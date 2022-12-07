ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

kttn.com

Four teenagers from Missouri face charges in shooting death of taxi driver

Four teenagers from St. Louis County, Missouri are now facing federal charges in the fatal shooting of a cab driver in Hazelwood in April. Tywon Harris, now 19, Coron Dees, 19, and Jeremiah Allen, 18, were indicted in federal court in June on a robbery charge and a charge of aiding and abetting the commission of a murder.
HAZELWOOD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Hillsboro woman arrested for alleged DWI following crash near Grubville

A 26-year-old Hillsboro woman was arrested Friday, Dec. 9, for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following an accident on Hwy. 30 west of Whisper Valley Road north of Grubville. She was injured in the accident, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:40 a.m., the woman was driving a 2001...
HILLSBORO, MO
KMOV

1 person dead following overnight double shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in an overnight double shooting Saturday morning, authorities say. According to SLMPD, the shooting occurred around 12:47 a.m. at the intersection of Sherry Avenue and Riverview Boulevard. Police reported that two people were found shot in front of a house. One,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Woman, 23, found shot to death in south St. Louis alley

ST. LOUIS — A woman was found shot to death overnight Saturday in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded shortly after midnight for a call of shots fired at the intersection of Loughborough and S. Broadway. They found a 23-year-old woman in an alley on the 6800 block of S. Broadway, bleeding from the head.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KFVS12

Farmington man charged with murder in death of father

A shooter out of Butler County is due in court this upcoming Monday for a status hearing. SEMO Fans more than doubled the number of toys collected at the annual Happy Slapowitz Teddy Bear Toss this year. Deadly officer involved shooting in Butler County. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. Investigators...
FARMINGTON, MO
kjluradio.com

Washington man arrested for dealing Fentanyl and methamphetamine

A man suspected of peddling Fentanyl and methamphetamine is arrested in Franklin County. The Washington Police Department reports the Franklin County SWAT Team served a search warrant Thursday morning at a home in the 500 block of Madison Avenue. The search warrant was part of an investigation by the Franklin County Drug Task Force.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO

