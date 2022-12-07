Read full article on original website
Tracking Oklahoma’s next rain maker as we head into the weekend!
Next storm system on the way for Later Friday, Friday Night into Saturday. It’s slowing down a tad so rain will linger on Saturday across southeastern OK most of the day! While W-NW OK is dry and sunny! Here’s a look at possible rainfall amounts Friday ending Saturday Night to the southeast.
Friday night rain leads to dry weekend
Rain will move into Oklahoma Friday evening and become more widespread overnight. Some of the heaviest showers may have a few rumbles of thunder, however no strong storms are expected. Track the rain here. Some rainfall totals may exceed an inch where the heaviest rain falls, but unfortunately northern and...
Strong storms possible with next system
Another system that appears to be stronger than our last arrives Monday and Tuesday. With strong south winds Monday, temps will head to near 60. Expect a good deal of clouds with some drizzle likely as well. Rain and storms will be widespread Monday night and Tuesday morning with a...
Luke Combs’ concert brings thousands into Oklahoma City, boosting revenue for many local businesses
It’s the biggest weekend downtown Oklahoma City has seen in more than five years with a record-breaking number of people flocking to the city for concerts at the Paycom Center.
This Oklahoma Town has Been Named the Ugliest City in the Entire Sooner State
First let me say, don't shoot the messenger. I didn't call this the ugliest town in Oklahoma, I'm just letting you know what's being said and reported. After all, I actually live in this city. I will say there is some truth to this, as much as that hurts to say. My hometown certainly isn't going to win any beauty contests any day soon.
Owner of popular Bricktown country bar, Cowboy Ranch, dies
OKLAHOMA CITY — The owner of the popular Bricktown country bar, Cowboy Ranch, has died. Jeff Rogers owned several businesses in Oklahoma City and Edmond. On Thursday, KOCO 5 reported those restaurants had been shut down. Court documents said Rogers failed to pay rent dating back to January 2021....
Shooting in NE OKC leaves one person hospitalized
Oklahoma City Police confirm just after 2 pm one man has been hospitalized after shooting during a robbery at intersection of Northeast 11th Street and North Wisconsin Avenue.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority puts $5 billion project on hold after court decision
OKLAHOMA CITY — A multi-billion dollar project aimed at improving Oklahoma roads is currently on pause as the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority navigates its next steps. On Dec. 1, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority received lost a decision in an Open Meetings Act lawsuit filed in Cleveland County District Court. The...
Rollover collision on I-44 Westbound has both lanes blocked
Troopers are on scene with a rollover collision on I-44 westbound at MM146 in Oklahoma County.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
Person shot in northeast Oklahoma City, police investigating
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a robbery shooting in northeast Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital on Saturday afternoon. Reports say the incident occurred near Northeast 11th and Wisconsin Ave at around 2:05 p.m. Police say one person was shot and taken to the hospital.
Sewage spill at Bethany/Warr Acres treatment plant floods residential streets
Residents in Bethany are awakening to a strong stench in the air. The Bethany water plant experienced flooding problems this morning with raw sewage spilling into the roadway.
The Best Place To Live In Oklahoma
If you want to find the best place to live in Oklahoma, it will take careful consideration of a few regions. But here's the best city in the state to live in.
15 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: December 8-11
Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year in OKC! Whether you have an active family or the type to appreciate the arts, there are events for everyone to enjoy. What if you could watch your favorite holiday classics on the side of a downtown building? Now you can at The Jones Assembly’s “Miracle on Fred Jones Ave.” installation by local artist Mat Miller of 1984 Studios. This is largest projection mapping project in OKC, presenting everyone’s favorite holiday movies on the Film Row restaurant’s 115-foot exterior. The installation can be seen every night from dark to close, so come celebrate the season with some movie magic! Free, 901 W. Sheridan Ave., OKC.
Chickasha leg lamp catches eyes of tourists, possible investors
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KOKH) — A 50-foot tall leg lamp, based off the one featured in the 1983 film A Christmas Story, in downtown Chickasha is catching the eyes of tourists and possible investors alike. According to the Chickasha Economic Development Council, a California man is looking to spend $5.5...
WATCH: Crews battle fire at Yukon home
YUKON, Okla. — Crews battled a fire that sparked at a home Friday afternoon in Yukon. The fire was at a home in the 300 block of Out West Trail, near Reno Avenue and Czech Hall Road. Sky 5 flew over the scene, showing flames coming through the roof.
Film depicting landmark Native American case to be shot in Oklahoma
A landmark case that changed the course of Native American rights in the United States will soon be depicted on the big screen.
Bethany Fire & Rescue responds to multiple Southern Nazarene University bus fires
According to Bethany Fire and Rescue, multiple busses caught fire at Southern Nazarene University around 7 a.m. Friday morning.
Auto pedestrian collision in SW OKC leaves one person dead
Oklahoma Police Department is on the scene working a auto-pedestrian accident near SW 60th & Western.
Barriers help prevent trash, pollution from getting into Oklahoma waterways
OKLAHOMA CITY — If you get a good look at the Oklahoma River, it usually looks pretty clean. And that's not by accident. Floating trash barriers are in place to catch pollution before it gets into the main waterway. "You'll see anything from Styrofoam cups to coolers, to logs,...
