OBITUARY: Helen Ruth (Simpson) Arnold

Helen Ruth (Simpson) Arnold, of Hendersonville, Tennessee passed away peacefully on December 4, 2022, surrounded by her girls.

Born February 23, 1935, to Tom and Nadine Simpson, Helen was a loving and caring individual who endeared everyone to her and had the gift of making everyone feel loved and welcomed.

Helen attended Dupont High School and graduated in 1953. After high school, she attended Memphis Baptist Hospital. In 1957, she married Melvin L. Arnold, the love of her life. Together they had 3 children and 5 grandchildren.

Helen and Mel were long time members at Madison Church of Christ and more recently active members of First Baptist Church in Hendersonville. Helen was a woman of many talents. She was an accomplished interior decorator, artist, golfer, and loved to travel. Helen and Mel were uniquely blessed by lifetime friends, many of which began through Lakeside Neighbors, an organization that provided them years of joy and lasting friendships.

Helen is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Mel Arnold.

She is survived by her sister, Peggy Montgomery, her children, Melanie (Tom) Hicks, Lauri (Stuart) Byrd, Julie (Bobby) Gettys, and stepson Don (Chris) Arnold. Helen has 5 grandchildren, Jordan Hicks, Madeleine (Paul) Kintzing, Blake (Kristyn) Byrd, Jake (Jenna) Gettys, and Jessie Gettys and numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

The family received friends on December 6, 2022, from 11:00-12:30 at Hendersonville Memory Gardens, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at 12:30 pm. https://www.hendersonvillefh.com

The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care provided by the staff at Clarendale, as well as the staff with High Point Hospice.

The family asks that those wishing to express sympathy consider making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association. Alzheimer’s Association/Donate to Fight Alzheimer’s Disease, http://www.alz.org

