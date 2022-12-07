Read full article on original website
Autism health care provider opens clinic in Harrisburg
Regional autism health care provider, NeurAbilites Health Care, continues to expand across Pennsylvania with their opening of a new clinic in Harrisburg. NeurAbilities Health Care’s new clinic is specifically designed for children with autism, featuring an indoor play area to help children learn communication and socialization in settings addressing any sensory sensitivities.
Hired worker threatens resident and tries to break into Lancaster County home
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Manheim Township Police say that a man is on the loose after allegedly threatening the resident over the phone and unsuccessfully trying to break into their home. Authorities say that 23-year-old Gran Abdul Rashid had been hired by a homeowner on the 2000 block...
Lower Paxton Township rings in the holidays with annual market
Lower Paxton Township put on their 4th annual Christkindlmarkt Saturday afternoon. Nearly 8,000 people made it down to walking Linglestown Road shopping from 127 local vendors and artists and even making a visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Sponsored by the Linglestown American Legion Post 272, one member said the...
Salvation Army sees drop in donations, but rise in need
HARRISBURG, Pa — For the past several weeks, the Salvation Army has been collecting donations using these red buckets, called the Red Kettle Campaign. But, they're seeing a 50% drop in donations compared to 2021. To try and solve this, the Harrisburg Salvation Army is participating in the National...
Three more arrested in large-scale Mexico to Reading trafficking ring
READING, Pa. (WFMZ-TV) - Detectives with the Berks County District Attorney's Office announced the arrests of Richard Rivera Maldonado, 49, of Exeter Township; Jason McGettigan, 25, of Norristown, Montgomery County; and Zuleslie Hernandez-Rosado, 29, of Reading. They join the 17 people who were arrested in roundups early Thursday morning. The...
Suspect installed card skimmer at 7-Eleven in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are advising the public to be aware of any possible thefts from their bank accounts, after police discovered a card skimmer at a 7-Eleven in Carroll Township. According to Carroll Township Police Department, the skimmer was found on Dec. 2 at around 4:20...
WATCH: East Shore Diner prepares to move to West Shore due to I-83 expansion project
The East Shore Diner is a landmark in Harrisburg and now it’s getting ready to move to it’s new homeon the West Shore. “This was the front of the diner,” East Shore Diner Owner Bill Katsifis told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York, walking her through the diner Thursday.
New Chick-Fil-A location upsets Cumberland County residents
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A potential Chick- Fil- A in Lower Allen Township is facing opposition from residents. Many residents voicing concerns over the traffic the fast-food restaurant would create at Gettysburg Pike and Route 114 in Cumberland County. The property sits across from Country & Town Baptist...
One dead, with blood trail leading to injured boy in Lancaster shooting
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lancaster City officers are investigating the scene of a shooting that took the life of one man and injured a juvenile boy. According to police, they had received reports of gunshots fired near Ruby St. and Prangley Ave. at around 11:34 p.m. on Dec. 9.
Burglar caught on video stealing from ball machine at York County golf course
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Carroll Township Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a robber who, after unsuccessfully stealing from a laundromat, went to a golf course and was caught on video stealing. Officials say the first theft attempt happened on Dec. 9 at...
One pedestrian killed, another injured in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Harrisburg say a pedestrian was killed and another was injured Thursday night in the area of South Cameron and Market Streets. The Harrisburg Bureau of Police say when officers arrived they found a man and woman who had been hit by a vehicle.
Coroner called to serious traffic accident in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have released information regarding a "serious traffic accident" that occurred on Friday. According to the Manheim Borough Police Department, officers responded to the scene on Dec. 9 at about 2:44 p.m. at the intersection of Lebanon Rd. and Cider Press Rd. Once crews...
Neighbors say arrested Duncannon man was a possible shooter
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man was arrested this morning in connection with a possible shooter incident near the Duncannon Post Office. According to dispatch, the incident was first called in at around 4:36 a.m. on Saturday. CBS 21 News reporters were at the scene gathering more information.
Woman fails to return to Franklin County Jail from work release employer, police say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Franklin County say they are searching for a woman who failed to return to the Franklin County Jail following her authorized work release. The Franklin County Adult Probation Department has an active arrest warrant for Kathleen Elizabeth Castro-Zavala. According to authorities Castro-Zavala...
CBS 21 Days of Caring | Toys for Tots making the holidays brighter for kids for 75 years
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Toys for Tots is celebrating its 75th Anniversary this year. The program was started in 1947 by a Marine Corps Reserve Major after being inspired by his wife. Today, Toys for Tots averages 18 million toys to seven million kids each year. In Harrisburg, 16,000 kids received toys last year.
PA Turnpike reopens in Franklin County following crash in Tuscarora Tunnel
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Officials say the crash has been cleared and the PA Turnpike is now reopen. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | A crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike inside the Tuscarora Tunnel in Metal Township, Franklin County has all traffic stopped in both directions at the tunnel, according to officials.
3-year-old boy among injured in triple shooting in York
YORK, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York are investigating a shooting that left three people injured, including a three-year-old boy. Authorities said the shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the 400 block of East Philadelphia Street on Friday. Officers say a 23-year-old female and a 21-year-old male were...
Suspicious fires set at Cumberland County park, police investigating
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Cumberland County say they are investigating two suspicious fires that have been set in Schaeffer Park. The Camp Hill Police Department says one fire was set on Sunday, December 4 and the other on Thursday, December 8. According to police, Borough property...
Snow showers expected overnight in PA after thick cloudy weather
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — We'll see cloudy skies tonight with a few snow showers developing overnight. Lows will be in the low 30s. Sunday will be very unsettled with on and off rain/snow showers much of the time. A slushy accumulation is possible, especially over the higher terrain. Highs Sunday will be around 40. A lingering rain/snow shower is possible Sunday night with lows in the low 30s.
Woman allegedly steals nearly $4k in electronics, police seek identity
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say they are looking for a person who allegedly stole nearly $4,000 in merchandise from the Majik Rent to Own store on the 1600 block of Lincoln Highway East. According to authorities, a woman went into the store and asked...
