Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
World Cup Previews: Croatia vs Brazil | A Clash of Styles
The Quarter Finals of the 2022 World Cup kick off with what should be a titanic battle between Croatia and Brazil. One one side is one of the finer embodiments of jogo bonito that we have seen in recent years with a fluid Brazilian side that runs deep with quality and creativity in every position on the pitch. Against them is the solid rigidity of a Croat defence that takes no prisoners and keeps them in every game for just long enough to make a difference on the attacking end.
SB Nation
Manchester City Women v Manchester United Women: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City Take on United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, knowing victory will put them level on points with the reds. United have had a decent start to the season but City will be looking to claim their tenth straight win in all competitions against a side that they are yet to lose to in the WSL. City have won all three home matches against United without conceding a goal, and have drawn the two games played at Leigh Sports Village.
SB Nation
Everton Women vs Brighton & Hove Albion: FA WSL Match Preview
Everton Women will go in search of a first WSL win in three this weekend as they travel to Brighton, and will be boosted by the return of a number of key players. Katrine Veje is available after almost six weeks on the sidelines, while Izzy Christiansen and Clare Wheeler are also back in contention.
BBC
Women's Super League: Five talking points including Manchester and London derbies
Women's Super League - Manchester City v Manchester United. Venue: Etihad Stadium Date: Sunday, 11 December Kick-off: 12:30 GMT. Coverage: Watch on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website. The final round of Women's Super League games takes place this weekend as teams aim to finish the year on...
Yardbarker
Video – On this day, Juventus lifted the 85 Intercontinental Cup
On this day in 1985, Juventus and Argentinos Juniors clashed heads in Tokyo for the annual Intercontinental Cup, a competition that used to take place between the European champions and their South American counterparts. The Argentines took the lead twice, but the Bianconeri equalized the first time through Michel Platini’s...
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, quarterfinals: Croatia vs. Brazil; Netherlands vs. Argentina
We’re down to just eight teams from the 32 that began play at the World Cup a couple weeks ago, and those who remain are truly the cream of the crop (and also Morocco). Nearly every quarterfinal is a must-see matchup. CROATIA vs. BRAZIL. Date / Time: Friday, December...
Sunderland vs West Brom: How to watch on TV and live stream
How can you catch the action from the Stadium of Light if you can't be there yourself?
SB Nation
The importance of Mike Dodds: Will he play his part in developing Sunderland’s future stars?
This World Cup has thrown up a number of interesting Sunderland AFC links, both past and present - and perhaps the most fascinating one is the emerging profile of Mike Dodds, our current Head of Player Development. Last February Dodds was - clearly reluctantly - thrown into the spotlight when...
Watch: Harry Kane Scores Penalty As England Draw Level Against France - Qatar 2022 World Cup
Harry Kane levels things up from the spot as England equalise after France took the lead through Aurelien Tchouameni.
BBC
Partick Thistle: Duncan Smillie could become new club chairman as peace breaks out
Former Glasgow Rocks owner Duncan Smillie could become strife-torn Partick Thistle's new chairman. Chair Jacqui Low and six directors resigned this week after recent fan protests followed the Partick Thistle FC Trust becoming majority shareholder. Smillie was the only director not to resign, but trustee Neil Drain told BBC Scotland...
SB Nation
Marcus Bettinelli still hoping for a chance to impress at Chelsea
Since joining Chelsea eighteen months ago, in the summer of 2021, Marcus Bettinelli has made exactly one appearance for the club, in the FA Cup third round match against non-league Chesterfield FC. Now, obviously, having signed up as the third-string goalkeeper, expectations should’ve been and probably would’ve been well managed...
SB Nation
Real Madrid Femenino 1-1 Chelsea FCW, Women’s Champions League: Post-match reaction
In our first match against Real Madrid this season, it took Chelsea almost 70 minutes to open the scoring against the Spaniards at Kingsmeadow. On the return match in Madrid the Blues would do whatever they could from kickoff to not wait as long, with Sam Kerr almost doing it — and failing to score on an open goal by hitting the crossbar with her first attempt in the game.
Watch: Giroud Goal Gives France World Cup Quarter Final Lead Over England
The AC Milan striker has headed France into a 2-1 lead against England.
World Cup exit leaves Southgate considering England position
Gareth Southgate is considering his future as England coach after a third shot at a major tournament ended in disappointment
SB Nation
Paul Ince Delighted With ‘Fantastic Start’ To Festive Period With 1-0 Coventry Win
The Royals returned to league duty after the mid-season break to a fantastic 1-0 victory against Coventry City at the SCL Stadium. Amadou Mbengue’s first professional goal in the second half secured the points and moved Reading to eighth in the Championship, just one point off the play-offs. Manager...
Yardbarker
Report: Joao Felix Wants Manchester United Move Amid Chelsea Interest
Joao Felix would prefer a move to Manchester United instead of anywhere else, amid links from Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League. Felix is set to leave Atletico in the coming months. The Portuguese forward has had a falling out with Diego Simeone, and the club believe the best...
SB Nation
WhaleFin to terminate Chelsea shirt sleeve sponsorship — report
The cryptocurrency gravy train is threatening to run completely off the rails, and amid an industry-wide downturn, not to mention the collapse of the FTX exchange, companies are tightening belts, cutting back spending, and instituting mass layoffs — while continuing to pretend that this isn’t just a giant house of cards.
Erik Ten Hag Responds To Cristiano Ronaldo Interview & Manchester United Exit
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has responded to the interview undertaken by Cristiano Ronaldo before his Old Trafford exit.
‘I hope he stays’: Rice and Maguire back Gareth Southgate to stick with England
Gareth Southgate has been backed to continue as the England manager by Declan Rice and Harry Maguire
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo never told me he wanted to leave Man Utd, says Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag only discovered Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Manchester United when he saw the interview where the Portuguese forward said he had "no respect" for the Dutch manager. Ronaldo gave the controversial interview in November in which the 37-year-old also criticised the club and said he "felt betrayed".
Comments / 1