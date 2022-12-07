Read full article on original website
Related
Sadly, we might not get a USB-C iPhone until the iPhone 17
There was much excitement in October when the European Council approved legislation that will require many consumer electronic devices to feature a USB-C charging port. The new rule, which is designed to reduce waste, covers phones so would seem to mean that Apple will have to give us what almost everyone already wants – an iPhone with USB-C instead of the company's own Lightning cable.
AI reveals what famous artists' paintings might look like today
Text-to-image AI art generators have a lot to answer for. They've been generating a huge amount of controversy in recent months for their ability to mimic the style of famous artists based on nothing but a short text prompt, but here's one project that's put the cutting-edge creative tech to work for a good cause.
New John Wick 4 poster features an awesome optical illusion
If you feel that film posters aren't what they once were, you're not alone. Fans have been decrying the banality of the ubiquitous 'floating heads' design for years now, and genuinely original ideas seem few and far between in 2022. But the new John Wick poster is bucking the trend.
iPhone 15 rumoured to feature seductive MacBook Pro design
IPhone 15 rumours are coming in thick and fast now that the iPhone 14 has been out for, what, a whole two months. From rumours of a titanium iPhone 15 Ultra to an iPhone with USB-C and no buttons, there's plenty of speculation about what Apple will have in store for us next year.
New Apple logo revives iconic colours for major store launch
The Apple logo is one of the most recognisable designs in tech thanks to its exemplary elegance and simplicity. It's so memorable, in fact, that the brand can play with references to previous iterations in a way that everyone immediately recognises. That's the case in a new logo design revealed...
TikTok is stunned that this '3D' optical illusion actually works
We love a good optical illusion here at Creative Bloq, and we've seen them come in all forms. We've seen plenty of optical illusions that fool our eyes into seeing movement where there isn't any or seeing colour changes that don't exist. But this one's a bit different, this optical...
These motivational AI celebrity cats are what the internet was invented for
Ever wondered what Elon Musk or Che Guevara would look like as cats? No, neither have we. But someone out there has, and the advances in AI-art generators mean they no longer have to only imagine what the resulting feline would like. They've created Inspired Cat Daily, an entire YouTube channel dedicated to AI-generated images of cats inspired by celebrities.
Cricut Autopress: everything explained
Cricut Autopress is the newest heat press machine you can buy, here we explain everything you need to know. The Cricut Autopress is the brand's newest and largest heat press machine, and it changes the way you can create shirt and apparel designs from home. If you're a crafter or creative looking to create a second income the Cricut Autopress offers a near-commercial heat press in the home. It can look a little unwieldy but as you'll see in this article the Cricut Autopress makes professional projects easy.
We can't quite believe the design of the limited-edition Xiaomi 12T Pro
Just when we complain that smart phone designs all look the same, along comes something... different. Most phone brands tend to aim for a device that looks sleek, elegant.. or at least new and clean. But Xiaomi's taken a very unusual approach with the launch of a limited-edition version of the Xiaomi 12T Pro.
Why Lensa's viral AI Magic Avatar tool is infuriating artists
It's been quite the year for AI art, with tools like DALL-E 2 and Stable Diffusion grabbing headlines thanks to their scarily impressive text-to-image capabilities. But while often impressive, AI art is also a little murky when it comes to ethics – and the latest viral app is proving the most controversial yet.
So you're telling me this art was created with a typewriter?
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and one artist is out to prove that, making pictures from words by typing them out. He types his captivating visual art into existence with retro tools more associated with journalists and office secretaries than artists. Anyone who thinks the typewriter...
DreamWorks has a new logo animation – and absolutely nobody is happy about it
Animated logos are everywhere these days. Everyone from Hollywood studios to your local corner shop has one.... OK, maybe not quite. But pretty much anyone who uses video for communication on digital platforms wants an animated logo. And with good reason, a little bit of animation can go a long way to making an iconic logo even more memorable.
Glass Onion movie posters cause creative havoc
The sequel to Knives Out, called Glass Onion, gets a series of colourful eye-catching posters but their font-based design is a challenge corners of the internet are happy to abuse. The 10 posters each feature a large glass letter and spell out the film's name, Glass Onion. Naturally some on...
World's oldest logo infographic baffles the internet
A good logo design can be almost timeless, creating a memorable, recognisable brand identity that withstands changes in trends. And looking over the logos of some. of the oldest brands around can show just how much that is true. Reddit users are pouring over an infographic that claims to show...
Today's Google Doodle might just be the most delightful yet
Google Doodles have been around almost as long as the search engine itself – and have become more and more interactive. What initially started as subtle tweaks to the Google logo are now often fully-fledged experiences – and this might be the most dynamic yet. Today's Google Doodle...
Gmail creator predicts 'total disruption' for Google as new chatbot ChatGPT challenges tech giant's monopoly on internet searches: 'AI will eliminate the search engine result page'
The computer developer who created Gmail is predicting Google may have only a year or two left before 'total disruption' of its search engine occurs after the release of a sophisticated chatbot that uses artificial intelligence (AI). Last week ChatGPT was released by OpenAI, a company co-founded by Elon Musk...
What even is Disney's Strange World, anyway?
Disney is responsible for the most loved animated films in history. That's usually reflected in the cold reality of its numbers at the box office, with hits like The Lion King remake and Frozen II grossing around $1.5billion. But its latest animated adventure suggests that it doesn't always have that magic touch.
Could these be the hottest design trends of 2023?
With less than a month left to go until New Year, we were just thinking, isn't it about time we started to see people's predictions for the design trends of 2023? Well sure enough, the trends prediction season has begun. So will 2023 design trends be the same as 2022......
Pantone's Colour of the Year is here (and so are the weird products)
As someone wise once said, three things are certain in life: death, taxes and the Pantone Colour of the Year. Once again, the colour authority has chosen a new hue to represent the year ahead – and this time it's Magenta. 'Viva Magenta' (PANTONE 18-1750) is a "powerful and...
New art exhibit gives kids' favourites an extremely dark twist
Christmas is fast approaching, and for parents that often means a mad dash to get hold of this year's must-have toy. However, one designer has come up with some creations that aren't likely to be on any kid's Christmas list – we hope. An inventor and engineer has created...
Creative Bloq
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.https://www.creativebloq.com/
Comments / 0