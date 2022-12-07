ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravenna, OH

Winners of four straight, Field girls basketball is clearly on the rise

By Jonah Rosenblum, Record-Courier
 3 days ago
RAVENNA — In 2020-2021, the Falcons won a total of two games.

In 2021-2022, they quadrupled that total, but still finished well under .500, including a 4-9 record in the Metro Athletic Conference.

On Monday evening, Field girls basketball topped Ravenna, 53-44, to move to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the MAC, following an impressive victory against Cloverleaf last week.

“It means a lot,” Falcons sophomore Delilah Rahe said. “Last year, we didn't connect well, but this year, we became a team. We play as a team, we connect with each other, and I think it's an overall great feeling.”

Rahe, of course, has been a major reason Field has had such early success. Her double-double Monday (21 points, 17 rebounds) was the latest in a number of massive performances. She had another double-double (24 points, 14 rebounds) in last Thursday’s win over the Colts. She also scored a whopping 30 points in a Nov. 29 win against Springfield.

And Monday at Ravenna, she probably could have had 30, if not 40, had she hit her layups and free throws.

That’s the wild thing about Rahe.

The sophomore, who had a number of remarkable post finishes Monday, as she powered her way into the paint against contact before banking shots home, is truly just scratching the surface.

“She works hard every day,” Falcons coach John Misenko Jr., said. “She listens. She's coachable. She wants to win. She's positive every day. She pushes her teammates. I mean I've coached for a while and the qualities that she has are rare for a sophomore. Usually you see that when they're a junior or a senior, but she's special."

Rahe isn’t the only one that is just scratching the surface.

What was wild Monday is that the Falcons won despite not hitting a single 3-pointer. They went 0-of-12 from deep. They won even though they made fewer than 33% of their shots from the floor, missing a number of layups. They won despite making less than half of their free throws.

That’s not to diminish their accomplishments.

Rather, it’s proof that Field can get even better.

The Falcons have what it takes to cause problems on the glass, with Rahe a particularly dominating force on the glass, but 5-foot-11 Sarah Balzer adding another strong post presence.

On Monday, Field also flashed a lethal full-court press that it hadn’t used much through its first four games, showcasing yet another wrinkle that could give opponents fits throughout the season.

“His mindset mimics what we grew up playing,” Falcons sophomore Ally Harlin said of Misenko's aggressive use of the press Monday. “We all played together for youth and this is how we played, aggressive, pressing, everything. We're yelling, we're pumped every minute, and this is what we’re used to. This is exactly what we're looking for.”

That press Monday demonstrated Misenko’s faith in his players, trusting them to play aggressively and trusting that the pros (all the steals) would outweigh the cons (getting beat for layups).

But that’s not the only way Misenko has demonstrated trust.

Harlin, a primary beneficiary of that full-court press Monday who turned steals into a bevy of layups en route to 16 points, said she’s playing with a whole new confidence under Field’s new coach.

“Coach has done a phenomenal job giving me confidence,” Harlin said. “Last season, I don't think I would have been able to drive the way I do this season and he's really taught me how to do that.”

Confidence is a key part of what Misenko is trying to bring to Field.

“I can't speak for last year,” Misenko said. “All I know is I'm trying to change a culture and change the way things have been in the past and do things the way that I know how to do them.”

So far, so good.

“It doesn't even matter anymore that we're a younger team,” Harlin said. “Those two wins against Ravenna and Cloverleaf, those are huge for us because that's showing that [even though] we're young, we can still compete.”

Of course, there’s still a ton of work to do, starting with a red-hot Streetsboro team Thursday that put up 70 points against Cloverleaf Monday, followed by a Norton team that has long dominated the Metro.

“We've got a big week coming up,” Misenko said. “We've got Streetsboro on Thursday, we've got Norton on Monday and those two are at the top of the MAC, and we got to figure out how to play with them and we can't look ahead. I tell them every day, every game is the most important game. Can't worry about the next game or the game after that or whatever.”

Whatever happens when Field goes against two of the top teams in the MAC, what’s clear through five games is these aren’t the same Falcons that won eight games last season and two the year before.

“They're all sophomores,” Misenko said. “I've got two juniors and one senior, and then I got a ton of sophomores, so the future is bright. I'm thrilled. All we can do is keep getting better and I'm excited for what's to come.”

