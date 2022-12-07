The Quarter Finals of the 2022 World Cup kick off with what should be a titanic battle between Croatia and Brazil. One one side is one of the finer embodiments of jogo bonito that we have seen in recent years with a fluid Brazilian side that runs deep with quality and creativity in every position on the pitch. Against them is the solid rigidity of a Croat defence that takes no prisoners and keeps them in every game for just long enough to make a difference on the attacking end.

2 DAYS AGO