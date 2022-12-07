ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures

A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
STANFORD, CA
Police Investigating Commercial Burglary At Restaurant

DALY CITY (BCN) Police in Daly City are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred last week at a restaurant. The burglary occurred at Tom San Ramen overnight between 11:40 p.m. on Nov. 30 and 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 1, according to the Daly City Police Department. Police said a suspect...
DALY CITY, CA
San Jose Spotlight: One Vote Leads Sunnyvale Candidate To Victory

However you say it, Murali Srinivasan won the race for the open District 3 Sunnyvale City Council seat by the slimmest of margins: a single vote. Srinivasan received 2,813 out of 5,625 votes, while opponent Justin Wang received 2,812 votes, according to election results from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters, which were certified Thursday.
SUNNYVALE, CA
Update: Arrest For Murder Of Elderly Woman Ends Fear Surrounding Her Death

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for the brutal killing of a 78-year-old woman in Vallejo last year, police announced Thursday after a year-long investigation. Elijah Pulealli, 19, was identified as the suspect in Linda Tyrrell's death and the Vallejo Police Department along with the U.S. Marshals Office took him into custody Wednesday. Pulealli is being held without bail and the Solano County District Attorney's Office has charged him with murder, according to Vallejo police.
VALLEJO, CA
Fatal Collision On Northbound I-680 Closes Connection From Westbound I-580

DUBLIN (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision in Dublin early Thursday on northbound Interstate Highway 680 has closed the connecting on-ramp from westbound Interstate Highway 580. Officers responded to a 3:08 a.m. report of a vehicle collision with a guard rail. A SigAlert was issued at 3:48...
DUBLIN, CA
San Jose St. 75, Santa Clara 64

SANTA CLARA (8-3) Braun 2-7 0-0 4, Justice 9-16 2-2 25, Bediako 1-6 0-2 2, Podziemski 5-12 0-0 12, Stewart 6-15 4-5 19, Holt 1-4 0-0 2, Akametu 0-4 0-0 0, Knapper 0-0 0-0 0, Tilly 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 6-9 64. Halftime_Santa Clara 37-29. 3-Point Goals_San Jose St....
SANTA CLARA, CA

