is on it’s way this Wednesday evening.

INDIANA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO