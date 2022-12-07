ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

local21news.com

Autism health care provider opens clinic in Harrisburg

Regional autism health care provider, NeurAbilites Health Care, continues to expand across Pennsylvania with their opening of a new clinic in Harrisburg. NeurAbilities Health Care’s new clinic is specifically designed for children with autism, featuring an indoor play area to help children learn communication and socialization in settings addressing any sensory sensitivities.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Lower Paxton Township rings in the holidays with annual market

Lower Paxton Township put on their 4th annual Christkindlmarkt Saturday afternoon. Nearly 8,000 people made it down to walking Linglestown Road shopping from 127 local vendors and artists and even making a visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Sponsored by the Linglestown American Legion Post 272, one member said the...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Salvation Army sees drop in donations, but rise in need

HARRISBURG, Pa — For the past several weeks, the Salvation Army has been collecting donations using these red buckets, called the Red Kettle Campaign. But, they're seeing a 50% drop in donations compared to 2021. To try and solve this, the Harrisburg Salvation Army is participating in the National...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Three more arrested in large-scale Mexico to Reading trafficking ring

READING, Pa. (WFMZ-TV) - Detectives with the Berks County District Attorney's Office announced the arrests of Richard Rivera Maldonado, 49, of Exeter Township; Jason McGettigan, 25, of Norristown, Montgomery County; and Zuleslie Hernandez-Rosado, 29, of Reading. They join the 17 people who were arrested in roundups early Thursday morning. The...
READING, PA
local21news.com

Suspect installed card skimmer at 7-Eleven in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are advising the public to be aware of any possible thefts from their bank accounts, after police discovered a card skimmer at a 7-Eleven in Carroll Township. According to Carroll Township Police Department, the skimmer was found on Dec. 2 at around 4:20...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

New Chick-Fil-A location upsets Cumberland County residents

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A potential Chick- Fil- A in Lower Allen Township is facing opposition from residents. Many residents voicing concerns over the traffic the fast-food restaurant would create at Gettysburg Pike and Route 114 in Cumberland County. The property sits across from Country & Town Baptist...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

One pedestrian killed, another injured in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Harrisburg say a pedestrian was killed and another was injured Thursday night in the area of South Cameron and Market Streets. The Harrisburg Bureau of Police say when officers arrived they found a man and woman who had been hit by a vehicle.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Coroner called to serious traffic accident in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have released information regarding a "serious traffic accident" that occurred on Friday. According to the Manheim Borough Police Department, officers responded to the scene on Dec. 9 at about 2:44 p.m. at the intersection of Lebanon Rd. and Cider Press Rd. Once crews...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Neighbors say arrested Duncannon man was a possible shooter

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man was arrested this morning in connection with a possible shooter incident near the Duncannon Post Office. According to dispatch, the incident was first called in at around 4:36 a.m. on Saturday. CBS 21 News reporters were at the scene gathering more information.
DUNCANNON, PA
local21news.com

3-year-old boy among injured in triple shooting in York

YORK, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York are investigating a shooting that left three people injured, including a three-year-old boy. Authorities said the shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the 400 block of East Philadelphia Street on Friday. Officers say a 23-year-old female and a 21-year-old male were...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Suspicious fires set at Cumberland County park, police investigating

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Cumberland County say they are investigating two suspicious fires that have been set in Schaeffer Park. The Camp Hill Police Department says one fire was set on Sunday, December 4 and the other on Thursday, December 8. According to police, Borough property...
local21news.com

Snow showers expected overnight in PA after thick cloudy weather

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — We'll see cloudy skies tonight with a few snow showers developing overnight. Lows will be in the low 30s. Sunday will be very unsettled with on and off rain/snow showers much of the time. A slushy accumulation is possible, especially over the higher terrain. Highs Sunday will be around 40. A lingering rain/snow shower is possible Sunday night with lows in the low 30s.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

