Zanesville, OH

Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce's Festival of Trees celebrates 30 years

By Chris Crook, Zanesville Times Recorder
 3 days ago
ZANESVILLE − The Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce's 30th annual Festival of Trees raised $71,000 for the chamber, setting a record for the chamber's main fundraiser. The 212 entries represented a return to form, as the auction was held in-person this year at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Welcome Center following the COVID-19 pandemic. Appleman Electric's Christmas basket brought in the most money with $2,250. Varsity Title's Harry Potter-theme Christmas tree was voted the People's Choice for large trees.

The money raised from the auction helps to fund the chamber's operations, programs and events that showcase and support local businesses.

Chamber of Commerce President Dana Matz said it was wonderful to have the event back in-person, and to experience the pronounced energy during the bidding. He also said it was great to see the creativity of the entries.

