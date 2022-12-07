Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Fox 59
Showers continue, cold blast with snow flurries
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off wet and chilly this morning with heavy rain around central Indiana. Showers will lighten up throughout the afternoon before our second round of heavy rain moves in during the evening and overnight hours. Major storm system impacting the U.S. We are still tracking a...
WIBC.com
NWS: Rain Wednesday, Then Much Colder Air is Coming
STATEWIDE–Rain will fall throughout the state Wednesday. Then later this week and into next week, the National Weather Service says you can expect frigid temperatures. “Across the state, most places could get half an inch to 1.75 inches of rain. After today, we should be dry into next week,” said Chad Swain, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Southern Indiana Prepares for Dangerously Cold Temperatures the Week of Christmas
This is probably a good time to finish putting up those outdoor decorations because our warm December is about to change. I can tell you that there is definitely a lot of rain moving into our area later tonight. I'm one of those weird people that can feel the weather change. According to the National Weather Service, we might even hear some thunder.
wvxu.org
Dreaming of a white Christmas? It's not impossible, meteorologist says
Wednesday's rain is helping drought conditions in the area. Meteorologist Stephen Hrebenach with the National Weather Service says most places got a quarter to a half inch of rain overnight, with another inch possibly falling into Thursday. "We'll have to see whether that’s enough to maybe improve conditions maybe one...
Fox 59
Powerful storm system brings rain and a shake up in the weather pattern
INDIANAPOLIS – Soaking rain has absorbed the state of Indiana and will lead the way for much colder air to grasp the region this weekend. Everything from blizzard conditions to strong tornadoes has been present in the US over the past 24 hours. Heavy snow has fallen across the North Central US, while numerous tornadoes have been confirmed from Texas to Alabama. This active December weather has all been produced by one powerful storm system, which is currently centered around Northwest Iowa. With temperatures in the 40s and 50s in Indiana, it has been too warm for snow and too cold for severe storms. As a result, steady rain has accounted for the worst of our weather and more of it is on it’s way this Wednesday evening.
Bone-Chilling Cold Christmas Predicted for Missouri & Illinois
If the weather nerds are correct, you can expect cuddle weather during Christmas week as both Missouri and Illinois are predicted to experience bone-chilling cold temps. I saw this shared today by the National Weather Service out of Springfield, Missouri on Facebook. The bluer the area, the colder the temperatures. Notice what part of America is right in the middle of a dark blue bullseye. Yes, that's us. Technically, this is the percent chance of temps being below normal, but you get the idea.
Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?
Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
WISH-TV
3 days of nighttime traffic stoppages along I-465 set to begin
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The I-69 Finish Line Project will cause 20-minute stoppages on I-465 between State Road 37 and Harding Street early this week, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced Monday. Utility crews will be working on power lines Monday through Wednesday. Drivers should expect intermittent traffic stoppages between...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Indiana history of white Christmases
INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service in Indianapolis published an interesting graphic showing whether the Indianapolis metro area received a white Christmas or not dating back to 1952. Out of the 70 years, 45 of them did not have any snow on the ground or new snow on Christmas...
Illinois White Christmas? Your Chances For Snow on December 25
We're less than two weeks away from the big day when the jolly man in the big red suit jumps aboard his sleigh, but will Mr. Claus be flying through snowflakes when he makes his rounds through the Midwest?. If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones...
Long advertised mid-December pattern change getting underway; Windy and Wet Wednesday then temps take a turn
Some sun for some Monday, while a large portion of the area has been overcast for a week. The breaks are brief as a mid-week storm brings rain and wind here SOME SUN Sunshine has been stingy and still is for most of us north of I-70. Its been a full week since many of […]
Latest on how much snow storm could dump on Minnesota
The highly-publicized winter storm has arrived and it has already left a trail of ice in eastern South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota, and some big-time snow accumulations are expected as the low-pressure system slowly spins through the region through Saturday. Take a look at how the storm could evolve. The...
What Are The Chances We Get A White Christmas in Illinois?
As my 9-year-old says, "It's not Christmas until it snows," she's right it doesn't feel like Christmas just yet. It's got most of us thinking will there be a White Christmas? Well, the US National Weather Service Chicago shares what the chances are of seeing a White Christmas this year.
Yellow Alert: Wintry mix, snow and rain
Saturday was a cold day, which led to a cold night with cloudy skies and a chance of light showers for the immediate coasts of Long Island and New Jersey.Turning to Sunday, the day starts off mostly cloudy and calm. Light snow will begin to move into our northwestern suburbs around 8 a.m.As the day wears on, precipitation will overspread the region, increasing in coverage and intensity. While this will be a mostly rain event for the city and surrounding areas, our northern suburbs will see some accumulating snow.The counties of Orange, Sullivan, Dutchess and Ulster are where the heaviest...
WIBC.com
Bird Flu Found In Daviess County Turkey Flock, Nearly 12,000 Birds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A commercial flock of 11,394 turkeys at a farm in Daviess County is the 15th flock in Indiana found to have bird flu, state officials said. The birds tested presumptive positive for avian influenza on Sunday and have been quarantined, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health said in a statement. Samples will be tested at Iowa’s national U.S. Department of Agriculture laboratory for confirmation.
wrtv.com
How likely is a white Christmas in central Indiana?
Whether you're a fan of snow or not, many of us wish for at least some snow on Christmas Day. Just because December is getting off to a mild start this year, it doesn't necessarily mean your dreams of a white Christmas will melt away. Although Santa's visit to central Indiana is still a couple of weeks away, we can look at our historical chances of a white Christmas.
WISH-TV
Bird flu found at Daviess County turkey farm; state’s 15th infected flock of 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A commercial flock of 11,394 turkeys at a farm in Daviess County is the 15th flock in Indiana found to have bird flu, state officials said. The birds tested presumptive positive for avian influenza on Sunday and have been quarantined, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health said in a statement. Samples will be tested at Iowa’s national U.S. Department of Agriculture laboratory for confirmation.
State troopers catch drivers going more than 100 mph
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police report they caught two speeders Tuesday, both going more than 100 mph. One of those speeders was caught in Hendricks County. ISP told 13News Luis Fernandez was going 117 mph in a 55 mph construction zone. Master Trooper Joel Flores said Fernandez was driving...
superhits106.com
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow
A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
Comments / 7