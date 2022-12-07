Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Leeds apartment block plans approved by single vote
Plans for two new city centre tower blocks in Leeds have been approved by a single vote. Developer Glenbrook is now set to build the 16 and 19-storey buildings near the city's railway station on Whitehall Road. Residents in neighbouring flats had objected, saying the flats would overshadow their own...
BBC
Bristol Royal Infirmary A&E may move sites in £200m development
A new city centre accident and emergency department could be built after the current one was declared "not fit for purpose". The A&E at Bristol Royal Infirmary (BRI) may move to nearby Marlborough Hill, with staff flats and a car park demolished to make way for it. An outline report...
BBC
Oxford Railway Station redevelopment delayed
The redevelopment of Oxford railway station has been delayed because Network Rail is not ready to start work. The station is undergoing the £161m scheme to cope with an expected increase in services and passengers. A new entrance will be built, along with a new platform, and Botley Road...
BBC
Calls for franchising system amid Bristol 'bus crisis'
Pressure is mounting on the West of England metro mayor to consider a new bus franchising deal amid growing problems with local bus services. Bristol City Council will vote on a motion to urge metro mayor Dan Norris to commission a study on adopting a franchising system. A deal could...
When are the train strikes happening and what impact will they have?
Train passengers face weeks of disruption over Christmas and into the New Year.Here the PA news agency answers eight key questions on what is happening.-What is the dispute about?Trade unions representing railway workers at Network Rail and train operating companies have been engaged in a long running row over jobs, pay and conditions.-Which workers are going on strike in the coming weeks?Thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT).-When are the strikes happening?There are two 48-hour strikes planned for before Christmas, and two in the New Year.The affected dates in December are Tuesday 13 and Wednesday 14,...
BBC
Cost of living: Woman, 78, lives in bedroom to keep warm
A 78-year-old woman has described how she spends most of her time living in her bedroom because she cannot afford to heat the rest of her home. Audrey Roberts said she has been like this for years and is used to it, but this is the coldest she has known.
Will the new rail strike wreck the Christmas getaway?
The announcement of more rail strike dates has sparked fears that many people will be unable to visit loved ones over Christmas.Train services on Christmas Eve are usually packed with people making journeys to spend the festive period with friends and family.The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has announced that its members at Network Rail will hold industrial action from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on December 27.We’re very likely to see an increase in trafficRod Dennis, RACIn response to accusations of causing more disruption to passengers, the RMT wrote on Twitter that the walkout “will only affect...
Christmas rail strikes still on, says Mick Lynch after meeting minister
‘Until we get tangible outcome, action will be on,’ says RMT leader after talks with transport secretary
Train strikes over Christmas as RMT’s Mick Lynch announces more rail walkouts
The RMT union has announced that its planned rail strikes in the coming weeks will go ahead, with additional industrial action to take place over Christmas.Following a meeting with Network Rail, the union’s general secretary Mick Lynch told reporters on Monday that the RMT was giving its members a week to vote on the organisation’s most recent offer – but was advising them to reject it.“At the moment we’ve not got the means to a solution,” Mr Lynch said.Despite putting the offer to union members, Mr Lynch announced that all of its planned rail strikes in December and January...
BBC
Carlisle Central Plaza: Proposals sought for site of demolished hotel
Development proposals are being sought for the site of a former hotel in Cumbria which was demolished amid fears it could collapse. Work to knock down the former Grade II listed Central Plaza in Carlisle was completed in 2020. The city council said it had secured cash from the government's...
BBC
Wisbech hotel will not be used to house migrants, council told
A council has welcomed the news that the Home Office will not be placing migrants in a town hotel. Fenland District Council was informed last month that the government planned to house migrants in the 45-room Elme Hall Hotel in Wisbech. The local authority objected, claiming the building - and...
BBC
Manchester to bring in 'tourist tax' for visitors
Manchester is to introduce a "tourist tax" for people making overnight stays in the city. Some 74 hotels and guesthouses have signed up to the scheme, which will see people pay an extra £1 per night. It comes after accommodation providers voted to set up a body called Manchester...
BBC
Rail improvements promised as new timetable announced
Timetable changes being introduced from Sunday should "provide more certainty for passengers" after months of issues, the rail industry membership body said. The changes will see Avanti West Coast (AWC) return to three trains an hour on its London-Manchester route and TransPennine Express (TPE) increase Manchester-Scotland services. The Rail Delivery...
BBC
New pay-as-you-go e-bike scheme announced for Derby
A new pay-as-you-go electric bike hire scheme is to be rolled out in Derby in 2023. Shared electric vehicle firm Lime is to make 550 bikes available to Derby City Council. An initial launch will see 150 bikes available from city locations in the spring, with the rest coming on line at a later stage.
BBC
More 20mph zones expected as Devon County Council earmarks £150k
More 20mph (32km/h) zones are expected to be introduced in Devon in 2023 after the county council secured £150,000 in funding. In 2022, lower speed limits were approved for the four "most in need" Devon communities - part of a new way of considering 20mph requests. The new system...
BBC
Ryanair expands flights from Bournemouth Airport
Ryanair is set to expand the number of flights and destinations it flies to from Bournemouth Airport. The budget airline will fly to Carcassonne, Edinburgh and Venice in summer 2023 and base a second aircraft at the Dorset airport. Bournemouth Airport said it would bring passenger numbers up to pre-pandemic...
Train strikes: Taxpayers ‘paid £300k per rail worker’ during Covid, says transport secretary
The transport secretary has claimed taxpayers paid more than £300,000 to keep each rail worker in their job during the Covid pandemic – and insisted that “reform of the rail industry” is essential.Mark Harper was answering questions from by MPs on the Transport Select Committee on Wednesday morning. Over the next month, members of the RMT union are scheduled to strike on 12 days. It is the largest industrial action on the railways since the 1980s, in a dispute over pay, job security and working arrangements.Mr Harper said: “It’s not just a pay dispute. It’s about reform of the rail...
Rail strikes: Train firm cancels Midlands half of route network for nearly a month
As members of the RMT union prepare for the next national rail strike, one leading train operator has announced it will close half its rail network as a result of industrial action – for 26 days in a row.Chiltern Railways, which runs trains to and from London Marylebone station, will stop running on the Midlands part of its network from 13 December – when the next 48-hour strike begins – until 8 January inclusive.For almost a month, no Chiltern services will run north of Banbury in Oxfordshire. The 24 stations affected include the important Birmingham stations of Snow Hill and...
Will my train be running during the rail strikes?
The most protracted and disruptive national rail strikes since 1989 begin on Tuesday 13 December. They involve walk-outs on a total of 12 days, stretching into the New Year, by the RMT union as well as some industrial action by the TSSA and Unite unions.The strikes that will disrupt passenger trains the most involve a series of four 48-hour stoppages:13-14 December16-17 December3-4 January6-7 JanuarySome trains will be affected on the evening before strikes, and many will be disrupted on the days after strikes.The RMT leadership has also imposed an overtime ban across 14 train operators from 18 December until 2...
UK strikes to hit ambulance services, hospitals and trains in the run up to Christmas
Britain is bracing for further disruption from strikes heading into the Christmas period, as ambulance drivers and nurses join rail operators and postal workers in the worst wave of walkouts the country has endured for at least a decade.
Comments / 0