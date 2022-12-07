ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

'We will make changes, we will adjust': Browns linebackers stress flexibility after injuries

By Chris Easterling, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

The Browns have spent a large percentage of the season seemingly plugging holes in their linebacking corps .

They started the season feeling good about what they called their "starting four." The Browns had their base three in Anthony Walker Jr. in the middle, with Sione Takitaki and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah alongside him, as well as Jacob Phillips as the fourth to fill in.

Now, as the Browns head into the season's 13th game on Sunday at Cincinnati, that four has been whittled down to just one. Owusu-Koramoah is the last one standing.

The latest of the season-ending injuries to befall the position was the loss of Takitaki to a torn ACL during last Sunday's win at Houston. That's left Owusu-Koramoah − who's also missed two games due to injury this season − to shoulder the load, as much in terms of lifting the linebacking corps' psyche as anything he does on the field.

"There’s a time and a place for everything," Owusu-Koramoah said Monday. "(Sunday) night I’m sure some of the guys celebrated but also some of the guys mourned a little bit, just because we lost another essential piece to our puzzle. It’s compartmentalization, able to understand the time and the place and the energy that needs to be given. When we talk to Tak, we may give him high energy, we may console with him. When we talk to the rest of the guys it may be the same thing. So it’s just about understanding our balance and really understanding how we can apply the necessary move, the necessary motion, the necessary energy to that time and place."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SIFVc_0jaDrnpr00

The Browns announced on Wednesday morning they placed Takitaki on injured reserve. They signed seven-year pro Reggie Ragland to the active roster and to help with the linebacking depth.

Owusu-Koramoah's natural position in the Browns' base package has been on the weak side. Takitaki had shifted from the strong-side position into the middle after the bye week due to the season-ending torn pectoral Phillips sustained in the Week 7 loss at Baltimore.

With Takitaki now out, the only true middle linebackers the Browns have on their active roster are Deion Jones and Jordan Kunaszyk. They acquired Jones in an Oct. 9 trade with the Atlanta Falcons, while Kunaszyk started the season on the practice squad before being signed to the active roster on Sept. 21, just before Walker sustained his season-ending torn quad tendon in Week 3 against Pittsburgh.

It would stand to reason Jones may be option one to replace Takitaki, having been a Pro Bowler at the position while with the Falcons. However, Owusu-Koramoah said flexibility is critical in order to navigate through the latest blow to the linebacking depth.

“Personnel wise, we are in the NFL," Owusu-Koramoah said. "Our job is to fill in and do what the coaches require of us to do. Personnel wise, we will make changes, we will adjust and we will see what comes out of it.”

There was a small glimmer of hope that some help could already exist on the roster. Tony Fields II, who had spent the first eight games almost exclusively on special teams, had a career game in the win over the Texans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VlH2p_0jaDrnpr00

Fields, who is technically Owusu-Koramoah's backup at weakside backer, played 33 defensive snaps against Houston, playing at the same time as Takitaki and Owusu-Koramoah when the Browns were in their base personnel. He turned those snaps into four combined tackles, but even bigger, an interception he returned for a touchdown and forced fumble Denzel Ward scored on. He also made a fumble recovery on the same punt play in which Takitaki was injured.

“Again, when you lose a player, everybody has to step up," coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday. "Certainly, guys earn roles and carve out roles. Those are the type of things that we will look at and talk about the next couple of days.”

Whatever plans the Browns' coaching staff have developed for the position will begin to take hold Wednesday. The players return from their day off to begin work for the Bengals game.

The last time the Browns played Cincinnati, back on Week 8, they played arguably their best all-around game in a 32-13 win, even with Owusu-Koramoah sidelined with a knee injury that night. One of the players who was critical to the defense's performance that night was Takitaki, who had a game-high 11 combined tackles, recorded a sack, a tackle for loss and forced a fumble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Li8OM_0jaDrnpr00

That was part of an overall defensive effort which was one of the Browns' best this season. They limited the Bengals to just 36 net rushing yards − the lowest any opponent has posted this season on them − while sacking quarterback Joe Burrow five times and allowing just a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns after they had already opened up leads of 25-0 and 32-6.

This time, the Browns are going into the rematch in Cincinnati after a fairly dominant performance against an admittedly-shaky Texans offense. They created four turnovers − including the two returned for scores − while keeping Houston to just 82 net rushing yards and 282 total yards.

"First and foremost, when teams look at our film that believe that our weak point is the run game," Owusu-Koramoah said. "The Texans did have a good run game, they had a really nice running back (rookie Dameon Pierce), the scheme matched him to their running game. The Bengals also do have a run game, believe it or not (laugh). (Joe) Mixon’s a pretty similar running back as (Pierce), so we’ll see a lot of not different looks, but the Texans threw more eye candy at us.

"The Bengals are a lot more of a ‘you know what I’m doing now stop me’ type of team. So they’re not going to try to beat you ... with trying to fool you here, fool you there, but they are a team that’s very prideful in what they do, Burrow is very prideful in what they do, what he does. So we’ll just have see what comes out."

Contact Chris at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com.

On Twitter: @ceasterlingABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 'We will make changes, we will adjust': Browns linebackers stress flexibility after injuries

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Browns make decision on Deshaun Watson’s status

Is there a quarterback controversy brewing in Cleveland? It seems impossible to believe that could happen, with Deshaun Watson making his long-awaited debut with the Cleveland Browns last Sunday against his former team, the Houston Texans. The controversial quarterback sat out the 2021 season, then after getting traded to the Browns, served an 11-game suspension Read more... The post Browns make decision on Deshaun Watson’s status appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Watch: Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns players, congratulate Glenville football team on state championship

CLEVELAND — Praise poured in during a celebration of the Glenville High School football team's Division IV state championship at Cleveland's Public Hall on Thursday morning. Among those to congratulate the Tarblooders on becoming the first football team from the Cleveland Metropolitan School District to win a state championship in the playoff era were members of the Cleveland Browns -- including quarterback Deshaun Watson -- who recorded messages that were played for those in attendance at the rally that followed Thursday morning's parade.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Browns' Amari Cooper (hip) limited on Thursday

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (hip) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cooper was added to the injury report with a hip injury on Thursday and logged a limited practice. The mid-week downgrade is never a good sign, but the limited practice should have Cooper on track to face the Bengals on Sunday. Friday's practice report will provide more information.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

New faces, familiar stakes as Steelers host the Ravens

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The faces on the field keep changing. The stakes when the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens meet do not. Ben Roethlisberger's retired. Lamar Jackson is hurt. It hardly matters. Not when Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh are on the sideline doing what they've done for 15 years and counting: attempting to prime their teams for a late surge that will shape the playoff race in the AFC North.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Will Face Tough Task Against Specific Ravens’ Positional Group In Week 14

If the Pittsburgh Steelers want any chance at all of playing more than 17 games this season, it all starts with having to win the three of their remaining divisional games. The first of those is a Week 14 bout with a huge rival, the Baltimore Ravens. Former MVP and elusive Quarterback, Lamar Jackson is likely to miss the matchup with a knee sprain , but that won’t change much as backup, Tyler Huntley can also hurt an opponent in the rushing attack. The biggest key to victory for Mike Tomlin‘s team won’t be a strong offensive performance, rather his big men up front on defense need to win at the line of scrimmage.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy