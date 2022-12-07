Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Four teenagers from Missouri face charges in shooting death of taxi driver
Four teenagers from St. Louis County, Missouri are now facing federal charges in the fatal shooting of a cab driver in Hazelwood in April. Tywon Harris, now 19, Coron Dees, 19, and Jeremiah Allen, 18, were indicted in federal court in June on a robbery charge and a charge of aiding and abetting the commission of a murder.
6 shot, 4 killed in St. Louis crimes since Friday
At least five people have been shot and three have died in shootings since the start of the weekend, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
myleaderpaper.com
Man working at Arnold Taco Bell charged with felonies for allegedly shooting customer
A St. Louis man who was working at the Taco Bell, 1932 Richardson Road, in Arnold and got into a dispute with a customer is facing felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly shooting the customer in the restaurant’s drive-thru lane, according to court records. Herbert Williams Harris, 24, of...
Driver wanted in East St. Louis hit-and-run
Nearly two weeks after a deadly hit-and-run collision in East St. Louis, police are searching for the accused driver and a vehicle.
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro woman arrested for alleged DWI following crash near Grubville
A 26-year-old Hillsboro woman was arrested Friday, Dec. 9, for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following an accident on Hwy. 30 west of Whisper Valley Road north of Grubville. She was injured in the accident, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:40 a.m., the woman was driving a 2001...
kjluradio.com
Franklin County man charged for allegedly firing shots at cars, store front in St. Clair
A Franklin County man faces several felony charges for allegedly firing into two vehicles in St. Clair. Ricky Walton, of St. Clair, is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. He’s being held without bond.
krcgtv.com
Wallet found in St. Louis offers no clues in Osage Beach man's death
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The wallet of a man found dead in Miller County Wednesday was found in St. Louis recently, but detectives say it offers no clue as to the events that led to Ralph Toby Pannier's death and subsequent discovery in a wooded area near Tuscumbia. A person...
KMOV
Family of fallen St. Louis City police officer waits patiently as accused killer changes plea to insanity
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Nearly two and a half years after Officer Tamarris Bohannon was shot and killed responding to a call in the Tower Grove South neighborhood, his family is still waiting for their day in court. Bohannon, 29, had worked for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for...
KMOV
1 person dead following overnight double shooting in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in an overnight double shooting Saturday morning, authorities say. According to SLMPD, the shooting occurred around 12:47 a.m. at the intersection of Sherry Avenue and Riverview Boulevard. Police reported that two people were found shot in front of a house. One,...
FOX2now.com
Missouri police shoot, kill man who allegedly charged officers outside restaurant
Maryland Heights police say when detectives approached a wanted 48-year-old man at a Dave & Buster’s on Wednesday, he pulled out a weapon and advanced toward them. One detective then fired. Missouri police shoot, kill man who allegedly charged …. Maryland Heights police say when detectives approached a wanted...
17-Year-Old To Be Tried As Adult in St. Louis Cab Driver's Shooting Death
Federal prosecutors accuse Trishawn Jones of a cold-blooded killing after robbery
Woman, 23, found shot to death in south St. Louis alley
ST. LOUIS — A woman was found shot to death overnight Saturday in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded shortly after midnight for a call of shots fired at the intersection of Loughborough and S. Broadway. They found a 23-year-old woman in an alley on the 6800 block of S. Broadway, bleeding from the head.
Man killed by police in St. Louis County identified
He charged at police detectives who were trying to arrest him.
Man sentenced after reduced charge in 2021 St. Louis murder
A man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after a reduced charge in a 2021 St. Louis murder case.
KFVS12
Farmington man charged with murder in death of father
A shooter out of Butler County is due in court this upcoming Monday for a status hearing. SEMO Fans more than doubled the number of toys collected at the annual Happy Slapowitz Teddy Bear Toss this year. Deadly officer involved shooting in Butler County. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. Investigators...
4 teens now facing federal charges in April shooting death of taxi driver
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Four teenagers are now facing federal charges in the deadly shooting of a taxi driver found in the parking lot of Hazelwood Central High School in April. In a press release, U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming's office said 19-year-olds Tywon Harris and Coron Dees and...
kjluradio.com
Washington man arrested for dealing Fentanyl and methamphetamine
A man suspected of peddling Fentanyl and methamphetamine is arrested in Franklin County. The Washington Police Department reports the Franklin County SWAT Team served a search warrant Thursday morning at a home in the 500 block of Madison Avenue. The search warrant was part of an investigation by the Franklin County Drug Task Force.
Car thieves striking more in the daytime, causing concerns
There is a frightening new St. Louis-area crime trend: thieves striking in daylight and early evening hours.
So St. Louis: Elected Official Braves Traffic, Saves Old Man
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
St. Louis area mail carriers targeted by criminals who want your money
They’re looking for universal mailbox keys, so they can steal your money.
