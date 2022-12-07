ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KFOR

Tracking Oklahoma’s next rain maker as we head into the weekend!

Next storm system on the way for Later Friday, Friday Night into Saturday. It’s slowing down a tad so rain will linger on Saturday across southeastern OK most of the day! While W-NW OK is dry and sunny! Here’s a look at possible rainfall amounts Friday ending Saturday Night to the southeast.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Friday night rain leads to dry weekend

Rain will move into Oklahoma Friday evening and become more widespread overnight. Some of the heaviest showers may have a few rumbles of thunder, however no strong storms are expected. Track the rain here. Some rainfall totals may exceed an inch where the heaviest rain falls, but unfortunately northern and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Strong storms possible with next system

Another system that appears to be stronger than our last arrives Monday and Tuesday. With strong south winds Monday, temps will head to near 60. Expect a good deal of clouds with some drizzle likely as well. Rain and storms will be widespread Monday night and Tuesday morning with a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Owner of popular Bricktown country bar, Cowboy Ranch, dies

OKLAHOMA CITY — The owner of the popular Bricktown country bar, Cowboy Ranch, has died. Jeff Rogers owned several businesses in Oklahoma City and Edmond. On Thursday, KOCO 5 reported those restaurants had been shut down. Court documents said Rogers failed to pay rent dating back to January 2021....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Person shot in northeast Oklahoma City, police investigating

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a robbery shooting in northeast Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital on Saturday afternoon. Reports say the incident occurred near Northeast 11th and Wisconsin Ave at around 2:05 p.m. Police say one person was shot and taken to the hospital.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
405magazine.com

15 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: December 8-11

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year in OKC! Whether you have an active family or the type to appreciate the arts, there are events for everyone to enjoy. What if you could watch your favorite holiday classics on the side of a downtown building? Now you can at The Jones Assembly’s “Miracle on Fred Jones Ave.” installation by local artist Mat Miller of 1984 Studios. This is largest projection mapping project in OKC, presenting everyone’s favorite holiday movies on the Film Row restaurant’s 115-foot exterior. The installation can be seen every night from dark to close, so come celebrate the season with some movie magic! Free, 901 W. Sheridan Ave., OKC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Chickasha leg lamp catches eyes of tourists, possible investors

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KOKH) — A 50-foot tall leg lamp, based off the one featured in the 1983 film A Christmas Story, in downtown Chickasha is catching the eyes of tourists and possible investors alike. According to the Chickasha Economic Development Council, a California man is looking to spend $5.5...
CHICKASHA, OK
KOCO

WATCH: Crews battle fire at Yukon home

YUKON, Okla. — Crews battled a fire that sparked at a home Friday afternoon in Yukon. The fire was at a home in the 300 block of Out West Trail, near Reno Avenue and Czech Hall Road. Sky 5 flew over the scene, showing flames coming through the roof.
YUKON, OK

